Wauseon 7, Tinora 6
WAUSEON — Wauseon snapped a four-game win streak by Tinora, edging the Rams 7-6 to move to 15-5 on the year.
Clay Stump struck out seven across five innings of work for the Indians (No. 20 Division II OHSBCA) while driving in a pair of runs. Eli Delgado doubled and scored twice.
Christian Commisso had a single and triple in the loss for Tinora (No. 10 D-III).
Tinora 002 000 4 - 6 7 3
Wauseon 302 002 x - 7 4 3
Records: Wauseon 15-5, Tinora 20-4.
Winning pitcher: Clay Stump (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Maddux Chamberlin.
Losing pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (5 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Kade Vogelsong.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Christian Commisso single, triple; Marcus Grube 2 singles. (Wauseon) - Eli Delgado double.
Fairview 10, Delta 0
SHERWOOD — Nathaniel Adkins and Eli Shininger combined to hold Delta scoreless with three singles in a 10-0 Fairview victory.
Adkins helped back the cause with a double and two RBIs on the day while leadoff man Cade Ripke and Jackson Grine each had three base knocks.
Delta 000 000 - 0 3 3
Fairview 201 601 - 10 12 0
Records: Fairview 10-10, Delta 6-14.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (4 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Eli Shininger.
Losing pitcher: Chase Stickley (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Brenden Pribe.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - 3 singles. (Fairview) - Cade Ripke 3 singles; Jackson Grine 3 singles; Nathaniel Adkins double; Bubba Lucas double.
Lincolnview 5, Hicksville 1
MIDDLE POINT — No. 4 Lincolnview held Hicksville to two base knocks in a 5-1 home victory.
Collin Overholt struck out 15 in a complete-game victory for the Lancers.
Zachery Thatcher and Brandon Thornburg tallied the lone hits for the Aces, with Thornburg recording the only RBI.
Hicksville 000 010 0 - 1 2 1
Lincolnview 000 320 x - 5 6 1
Records: Lincolnview 17-7, Hicksville 7-13.
Winning pitcher: Collin Overholt (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 15 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (6 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts).
Paulding 7, Delphos St. John’s 1
DELPHOS — Sam Woods allowed just two hits and one run, earning the win on the bump for Paulding in a 7-1 victory at Delphos St. John’s.
Woods struck out six in the complete-game win for the Panthers while Blake McGarvey had three hits, including a double.
Paulding 000 203 2 - 7 8 0
Del. St. John’s 000 001 0 - 1 2 5
Records: Paulding 16-6-1, Delphos St. John’s 5-17.
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jack Gerker (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Gavin Fittro, Brayden Conley.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Blake McGarvey 2 singles, double; Sam Woods double. (Delphos St. John’s) - Trent Lindeman double.
Liberty-Benton 4, Patrick Henry 1
TOLEDO — Liberty-Benton plated three runs in the first inning, staking claim to a 4-1 win over Patrick Henry at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.
Clayton Feehan tripled in the setback for the Patriots while Gage Seemann had a pair of base hits.
Patrick Henry 000 010 0 - 1 9 4
Liberty-Benton 300 001 x - 4 12 0
Records: Liberty-Benton 16-6, Patrick Henry 7-14.
Winning pitcher: Trey Moser (4 innings, 0 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Lincoln Garlock, Damien Bisson.
Losing pitcher: Gage Seemann (6 innings, 4 runs, 12 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Gage Seeman 2 singles; Clayton Feehan triple. (Liberty-Benton) - Connor Boyd 3 singles; Jack Slezak 2 singles; Trey Moser triple; Lincoln Garlock double.
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Liberty Center 0
GLANDORF — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Nate Maag outdueled Liberty Center hurler Carter Dickman in a 2-0 Titan shutout win.
Both went the distance for their respective teams but Maag scattered seven hits and struck out eight in seven scoreless frames for O-G while Dickman took the hard-luck loss with three strikeouts and no walks for LC.
Liberty Center 000 000 0 - 0 7 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 001 010 x - 2 6 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 15-9, Liberty Center 4-16.
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (7 innings, 0 runs, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carter Dickman (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Ethan Tampurages 2 singles. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Cater Schimmoeller 2 singles; Ty Buckland 2 singles.
