VAN WERT — Defiance rattled off four runs in the first two innings and held off Van Wert 5-3 on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 in the Western Buckeye League and knock off the Cougars in a battle of the 2019 WBL co-champions.
Jayden Jerger went the distance for the Bulldogs (7-1, 3-0 WBL), out-dueling VW standout Owen Treece with two earned runs allowed with five strikeouts and two walks as the Bulldogs’ defense and pitching continued to propel the squad.
“Simeon Sweeney made one of the best catches I’ve seen in high school baseball in a long time in centerfield,” said Defiance skipper Tom Held. “We were able to turn two double plays and none bigger than one in the fourth inning. Wade Liffick was a vacuum at first base as well.
“Pitching and defense wins and that is really the reason we are off to a good start but still have a long ways to go and need to get a lot better, especially offensively.”
Bradyn Shaw reached on an error to lead off the game in the first inning and came around to score on a Dade Robinson single to center field. Liffick then led off the second with a double to right and scored on a Jack Mortier sacrifice fly before Jayden Jerger singled and Jacob Howard drove in a pair in the second frame.
Van Wert rallied in the fourth inning as the Cougars loaded the bases with a walk, single and error before Ethan Rupert drove in a pair with a single. With the bases still juiced, Jerger induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.
Defiance then countered in the fifth with another run, sparked by a leadoff single with Bradyn Shaw before a Camden Roth RBI single that scored Jacob Howard. A seventh-inning tally from the Cougars threatened to challenge the DHS lead but Jerger got a swinging strikeout to seasl the deal.
“Scoring early was really important, especially facing a guy like Owen Treece who is one of the best athletes to come through the WBL in my 23 years,” said Held. “Jacob Howard got a really big hit for us with two outs … and then Jayden Jerger did a great job throwing strikes and our infield defense continued to be really good.”
Liffick had a pair of base knocks for the Bulldogs, which will host Bowling Green Thursday before traveling to Lima Shawnee (9-1, 2-0 WBL) Friday and Bowling Green’s Carter Park to face Norwalk on Saturday at noon.
Defiance 130 010 0 - 5 7 2
Van Wert 000 200 1 - 3 5 2
Records: Defiance 7-1 (3-0 WBL), Van Wert 9-3 (2-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Owen Treece (7 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Wade Liffick single, double. (Van Wert) - TJ Stoller 2 singles.
