Tinora 7, Hicksville 0
HICKSVILLE — Tinora’s Casen Wolfrum fired a three-hitter, helping power the unbeaten Rams to a 7-0 win over Hicksville in Green Meadows Conference and county rivalry action on Tuesday.
Wolfrum finished with 11 strikeouts and one walk issued in the gem for Tinora while Tristen Birks homered and Nolan Schafer laced a pair of singles.
Hicksville’s senior ace Jackson Bergman allowed just two runs and two hits in five frames but was dealt the defeat on the bump.
Tinora 000 113 2 - 7 6 1
Hicksville 000 000 0 - 0 3 4
Records: Tinora 7-0 (3-0 GMC), Hicksville 2-3 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (5 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Maverik Keesbury.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Tristen Birks home run. (Hicksville) - 3 singles.
Antwerp 17, Ayersville 2
ANTWERP — Antwerp stayed in a tie atop the Green Meadows Conference standings, staying unbeaten with a 17-2 win over Ayersville in five innings.
Parker Moore had two singles and a double, driving in three runs for the Archers (No. 11 Division IV) while Chase Clark and Eli Reinhart both homered and Ethan Lichty drove in five runs.
Weston McGuire and Blake Hauenstein had two base knocks each for the Pilots, which trailed 6-2 after two innings before an 11-run third inning by Antwerp.
Ayersville 110 00 - 2 6 2
Antwerp 33(11) 0x - 17 11 1
Records: Antwerp 6-0 (3-0 GMC), Ayersville 4-6 (1-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Parker Moore (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Abe DeLano (2 innings, 10 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Weston McGuire.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 2 singles; Blake Hauenstein 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Parker Moore 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Chase Clark single, home run, 3 RBIs; Eli Reinhart single, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Ethan Lichty 2 singles, 5 RBIs; Aiden Lichty double; Hunter Sproles double, 2 runs; Luke Krouse 3 runs; Reid Lichty 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 9, Fairview 1
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace hurler Allen Minck allowed just one hit, an RBI double in the first inning, as the Raider righty helped shut down Fairview 9-1 in GMC action.
Minck finished with 11 strikeouts and two walks on the bump for the league-leading Raiders, who scored all nine of their runs in the last three frames. Korbin Slade rapped a pair of singles while Kyle Forrer clubbed a home run.
Nathaniel Adkins’ first-inning RBI double marked the lone base knock for the Apaches.
Fairview 100 000 0 - 1 1 3
Wayne Trace 000 243 x - 9 6 3
Records: Wayne Trace 9-1 (3-0 GMC), Fairview 4-6 (0-3 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (4.2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Samuel Clemens.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Nathaniel Adkins double. (Wayne Trace) - Korbin Slade 2 singles; Kyle Forrer home run, 2 runs; Breven Anderson double, 3 RBIs; Cooper Wenzlick 2 runs, 3 steals; Tyler Davis 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals.
Paulding 10, Edgerton 1
EDGERTON — Paulding hurler Jacob Martinez pitched a one-hitter, helping the Panthers stay unbeaten in the GMC race with a 10-1 road win over Edgerton.
Martinez struck out nine and walked three, allowing one unearned run in the win for Paulding. The Panther senior roped two singles to help his own cause.
Dylan Bass tallied the lone base hit for the Bulldogs, which trailed just 4-1 heading into the seventh inning.
Paulding 002 002 6 - 10 11 2
Edgerton 000 001 0 - 1 1 3
Records: Paulding 6-3 (3-0 GMC), Edgerton 2-7 (0-4 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jayson Schliesser.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Peyton Adams 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Isaac Reeb 2 singles, 2 runs; Larkin Yates 2 runs. (Edgerton) - 1 single.
Perrysburg 10, Wauseon 5
PERRYSBURG — Wauseon staked out an early 3-0 lead heading to the bottom of the second inning but state-ranked D-I squad Perrysburg pulled away late for a 10-5 win over the visiting Indians.
Sophomore Kaden Clymer laced three base hits in the loss for Wauseon while Will Sherman hit two singles.
TJ Takats homered in the win for the Yellowjackets (No. 6 D-I), scoring three runs.
Wauseon 212 000 0 - 5 7 2
Perrysburg 022 033 x - 10 9 4
Records: Perrysburg 8-0, Wauseon 3-7.
Winning pitcher: Connor Trczinski (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Matt Gast, Nick Hartzell.
Losing pitcher: Kage Little (4 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Evan Bauer.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Kaden Clymer 3 singles; Will Sherman 2 singles. (Perrysburg) - TJ Takats single, home run, 3 runs; Matt Gast single, double; Ben Robeson 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ryan Thompson triple, 3 RBIs; Connor Walendzak 3 runs.
Ottoville 10, Continental 2
CONTINENTAL — Ottoville broke open a 1-1 tie through three frames with eight runs in the next two innings to pull away from Continnetal for a 10-2 PCL win.
Tim Shepard doubled, one of just two hits on the night for the Pirates, while Alex Suever laced a pair of doubles and drove in five runs for the Big Green.
Ottoville 100 530 1 - 10 7 1
Continental 001 010 0 - 2 2 5
Records: Ottoville 2-4 (1-2 PCL), Continental 0-6 (0-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Saxton (4.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Carter Schnipke.
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (5 innings, 9 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Hunter Rue.
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Alex Suever 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Carter Schnipke 2 singles; Nolan Miller 3 runs; Jayden Saxton 2 runs; Jace Langhals 2 runs. (Continental) - Tim Shepard double.
Leipsic 5, Kalida 4
KALIDA — Leipsic stayed unbeaten in Putnam County League play, plating two late runs to top host Kalida 5-4.
Jaden Smith singled twice for the Wildcats, which led 4-3 heading into the seventh inning.
Leipsic 011 100 2 - 5 4 3
Kalida 002 110 0 - 4 8 3
Records: Leipsic 7-3 (4-0 PCL), Kalida 6-5 (2-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Luke Spoors (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout).
Losing pitcher: Justin Siebeneck (3 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Tommy Offenbacher 3 singles. (Kalida) - Jaden Smith 2 singles.
O-G 4, St. Marys 1
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf evened its Western Buckeye League record at 2-2 with a 4-1 win over St. Marys.
Nate Maag pitched a complete game for the Titans, striking out four in the victory. Alex Macke singled and doubled for O-G, driving in two runs.
St. Marys 000 100 0 - 1 5 3
O-G 101 200 x - 4 7 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-3 (2-2 WBL), St. Marys 2-8 (0-5 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (7 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Cole Koenig.
Leading hitters: (St. Marys) - Cole Koenig 2 singles. (Ottawa-Glandorf - Alex Macke single, double, 2 RBIs; Carter Schimmoeller 2 singles; Ty Buckland 2 singles.
Leipsic 5, Kalida 4
KALIDA — Leipsic scored two runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind and eclipse Kalida in a Tuesday Putnam County League contest.
Justin Sibeneck eanred the loss on the mound for the Wildcats despite giving up just two hits, two runs (none earned) and five strikeouts in three innings of work.
Jaden Smith led Kalida at the plate going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Leipsic 011 100 2 - 5 4 3
Kalida 002 110 0 - 4 8 3
Records: Kalida 6-5, 2-2 PCL
Winning Pitcher: Luke Spoors (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 strikeout).
Losing Pitcher: Justin Sibeneck (3 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Leipsic) - Tommy Offenbacher 3 singles. (Kalida) - Jaden Smith 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.