Wauseon 12, Fairview 8

SHERWOOD — Wauseon picked up its first win of the season, rallying from an early 5-0 deficit to down rival Fairview, 12-8.

Easton Delgado drove in four runs for the Indians, finishing a home run short of the cycle.

Jackson Grine homered for the host Apaches, finishing with three hits and three RBIs.

Wauseon 004 005 3 - 12 12 2

Fairview 411 001 1 - 8 11 2

Records: Wauseon 1-2, Fairview 1-4.

Winning pitcher: Maddux Chamberlain (3 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Easton Delgado.

Losing pitcher: Austin Lashaway (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Austin Bostater, Brady Karzynow.

Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Easton Delgado single, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Eli Delgado 2 singles; Jude Armstrong 2 singles; Ryan Marks 2 singles, 3 runs; Connar Penrod double; Clay Stump double. (Fairview) - Jackson Grine 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Ronnie Adkins 2 singles; Nathaniel Adkins 2 singles.

Napoleon 7, Archbold 4

ARCHBOLD - Napoleon was able to pull away late, tallying a run in the fifth and two in the sixth, to hand Archbold its first loss, 7-4. 

Archbold committed six errors in the field. 

Napoleon 021 112 0 - 7 9 1

Archbold 030 100 0 - 4 7 6 

Lincolnview 12, Ayersville 2

AYERSVILLE — Lincolnview plated five second-frame runs and then sealed the deal with six in the sixth to down Ayersville 12-2.

Collin Overholt drove in three runs for the Lancers while Carter Renner had a pair of base knocks.

Caden Craft and Abe Delano each had a single and double, making up all four of Ayersville hits.

Lincolnview 150 006 - 12 9 0

Ayersville 100 010 - 2 4 4

Records: Lincolnview 2-1, Ayersville 4-3.

Winning pitcher: Dane Ebel (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Aaron Cavinder.

Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (5 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zach Moss.

Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Carter Renner 2 singles; Carson Bowen double; Collin Overholt 3 RBIs. (Ayersville) - Caden Craft single, double; Abe Delano single, double.

Elida 3, Paulding 0

ELIDA — Elida’s Hayes Burton and Noah Bowman combined for a three-hitter as Elida topped Paulding, 3-0.

Burton struck out five over 6.2 innings before Bowman came on for the final out and save.

Ethan Foltz doubled in the loss for Paulding.

Paulding 000 000 0 - 0 3 0

Elida 200 010 x - 3 5 2

Records: Elida 6-0, Paulding 3-3.

Winning pitcher: Hayes Burton (6.2 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Noah Bowman.

Losing pitcher: Wyatt Beckman (2 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Reid Johanns, Jacob Martinez.

Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz double. (Elida) - Gunnar Kuhn 2 singles.

Springfield 8, Liberty Center 6

HOLLAND — Liberty Center took a 6-5 lead into the fifth inning but was unable to hold on in an 8-6 loss at Springfield.

Landon Amstutz hit two singles and a double for the Tigers while Ethan Tampurages tripled.

Liberty Center 022 200 0 - 6 10 3

Springfield 020 321 x - 8 10 5

Records: Liberty Center 1-2.

Winning pitcher: Leasure (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Isermande, Creque.

Losing pitcher: Camden Krugh (4.1 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zach Weaver.

Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 2 singles, double; Ethan Tampurages single, triple; Jake Spieth 2 singles. (Springfield) - Thomley 2 singles; Allen 2 singles.

Patrick Henry 12, North Baltimore 3

HAMLER — Braden Hall struck out eight in five innings of relief, earning the win for Patrick Henry in the Patriots’ 12-3 win over North Baltimore.

Clayton Feehan tripled in a three-hit day, scoring four runs for PH, while Hall and Caleb Rosengarten each had a pair of base knocks.

North Baltimore 021 000 0 - 3 3 4

Patrick Henry 102 306 x - 12 8 6

Records: Patrick Henry 3-1, North Baltimore 0-1.

Winning pitcher: Braden Hall (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Caleb Rosengarten.

Losing pitcher: Mitch Clark (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Zach Weinandy, Austin Leeper.

Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Clayton Feehan 2 singles, triple, 4 runs; Caleb Rosengarten 2 singles; Braden Hall 2 singles.

Pettisville 6, Swanton 3

SWANTON — Isaac St. John struck out seven for Pettisville as the Blackbirds downed Swanton 6-3.

Josh Horning, Josh Norr and Brayden Barrett each recorded a double for Pettisville.

Trent Weigel had a pair of base knocks for the Bulldogs.

Pettisville 200 022 0 - 6 9 1

Swanton 100 100 1 - 3 6 3

Records: Pettisville 3-1, Swanton 1-1.

Winning pitcher: Isaac St. John (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).

Losing pitcher: Lucas Bloom (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Josh Horning single, double; Brayden Barrett single, double; Anthony Smith 2 singles; Josh Norr double, 3 runs. (Swanton) - Trent Weigel 2 singles.

Kalida 1, Ottoville 0

KALIDA — Kalida claimed a pitcher’s duel in PCL action, edging rival Ottoville 1-0.

Ryan Lucke went the distance for the Wildcats with one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. Luke Erhart had a pair of base knocks.

Josh Thorbahn doubled for the lone hit for the Big Green while only allowing two hits and a run over six frames.

Ottoville 000 000 0 - 0 1 0

Kalida 001 000 x - 1 3 0

Records: Kalida 3-2 (2-0 PCL), Ottoville 3-2 (1-1 PCL).

Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Josh Thorbahn (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Josh Thorbahn double. (Kalida) - Luke Erhart 2 singles.

Ottawa-Glandorf 11, Kenton 1

OTTAWA — Nate Maag struck out 10 over five frames for Ottawa-Glandorf in the Titans’ Western Buckeye League lidlifter against Kenton, winning 11-1.

Maag scattered three hits and one earned run on the day while Carter Duling doubled.

Kenton 000 01 - 1 3 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 065 0x - 11 12 1

Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-2 (1-0 WBL), Kenton 1-2 (0-1 WBL).

Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: Ace Baum.

Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Jaxon Buddelmeyer 2 singles; Alex Macke 2 singles; Wes Davidson 2 singles; Carter Duling double.

Columbus Grove 14, Pandora-Gilboa 2

PANDORA — Columbus Grove scored all 14 of its runs in the fourth inning in a 14-2 PCL triumph over Pandora-Gilboa.

Noah Macke had two singles and three RBIs for the Bulldogs while Tanner Schroeder and Tayt Birnesser each doubled.

Columbus Grove 000 (14)0 - 14 11 1

Pandora-Gilboa 001 01 - 2 7 6

Records: Columbus Grove 2-1 (1-0 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 3-2 (0-2 PCL).

Winning pitcher: Bo Birnesser (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Eric Gerschutz (1.1 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Ryan Johnson, Trey Hovest, Camden Teman.

Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Tayt Birnesser single, double, 3 RBIs; Noah Macke 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Trey Sautter 2 singles; Landon Schroeder 2 singles; Tanner Schroeder double. (Pandora-Gilboa) - Zach Neuenschwander 2 singles.

