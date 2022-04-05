Wauseon 7, Fairview 4
WAUSEON — Wauseon head coach Trent Thomas became the winningest coach in program history with victory No. 165 on Tuesday, a 7-4 triumph over rival Fairview.
The victory for Thomas pushes the 14th-year mentor past the late Bill Gase for most in school history. The Indians did their damage in the third inning with six runs. Jude Armstrong reached base four times, three via walk and the other a double, scoring two runs and stealing four bases in the win for the Tribe while W Sherman fanned eight in a complete-game victory.
Samuel Clemens rapped a pair of singles for the Apaches, which led 2-0 after the top of the first inning.
Fairview 200 200 0 - 4 6 1
Wauseon 006 001 x - 7 6 2
Records: Wauseon 2-2, Fairview 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Will Sherman (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brady Karzynow (2.2 innings, 4 runs, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Adam Lashaway, Eli Shininger, Jude Shininger, Samuel Clemens.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Samuel Clemens 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Reece Nation 2 singles; Jude Armstrong double, 2 runs, 4 steals.
Lincolnview 4, Ayersville 1
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview pitchers Landon Price and Evan Miller combined to hold Ayersville to two singles as the Lancers scored all four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win, 4-1.
Price, an Ohio State commit, struck out nine in five innings before Miller came on for two scoreless frames.
Ryne Maag and Ike Eiden had the two base knocks for the Pilots.
Ayersville 000 010 0 - 1 2 2
Lincolnview 000 004 x - 4 6 2
Records: Lincolnview 1-3, Ayersville 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Landon Price (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Evan Miller.
Losing pitcher: Brayden Amoroso (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - 2 singles. (Lincolnview) - Caden Hanf 2 RBIs.
Antwerp 3, Wayne Trace 1
ANTWERP — Antwerp sophomore Reid Lichty held Wayne Trace to one hit over four frames before senior Hunter Sproles earned a three-inning save as the Archers defeated their county rivals 3-1 in a non-league tilt.
Lichty (three strikeouts) and Sproles (six) combined for nine punchouts of Raider batters in the win for the Division IV No. 5 Archers. Mason Steel doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Antwerp.
Tyler Davis took the hard-luck loss on the bump in the first loss of the year for the Raiders, striking out 10 over five frames.
Wayne Trace 010 000 0 - 1 1 0
Antwerp 020 001 x - 3 5 1
Records: Antwerp 2-0, Wayne Trace 4-1.
Winning pitcher: Reid Lichty (4 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Hunter Sproles.
Losing pitcher: Tyler Davis (5 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - 1 single. (Antwerp) - Mason Steel double, 2 RBIs.
Napoleon 4, Archbold 3
NAPOLEON — Napoleon held off a late flurry from Archbold, stranding the bases loaded to end the game and earn a 4-3 home win.
Blake Wolf induced a groundout to secure the win after Tanner Rubinstein was lifted with two outs in the seventh after striking out nine. Trey Rubinstein and Wolf each had a pair of base hits for the Wildcats.
DJ Newman had two singles and three RBIs in the setback for the Streaks.
Archbold 100 000 2 - 3 5 2
Napoleon 003 100 x - 4 7 0
Records: Napoleon 2-3, Archbold 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (6.2 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks). Save: Blake Wolf.
Losing pitcher: Brian Burrowes (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jack Hurst.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Trey Rubinstein 2 singles; Blake Wolf 2 singles; Devin Dietrich double.
Paulding 5, Holgate 5
PAULDING — Paulding and Holgate battled to a 5-5 deadlock through eight innings before the game was halted as a tie due to darkness.
Larkin Yates doubled for Paulding while Jacob Martinez struck out eight through six innings for the Panthers. Logan Tope and Isaac Reeb each had two base knocks.
Holgate plated its five runs on just four hits as Robbie Thacker had two singles while ? Boecker doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Holgate 004 010 00 - 5 4 2
Paulding 050 000 00 - 5 7 2
Records: Paulding , Holgate 1-1-1.
Paulding pitchers: Jacob Martinez (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks); Wyatt Beckman (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Holgate pitchers: Robbie Thacker (1.1 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks); Hunter Gerschutz (6.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Robbie Thacker 2 singles; Dylan Boecker double, 2 RBIs. (Paulding) - Logan Tope 2 singles; Isaac Reeb 2 singles; Larkin Yates double; Kane Jones 2 RBIs; Jacob Martinez 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Otsego 6, Liberty Center 5
LIBERTY CENTER — A run-scoring knock in the top of the eighth inning proved to be enough as Otsego picked up a 6-5 win over host Liberty Center.
C Helberg, Joe Dzierwa and T O’Brien all homered in the win for the Knights while D Coon and S Davies each had a pair of base hits.
C Dickman struck out six, pitching all eight frames for LC, while rapping a single and double. Ethan Tampurages homered and drove in a pair of runs.
Otsego 002 021 01 - 6 8 3
Liberty Center 032 000 00 - 5 8 2
Records: Otsego 3-1, Liberty Center 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Jared Crozier (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Cohen Feehan, Max London.
