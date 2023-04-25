EDGERTON — Wayne Trace successfully went back-to-back on Tuesday as the Raiders won their second straight Green Meadows Conference title and first outright since 1987 with an 8-2 win on the road at Edgerton.
Both Cooper Wenzlick and Corey Everetts dueled for the first three innings on the mound, but the Raiders broke through with a four-run fourth inning and never looked back.
Wenzlick tallied 13 strikeouts in the complete game win on the mound and allowed just three hits for the Raiders (No. 10 Division III OHSBCA). Kyle Forrer was a home run short of the cycle and drove in two while Breven Anderson singled three times.
W. Trace 000 422 0 - 8 11 1
Edgerton 000 100 1 - 2 3 2
Records: Wayne Trace 12-1 (6-0 GMC), Edgerton 10-7 (4-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Cooper Wenzlick (7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (5.1 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Dylan Bass.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Breven Anderson 3 singles; Cale Winans 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Kyle Forrer triple, double, single, 2 RBIs; Evan Crosby double; Tyler Davis triple, single. (Edgerton) - 3 hits.
Tinora 19, Ayersville 3
Tinora’s bats were working early and often on Tuesday as they put up 19 runs in four innings up against rival Ayersville to down the Pilots 19-3 on the day.
They scored 14 runs in the third and fourth innings combined, while only notching nine hits but drawing 15 walks. Dalton Wolfrum had the only extra-base hit of the day with a bases-clearing double. He ended up with five RBIs.
Alec Schaublin earned the win on the mound for the Rams, giving up three hits in five innings.
Ayersville 120 00 - 3 3 5
Tinora 326 8x - 19 9 3
Records: Tinora 10-3 (4-2 GMC), Ayersville 6-7-1 (1-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Alec Schaublin (5 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (1.1 innings, 0 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Lucas Fishpaw.
Leading hitters: (Ayersvile) - 3 hits. (Tinora) - Dalton Wolfrum double, single, 5 RBIs; Kadyn Razdik 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Ayden Moser 3 runs; Alec Schaublin 2 runs; Luke Harris 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Eli Plassman 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Grady Gustwiler 3 runs.
Fairview 8, Hicksville 0
HICKSVILLE — Fairview scored four runs in the fourth and four runs in the seventh to pull away for an 8-0 win over Defiance County foe Hicksville.
Elijah Arend threw all seven innings for the Apaches and allowed just five hits in the shutout victory. Kolton Schooley tripled and drove in three runs. Blair Williams notched two, two-baggers.
Maverik Keesbury suffered the loss for the Aces while Aaron Klima had a two-single day at the plate.
Fairview 000 400 4 - 8 8 2
Hicksville 000 000 0 - 0 5 5
Records: Fairview 8-8 (2-4 GMC), Hicksville 6-9 (0-6 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Elijah Arend (7 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (6.1 innings, 7 hits, 8 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Tatum Sheets.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Kolton Schooley triple, 3 RBIs; Blair Williams 2 doubles; Jude Shininger double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Abram Shininger 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Aaron Klima 2 singles.
Kalida 10, Continental 0
KALIDA — Kalida kept pace with league-leading Columbus Grove as Putnam County League unbeatens with a 10-0 five-inning win over Continental.
Carson Klausing struck out 11 and allowed two hits to move to 6-0 on the season for Kalida (No. 21 D-IV OHSBCA) while EJ Miller rapped a pair of base hits. The Wildcats will travel to Columbus Grove (6-0) on May 2.
Continental 000 00 - 0 2 5
Kalida 113 32 - 10 7 0
Records: Kalida 12-4 (6-0 PCL), Continental 2-12 (0-5 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ethan Sullivan (4.1 innings, 10 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - 2 singles. (Kalida) - EJ Miller 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Bubba Smith 2 RBIs.
Miller City 13, Pandora-Gilboa 0
PANDORA — Miller City picked up its first league win of the year, rolling past Pandora-Gilboa 13-0.
Caleb Niese and Andrew Weis combined to fire a one-hitter for the Wildcats while CJ Lehman had three hits, including a double, and a pair of steals.
Miller City 511 42 - 13 9 0
Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 - 0 1 7
Records: Miller City 9-8 (1-4 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 3-13 (1-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Andrew Weis.
Losing pitcher: Camden Teman (4.2 innings, 12 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Tanner Hovest.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - CJ Lehman 2 singles, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Jared Niese 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Caleb Niese double, 3 runs; Brent Koenig 2 runs; Ethan Barlage 3 RBIs. (Pandora-Gilboa) - Nolan Leatherman double.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.