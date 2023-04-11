Wayne Trace 8, Tinora 0
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace pitcher Cooper Wenzlick one-hit Tinora, shutting down the Rams in an 8-0 Green Meadows Conference baseball triumph on Tuesday.
Wenzlick struck out nine and issued two walks in the pitching gem for the Raiders while helping his own cause with three base hits and two RBIs. The contest also saw the WT hurler earn his 100th career strikeout and 10th career victory.
Kadyn Radzik had the lone base knock for the Rams.
Tinora 000 000 0 - 0 1 4
W. Trace 200 105 0 - 8 12 1
Records: Wayne Trace 6-1 (2-0 GMC), Tinora 6-1 (1-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Eli Plassman (1.1 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Korbin Casteel.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Kadyn Radzik single. (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tyler Davis single, double; Breven Anderson 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Cale Winans 2 runs; Kyle Forrer 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 10, Fairview 0
ANTWERP — Antwerp bounced back from a recent skid to knock off visiting Fairview 10-0 in five innings.
Ethan Lichty struck out 11 in a two-hit shutout for the Archers, issuing zero walks. Lichty also homered and doubled while senior Parker Moore blasted a home run as well.
Zane Timbrook and Eli Shininger had the lone base hits for the Apaches.
Fairview 000 00 - 0 2 3
Antwerp 080 11 - 10 9 1
Records: Antwerp 2-6 (1-1 GMC), Fairview 5-4 (1-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ethan Lichty (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Eli Shininger (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jude Shininger, Abram Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - 2 singles. (Antwerp) - Ethan Lichty double, home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Eli Reinhart single, double, 2 RBIs; Parker Moore home run, 3 RBIs; Reid Lichty double; Aidan Lichty double; Carson Altimus 2 runs; J Jones 2 runs.
Edgerton 5, Ayersville 1
EDGERTON — Edgerton plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal a 5-1 conference win over Ayersville and move into a tie for first place in the league.
Corey Everetts homered in the win for the Bulldogs while going the distance on the bump with 10 strikeouts and three hits allowed.
Weston McGuire rapped a pair of singles for the Pilots while Blake Hauenstein struck out a half-dozen in his start.
Ayersville 100 000 0 - 1 3 2
Edgerton 011 003 x - 5 7 0
Records: Edgerton 5-3 (2-0 GMC), Ayersville 2-3-1 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Corey Everetts (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Weston McGuire 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Cory Herman 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Kadyn Picillo 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Corey Everetts home run; Scottie Krontz 2 RBIs.
Paulding 6, Hicksville 3
PAULDING — Paulding pitcher Jacob Martinez did not allow an earned run against Hicksville, striking out eight in the Panthers’ 6-3 win.
Kane Jones doubled from the leadoff spot for the Panthers, scoring a pair of runs, while Greyson Harder had two base knocks.
Brody Balser connected for a double for Hicksville, which fell behind 4-1 after the first inning and couldn’t complete the comeback.
Hicksville 120 000 0 - 3 6 2
Paulding 400 020 x - 6 8 3
Records: Paulding 5-5 (1-1 GMC), Hicksville 2-4 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (6 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Brody Balser double. (Paulding) - Greyson Harder 2 singles; Kane Jones double, 2 runs; Casey Agler 2 runs; Jacob Martinez 2 RBIs.
Otsego 13, Liberty Center 3
TONTOGANY — Otsego plated five runs in the first inning, seizing control in a 13-3 win over Liberty Center.
Landon Amstutz doubled in the loss for the Tigers, which managed just three base hits.
L. Center 000 12 - 3 3 1
Otsego 514 12 - 13 11 1
Records: Otsego 8-2, Liberty Center 5-3.
Winning pitcher: Tyler O’Brien (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Matthew Marlow (0.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Zane Zeiter, Zac Weaver.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz double. (Otsego) - Blake Steel single, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Tyler O’Brien home run, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Mason Roe home run, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Jaxon Jeremy double; Tucker Hunsberger double, 2 RBIs; Chase Lorenz 2 runs.
Wauseon 9, Ottawa Hills 7
WAUSEON — Wauseon scored at least one run in each of the first four innings, holding off Ottawa Hills for a 9-7 home victory.
Tyson Rodriguez and Keaton Hartsock each tripled in the win for the Indians while Braylon Miller had a double and scored three runs.
O. Hills 102 022 0 - 7 13 1
Wauseon 112 410 x - 9 13 1
Records: Wauseon 5-2-1, Ottawa Hills 4-6.
Winning pitcher: Tate Wyse (2 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Tyson Rodriguez, Kaden Clymer, Keaton Hartsock.
Losing pitcher: Jack Eideneir (3 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Noah Hamilton, Anthony Adduci.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa Hills) - Nash Barnes 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jackson Snyder 3 singles; AJ George single, double, 2 RBIs; Luke Gnepper single, double, 2 RBIs; Reddik Pillarelli 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Tyson Rodriguez single, triple, 2 RBIs; Braylon Miller single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Eli Delgado single, double; Ryan Marks single, double; Jude Armstrong 2 singles; Keaton Hartsock triple.
Montpelier 11, Edon 5
EDON — After falling behind 4-1 after one inning, Montpelier scored eight runs over the final three frames to down Edon 11-5 in BBC action.
Trent Thorp had three hits, including a double, in the win for the Locos while Jaxon Richmond struck out six in six innings of scoreless relief.
Garrett Skiles rapped a pair of singles for the Bombers.
Montpelier 111 031 4 - 11 9 4
Edon 410 000 0 - 5 3 4
Records: Montpelier 4-4 (1-1 BBC), Edon 1-7 (1-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (6 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Kam Smith.
Losing pitcher: Kyler Sapp (6 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Christian Owens.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Trent Thorp 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kam Smith single, double; Landon Fackler 2 singles; Jaxon Richmond 2 RBIs; Grant Girrell 2 runs; Griffin Cooley 3 steals. (Edon) - Garrett Skiles 2 singles.
Holgate 7, Pettisville 6
HOLGATE — After Pettisville rallied from 5-1 down to tie things at 6-6 in the top of the seventh, Holgate counted with a game-winning hit in the bottom of the frame to prevail, 7-6.
Dylan Boecker had two base hits for the winning Tigers, which had just four hits in all in a game with seven combined hits and 10 combined errors.
Caden Bishop struck out four in six frames and was tagged with the loss for the Blackbirds.
Pettisville 001 300 2 - 6 3 4
Holgate 005 100 1 - 7 4 6
Records: Holgate 2-2 (2-0 BBC), Pettisville 0-7 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Dylan Boecker (2 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Abe Kelly, Owen Leaders.
Losing pitcher: Caden Bishop (6 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - 3 singles. (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker 2 singles.
