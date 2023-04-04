SHERWOOD — Wauseon jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Tuesday, downing Fairview 9-2 to pick up their third-straight victory to open the season.
Braylon Miller earned the win for the Indians giving up two runs on four hits, striking out three and walking four. Ryan Marks was fantastic at the plate clubbing a triple, double, driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Jude Shininger notched a multi-hit day with two singles while Eljiah Arend drove in both the the Apaches' fourth inning runs.
Wauseon 300 020 4 - 9 12 1
Fairview 000 200 0 - 2 6 2
Records: Fairview 2-3, Wauseon 3-0.
Winning pitcher: Braylon Miller (4 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Eli Delgado.
Losing pitcher: Cole Mack (4.2 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Abram Shininger, Zane Timbrook, Jude Shininger.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Ryan Marks triple, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Tyson Rodriguez double, 3 runs; Jude Armstrong 2 RBIs; Eli Delgado 2 singles; Kaden Clymer 2 singles; Mason Thomas 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Fairview) - Jude Shininger 2 singles; Elijah Arend 2 RBIs.
Lincolnview 4, Ayersville 1
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville baseball suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Lincolnview on Tuesday, falling 4-1 thanks to four late runs from the Lancers.
Lincolnview scored two in the fourth and another run each in the sixth and seventh to overcome the Pilots. Ben Amaroso was tagged with the loss after throwing four innings of six-hit ball, giving up two runs (no earned), striking out three and walking none.
Amaroso, Weston McGuire, Carter Michel and Trenton Florence all clubbed singles for the Pilots.
Lincolnview 000 201 1 - 4 8 1
Ayersville 000 010 0 - 1 4 1
Records: Ayersville 1-1
Winning pitcher: A. Hardesty (3.1 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Bollenbacher, A. Bockrath.
Losing pitcher: Ben Amaroso (4 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Abe Delano, Blake Hauenstein.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - D. Ebel double; A. Bockrath double, single; H Price double; B. Renner 2 singles. (Ayersville) - 4 hits.
Paulding 5, Holgate 1
HOLGATE — Paulding sophomore Greyson Harder struck out a dozen in a three-hitter as the Panthers downed host Holgate, 5-1.
Harder allowed two singles and a double with no walks in the win for Paulding while Casey Agler had a pair of base hits and two steals.
Micah Bok laced a double and scored the lone run for the Tigers, which led 1-0 through five innings.
Paulding 000 003 2 - 5 6 1
Holgate 010 000 0 - 1 3 2
Records: Paulding 2-4, Holgate 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Greyson Harder (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dylan Boecker (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Micah Bok.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Casey Agler 2 singles, 2 steals; Larkin Yates 2 RBIs; Greyson Harder 2 steals. (Holgate) - Micah Bok double.
Napoleon 11, Archbold 3
ARCHBOLD — Napoleon struck with crooked numbers in four of seven innings to down host Archbold, 11-3.
Trey Rubinstein had a single and double with two RBIs from his leadoff spot for Napoleon while Devin Dietrich had two hits and three stolen bases.
Devon Morris homered in the setback for the Bluestreaks while Mason Siegel added a pair of base knocks.
Napoleon 202 040 3 - 11 10 2
Archbold 101 000 1 - 3 9 1
Records: Napoleon 2-0-1, Archbold 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Shadle (7 innings, 3 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zach Short (2.2 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Brian Burrowes, Devon Morris, Madden Valentine.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Trey Rubinstein single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Devin Dietrich 2 singles, 3 steals, 2 runs; Parker Woods 2 runs. (Archbold) - Devon Morris single, home run; Mason Siegel 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Bryan 13, Otsego 5
BRYAN — After Otsego plated five runs in the second inning, Bryan blanked the Knights the rest of the way in a 13-5 home triumph.
Carter Dominique and Jase Kepler each had two base knocks for the Golden Bears while Dylan Dominique drove in three runs while pitching six innings to earn the victory on the bump.
Otsego 050 000 0 - 5 5 1
Bryan 300 064 x - 13 9 2
Records: Bryan 2-3, Otsego 3-2.
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (6 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ayden Pelz.
Losing pitcher: Cohen Feehan (4 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Danny Shanahan, Blake Steele.
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - Tucker Hunsberger 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Chase Lorenz double; Devin Silva 2 steals. (Bryan) - Jase Kepler 2 singles, 2 runs; Carter Dominique 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dylan Dominique double, 3 RBIs; Joe Watson 3 runs; Lane Shilling 2 runs; Noah Huard 2 RBIs.
Liberty Center 13, Pettisville 1
LIBERTY CENTER — Zac Weaver threw a one-hit, one-run complete game in five innings on Tuesday as Liberty Center run ruled Pettisville 13-1.
Weaver also notched a two-single day at the plate while Landon Amstutz clubbed three singles, drove in three runs and scored two.
Pettisville got their lone hit of the day from Creighton Aeschliman while Rylan Warner notched the only RBI.
Pettisville 000 01 - 1 1 2
L. Center 522 40 - 13 11 2
Records: Liberty Center 3-1, Pettisville 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Zac Weaver (5 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 earned, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Luke VanDenBurghe (2 innings, 4 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Luke Horning, Kartern Zachrich.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - 1 hit. (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Zac Weaver 2 singles; Zane Zeiter 2 RBIs; Aiden Tallent 2 runs; Matthew Marlow double; Braden Like double, 2 runs.