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (8 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Devin Coon 2 singles; Seth Davies 2 singles; Joe Dzierwa home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chase Helberg home run, 2 RBIs; Tyler O’Brien home run. (Liberty Center) - Carter Dickman single, double; Tejay Moore 2 singles, 2 runs; Ethan Tampurages home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zane Zeiter double, 2 RBIs.
Woodmore 6, Delta 4
ELMORE — Despite managing just two hits, Woodmore improved to 2-2 on the year with a 6-4 home win over Delta.
Derek Romstadt had a pair of base knocks to back up a complete-game win by hurler Andrew Tucker, who struck out nine for the Wildcats.
Bryce Gillen also had a pair of base hits in the loss for the Panthers.
Delta 004 000 0 - 4 6 1
Woodmore 011 013 x - 6 2 1
Records: Woodmore 2-2, Delta 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Andrew Tucker (7 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Brady Morr. Other: Alex Brown.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Bryce Gillen 2 hits. (Woodmore) - Derek Romstadt 2 hits.
Hilltop 13, Stryker 2
WEST UNITY — Playing as the visitors on its home field due to field conditions at Stryker, Hilltop struck early with seven first-frame runs en route to a 13-2 non-league win over the Panthers.
Ian Hoffman and Devin Dempsey each doubled in the win for the Cadets as Wade Wagner and Cameron Schlosser combined to hold the Panthers to five base hits.
Daniel Donovan and Jacob Myers each singled twice for Stryker.
Hilltop 706 00 - 13 9 3
Stryker 000 20 - 2 5 4
Records: Hilltop 1-2, Stryker 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Wade Wagner (3 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cameron Schlosser.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Cadwell (2 innings, 11 runs, 5 earned, 7 hits,1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Teyvon Harris.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Andyn Haynes 2 singles, 2 runs; Ian Hoffman double, 2 runs; Devin Dempsey double, 2 RBIs; Lucas Jacobs 2 runs; Wade Wagner 2 runs; Cameron Schlosser 2 runs. (Stryker) - Daniel Donovan 2 singles; Jacob Myers 2 singles.
North Central 2, Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER — The duo of Ethan Beard and Zach Hayes held Montpelier to just two hits as North Central claimed a 2-0 non-league road victory.
Beard earned the win with four frames of two-hit ball with three strikeouts for NC while Hayes blanked the Locos over the final three innings. Sam Wheeler and Connor Gendron each doubled for the Eagles.
Trent Thorp was tagged with the hard-luck loss for Montpelier, combining with Easten Richmond for 10 strikeouts.
North Central 001 010 0 - 2 4 0
Montpelier 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Records: North Central 2-0, Montpelier 3-1.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Beard (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Zach Hayes.
Losing pitcher: Trent Thorp (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Easten Richmond.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Sam Wheeler double; Connor Gendron double. (Montpelier) - 2 singles.
Swanton 9, Pettisville 8
PETTISVILLE — Swanton tallied three runs in the top of the seventh to claim a wild 9-8 win at Pettisville that saw 14 combined errors.
Drew Smigelski had two base hits and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs while Ryan O’Shea had two singles and earned the save after pitching the seventh inning.
Nate Rupp doubled as one of the three hits on the day for the Blackbirds.
Swanton 001 410 3 - 9 9 7
Pettisville 020 203 1 - 8 3 7
Records: Swanton 2-0, Pettisville 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Adam Lemon (2.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Save: Ryan O’Shea. Other: John Heckert.
Losing pitcher: Josh Norr (1 inning, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Gideon Myers, Nate Rupp.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Drew Smigelski 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Ryan O’Shea 2 singles; Kaden Curtis 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Nate Rupp double.
Kalida 5, Ottoville 1
OTTOVILLE — Kalida improved to 2-0 in Putnam County League play behind a star outing from Carson Klausing as the Wildcats downed host Ottoville, 5-1.
Klausing got it done on the mound for Kalida with 10 strikeouts and one run allowed in five innings and at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs.
Kalida 401 000 0 - 5 6 0
Ottoville 000 010 0 - 1 4 1
Records: Kalida 3-1 (2-0 PCL), Ottoville 1-2 (0-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Evan Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Carter Schnipke (3 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Keaton Schnipke.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Carson Klausing double, home run, 3 RBIs; Evan Klausing double; Justin Siebeneck double. (Ottoville) - Jaden Saxton double.
Miller City 2, Fort Jennings 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Caleb Niese dazzled on the mound as the Wildcats blanked visiting Fort Jennings 2-0 in PCL play.
Niese allowed just one hit, a Jon Grote single, while walking five and striking out a whopping 16 in the win for MC. Joe Deitering had three steals for Miller City, which produced four singles in all.
Fort Jennings 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Miller City 001 010 x - 2 4 0
Records: Miller City 2-1 (1-0 PCL), Fort Jennings 1-1 (0-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 16 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jarron Swick (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Jon Grote, Bryce Gasser.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - 1 single. (Miller City) - Joe Deitering 3 steals.