Montpelier 7, Pettisville 6
MONTPELIER — A late Pettisville rally came up a run short as Montpelier stayed perfect in BBC action with a 7-6 win.
After a Josh Norr three-run homer for the Blackbirds in the top of the fifth put Pettisville up 4-3, Blake Altaffer blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the frame to put the Locos () back on top. Gavin Wurm added a double and triple for Montpelier.
Pettisville 000 040 2 - 6 7 2
Montpelier 003 040 x - 7 5 3
Records: Montpelier 16-5 (11-0 BBC), Pettisville 12-5 (7-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Collin Crisenbery (6 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Horning (5.1 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Nate Keim 2 singles; Josh Norr home run, 3 RBIs; Isaac St. John double. (Montpelier) - Gavin Wurm double, triple; Blake Altaffer home run, 4 RBIs.
Hilltop 12, Stryker 2
WEST UNITY — Hilltop broke open a tie game through three frames with 10 unanswered runs to down Stryker 12-2.
Raace Haynes and Lucas Jacobs combined for six hits, including a double each, and five RBIs for the Cadets.
Stryker 101 000 - 2 3 3
Hilltop 002 262 - 12 10 1
Records: Hilltop 5-16 (5-6 BBC), Stryker 0-11 (0-10 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Chase Whitman (6 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Joe Ramon (5.2 innings, 12 runs, 8 earned, 10 hits, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - 3 singles. (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Lucas Jacobs 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Ethan Varney 3 singles.
Edon 10, Fayette 3
EDON — Edon rallied from 3-0 down entering the top of the first inning, roaring back to down Fayette 10-3.
Cole Vasquez struck out 13 in a complete-game win for the Bombers while Connor Towers scored three runs and doubled.
Fayette 300 000 0 - 3 5 0
Edon 110 053 x - 10 6 4
Records: Edon 5-17 (5-5 BBC), Fayette 3-11 (1-8 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (3.2 innings, 8 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Others: Tyson Bailey, Braxton Jacob.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Braxton Jacob 2 singles; Shane Maginn 2 singles. (Edon) - Connor Towers double, 3 runs; Wade Parrish double, 3 steals; Ethan Steinke 3 steals.
Miller City 1, Ottoville 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City kept pace in the Putnam County League title race, edging Ottoville 1-0 to move to 5-1 in league play.
Caleb Niese was unstoppable for the Wildcats, striking out 15 with one walk in a two-hitter. Miller City is tied with Leipsic at 5-1 in PCL play behind 6-0 Kalida and ends its league slate Monday at Continental while Kalida will travel to Leipsic.
Ottoville 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
Miller City 001 000 x - 1 4 0
Records: Miller City 16-4 (5-1 PCL), Ottoville 12-6 (4-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 15 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ryan Suever (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Josh Thorbahn.
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Brice Schroeder double. (Miller City) - 4 singles.
Kalida 11, Columbus Grove 1
COLUMBUS GROVE — A six-run fifth inning uprising sealed the deal for league unbeaten Kalida in an 11-1 triumph at Columbus Grove.
Luke Erhart drove in three runs on the day while Ryan Lucke moved to 6-0 on the year with five frames of work and five strikeouts.
Kalida 022 16 - 11 11 0
Col. Grove 010 00 - 1 5 5
Records: Kalida 15-5 (6-0 PCL), Columbus Grove 8-10 (2-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Shep Halker (4.2 innings, 10 runs, 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Ryan Lucke 2 singles; Justin Siebeneck 2 singles; Grant Vorst 2 singles; Ryan Klausing 2 singles; Luke Erhart double, 3 RBIs. (Columbus Grove) - Bo Birnesser 2 singles.
Continental 1, Fort Jennings 0
FORT JENNINGS — 14 strikeouts from pitcher Zach Schulte wasn’t enough for Fort Jennings as the Musketeers dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to PCL foe Continental.
Blake Elkins singled and doubled for the Pirates, scoring the lone run in the top of the seventh inning.
Schulte finished with three hits and just one walk allowed in the gem for Fort Jennings.
Continental 000 000 1 - 1 3 0
Fort Jennings 000 000 0 - 0 5 0
Records: Continental 2-16 (1-5 PCL), Fort Jennings 3-17 (1-5 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Mitchell Coleman (7 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zach Schulte (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Blake Elkins single, double. (Fort Jennings) - Evan Hoersten 2 singles.