Montpelier 10, North Central 5
PIONEER — Montpelier broke open a close game with a five-run fourth inning en route to a 10-5 non-conference win at North Central.
Jaxon Richmond homered , driving in a pair of runs for the Locos, which racked up 10 runs on just four base hits. Kam Smith struck out six in four innings of relief, earning the victory.
Cohen Meyers laced a pair of base hits with two RBIs in the setback for the Eagles.
Montpelier 220 501 0 - 10 4 4
N. Central 300 011 0 - 5 7 5
Records: Montpelier 3-0, North Central 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Kam Smith (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Trent Thorp, Jaxon Richmond.
Losing pitcher: Ben Pettit (3.1 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Kenneth Smeltzer, Connor Gendron.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Jaxon Richmond home run, 2 RBIs; Griffin Cooley 2 runs, 2 steals; Landon Fackler 2 runs; Jaxon Stahler 2 runs. (North Central) - Cohen Meyers 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Hilltop 11, Stryker 1
WEST UNITY — Hilltop sophomore Cameron Schlosser struck out 13 in just five innings as the Cadets rolled past Stryker 11-1 in a non-conference clash.
Sclhlosser allowed four singles off Stryker bats and backed up his pitching gem with three base hits and three stolen bases. Raace Haynes added three hits, including a double.
Stryker 000 10 - 1 4 4
Hilltop 111 44 - 11 14 1
Records: Hilltop 3-1, Stryker 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Cameron Schlosser (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jacob Myers (3 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jacob Cadwell.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - 4 singles. (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes 2 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 steals, 2 RBIs; Cameron Schlosser 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wade Wagner single, double, 2 runs; Tyzon Pelfrey 2 singles; Devin Dempsey double; Zander Runkel 2 RBIs.
Prairie Heights (Ind.) 9, Edon 7
LaGRANGE, Ind. — After rallying to take a 6-5 lead through 4.5 innings, Edon cmae up short against Prairie Heights (Ind.).
Kyler Sapp had two of the team’s six base knocks while stealing a pair of bases for the Bombers.
Edon 002 131 0 - 7 6 1
P. Heights 211 140 x - 9 10 4
Records: Prairie Heights 1-0, Edon 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Kam Leedy (4 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Hayden Culler, Maverick Deveau.
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (1 inning, 4 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Chris Joice, Max Radabaugh.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Kyler Sapp 2 singles, 2 steals; Garrett Skiles 2 runs, 2 steals. (Prairie Heights) - Hayden Culler 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Elijah Zolman single, double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Freed 2 singles; Kam Leedy 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Maverick Deveau double, 2 runs; Phillip Sheets double; Matt Roberts 2 steals, 2 runs.
Toledo Bowsher 14, Fayette 4
TOLEDO — Fayette fell behind 6-2 through three innings and was unable to rally back in a 14-4 loss to Toledo Bowsher.
Caden Leininger tripled in the setback for the Eagles, which committed four errors. Wyatt Mitchell struck out six in 3.1 innings and was tagged with the loss.
Fayette 020 002 - 4 6 4
Bowsher 006 116 - 14 8 3
Records: Bowsher 3-1, Fayette 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Carter Wise (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Caden Leininger, Carter Lavinder, Skylar Lester.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Caden Leininger single, triple. (Bowsher) - Roy McCrandall 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Spencer Liegel 2 singles, 2 runs; Carter Wise triple, 2 runs; Christian Behrens double, 2 runs; Gavin Hodson 2 RBIs.
Kalida 8, Miller City 1
KALIDA — Kalida’s Carson Klausing and Drew Buss combined to hold Miller City to four hits in an 8-1 Putnam County League win.
Klausing fanned four in four shutout frames and was backed up by three-hit days from Jaden Smith and Drew Buss and a home run from Jacob Siebeneck.
Brendan Barlage doubled in the setback for Miller City.
Miller City 000 010 0 - 1 4 0
Kalida 003 320 x - 8 13 1
Records: Kalida 5-0 (2-0 PCL), Miller City ( PCL).
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Save: Drew Buss.
Losing pitcher: Thomas Weis (4.2 innings, 7 runs, 12 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Brendan Barlage double. (Kalida) - Jaden Smith 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Drew Buss 3 singles; Colin Hoffman 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jacob Siebeneck home run.
Pandora-Gilboa 6, Continental 1
CONTINENTAL — Despite 11 strikeouts in 6.1 innings from Sam Newsome, Continental was unable to prevail in PCL action against Pandora-Gilboa in a 6-1 defeat.
Newsome scattered six hits and six runs over 6.1 innings while the Pirate offense was held to just three base hits.
Pandora-Gilboa 001 010 4 - 6 6 1
Continental 001 000 0 - 1 3 4
Records: Pandora-Gilboa 1-2 (1-1 PCL), Continental 1-3 (0-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Maag (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (6.1 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jayden Pitney.
Leading hitters: (Pandora-Gilboa) - Zach Neuenschwander 2 singles; Colin Harris double; Isaac Stall 2 runs; Nathan Maag 2 RBIs. (Continental) - 3 singles.
