A slow start for Defiance through three innings turned in the fourth frame very quickly as the Bulldogs stormed back in the final three frames to run-rule Fairview 12-2 on a sunny but chilly Tuesday afternoon.
Though Defiance (2-0) staked its claim early with a first-inning triple by David Jimenez and an RBI single from Bradyn Shaw, Fairview (0-2) was the team landing the early punches.
The Apaches had gotten the better of DHS starter David Jimenez over their first four innings, scoring runs in the second inning on an RBI double by Jack Karzynow and an RBI triple by Adam Lashaway to center field before stranding a pair of runners. In that span, Fairview drew three walks from Jimenez and smacked three hits in the second frame to take a one-run lead into the bottom of the fourth.
Things seemed to continue going Fairview’s way as Apache sophomore starter Cole Mack induced a flyout and groundout on five pitches to get the first two outs of the DHS fourth. However, a pitch from Mack hit Gavino Gomez to give the Bulldogs a baserunner and an opportunity. A misfire on a pickoff attempt at first base turned into a two-base steal for the speedy Gomez and he scored two pitches later as senior Chrsitian Commisso slammed a ball to center field for an RBI triple. After a four-pitch walk to Torin Long, nine-hole hitter Christian Conley plated Commisso on a grounder to give Defiance a lead it would not surrender.
Tyler Frederick added an RBI single before Conley scored on a double steal and Jackson Walter ripped a triple to the left field corner and later scored on a wild pitch to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 7-2 advantage.
“Christian Commisso got us that big triple and it kinda got us going,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “We can’t wait around for that big hit but I think it really helped us. After that, we got some baserunners and I think we stole five or six bases in that inning and were able to put up a crooked number.”
Through four innings, Jimenez’s day was done on the bump as the reigning Western Buckeye League Player of the Year gave way to sophomore Brezlen Zipfel. In his first varsity innings, Zipfel kept the Apaches off the scoreboard in two innings of work, striking out three and walking one while allowing one hit and throwing 21 of his 34 pitches for strikes.
Added Held: “David hadn’t had a good fastball and Fairview’s a fastball hitting team. He wasn’t able to establish his off-speed in that first inning or two but once he established it, he settled in the third and fourth because that’s his strength. I thought Brez was really good in his first varsity action, he had a really good changeup.”
After all six of Defiance’s runs in the fourth inning came with two outs, the Bulldogs again put things together in the bottom of the sixth with two batters retired. A leadoff walk to Conley and a subsequent error moved the Bulldog runner to third before being driven home on a bunt by Walter.
With two out and Walter at second, the hit parade began for Defaicne. Shaw legged out a triple to right before an infield pop-up by Aidan Kiessling was mishandled and scored Shaw. Gomez scored Kiessling on a double to center field before pinch-hitter Abel Rubio laced a double to center field to score Gomez and create the 10-run margin that capped the second game of both teams’ campaigns at six innings.
“We have a tough run in the schedule with Shawnee last night and Defiance tonight,” said longtime Fairview coach Andy Singer. “They had those two big ones and our focus has been to shut doors, throw strikes nad shut doors, and we didn’t do that. It’s something we’ll have to work on … (Defiance) is going to put the ball in play, we’ve just got to make plays.
“We’re learning, we’ve got a lot of young guys that will get better as the season goes and we’re excited about Cole. He had them off balance, did a great job and he’s got a lot of sink to his ball at the end.”
After managing just two hits in Monday’s 1-0 season-opening win against Rossford, Defiance tallied a dozen hits against Fairview, eight of which were of the extra-base variety.
Commisso had a double and triple, leading the Bulldogs with five total bases, while Defiance used its speed and aggression to steal eight bases in the win, led by a pair of swipes from Frederick.
Mack was tagged with the loss after being lifted with two outs in the fourth inning while Jimenez finished his four-frame outing strong with four strikeouts and three hits allowed.
“Any time you get a W against Fairview, who’s a quality program, you take that,” said Held of the win.
Defiance will play the third of its six straight home games to open the year on Thursday against Bowling Green while Fairview’s next diamond action will come on Thursday in its home opener against Toledo Waite.
Fairview 020 000 - 2 4 3
Defiance 100 605 - 12 12 2
Records: Defiance 2-0, Fairview 0-2.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brezlen Zipfel.
Losing pitcher: Cole Mack (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Abram Shininger, Zane Timbrook.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Adam Lashaway triple; Jack Karzynow double. (Defiance) - Christian Commisso double, triple; Jackson Walter single, triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw single, triple, 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick single, double, 2 steals; David Jimenez triple; Gavino Gomez double, 2 runs; Abel Rubio double; Christian Conley 2 runs.
