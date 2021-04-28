Ayersville 3, Hicksville 1
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s Blake Eiden and Cameron Craft combined to one-hit Hicksville in a 3-1 GMC win for the Pilots.
Eiden struck out six over 6.1 frames for the Pilots before Craft came on for the final two outs. The two squads combined for six singles from six different players.
Hicksville 000 100 0 - 1 1 3
Ayersville 002 100 x - 3 5 3
Records: Ayersville 11-6 (3-1 GMC), Hicksville 5-12 (0-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Eiden (6.1 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Cameron Craft.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Fairview 10, Edgerton 2
EDGERTON — Fairview’s Caleb Frank slugged three hits, including a homer, driving in four runs for the Apaches in a 10-2 win over Edgerton.
Austin Bostater also had four RBIs for Fairview, backing up four winning innings from Jackson Grine on the bump.
Warren Nichols tripled in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Fairview 113 140 0 - 10 12 1
Edgerton 010 001 0 - 2 8 1
Records: Fairview 6-9 (2-2 GMC), Edgerton 8-11 (1-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jackson Grine (4 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Nathaniel Adkins, Caleb Frank.
Losing pitcher: Creed Muehlfeld (3 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 8 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Caleb Schlie.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Caleb Frank 2 singles, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Austin Bostater single, double, 4 RBIs; Bubba Lucas single, double; Brady Karzynow 2 singles. (Edgerton) - Warren Nichols single, triple; Noah Landel 2 singles; Cole Meyer double.
Holgate 5, Wayne Trace 4
HAVILAND — Holgate picked up its second straight win and third in five games, knocking off GMC foe Wayne Trace 5-4.
Brandon Hohenberger had a pair of base knocks in the win for the Tigers while Gavyn Kupfersmith earned the win with two innings of scoreless relief.
Kyle Slade slapped a double for the Raiders, which had a four-game win streak snapped.
Holgate 200 200 1 - 5 6 2
Wayne Trace 010 030 0 - 4 7 5
Records: Holgate 8-9 (2-4 GMC), Wayne Trace 11-5 (3-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Gavyn Kupfersmith (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Robbie Thacker.
Losing pitcher: Kyle Forrer (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Trevor Speice.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Brandon Hohenberger 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Cale Winans 2 singles; Trevor Speice 2 singles; Kyle Slade double.
Archbold 20, Paulding 7
PAULDING — Archbold halted Paulding’s undefeated streak at 10 games with a 20-7 five-frame win.
DJ Newman was dominant at the dish for the Streaks with four hits, two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs in the victory.
Blake McGarvey and Sam Woods both had a single and double for Paulding
Archbold 748 10 - 20 12 3
Paulding 100 42 - 7 9 5
Records: Archbold 12-4, Paulding 11-5-1
Winning pitcher: Jayden Seiler (3 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Jack Hurst, Braydon Hobbs.
Losing pitcher: Reid Johanns (0.1 inning, 7 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Ethan Foltz, Evan Burtch, Wyatt Beckman, Peyton Adams.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman 2 singles, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Brayton Hobbs 2 singles; Ashton Kammeyer double; Caleb Hogrefe double; Gavin Bailey double; Brandon Taylor 3 RBIs; Carson Dominique 3 RBIs; Devon Morris 3 runs. (Paulding) - Blake McGarvey single, double; Sam Woods single, double; Ethan Foltz 2 singles; Evan Burtch 2 singles; Hunter Kauser double.
Wauseon 9, Toledo Start 6
WAUSEON — Wauseon made a 6-0 first-frame lead stand up as the Indians knocked off Toledo Start 9-6.
Connar Penrod ripped three base hits for Wauseon while Easton Delgado fanned eight Spartans in five innings of work.
Toledo Start 000 510 0 - 6 6 4
Wauseon 610 020 x - 9 11 1
Records: Wauseon 11-4.
Winning pitcher: Easton Delgado (5 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Maddux Chamberlin.
Losing pitcher: B. Bowman (6 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 11 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Toledo Start) - B. Bowman 3 singles; S. Morris double. (Wauseon) - Connar Penrod 3 singles; Cameron Cantu single, double; Jude Armstrong 2 singles; Eli Delgado double; Sam Krasula double.
Patrick Henry 10, McComb 0
HAMLER — A seven-run second inning backed up a five-inning shutout from Layke Crossland in Patrick Henry’s 10-0 win over McComb.
Crossland struck out 10 while allowing two hits and one walk in the win for PH. Crossland also doubled and homered, scoring a pair of runs.
McComb 000 00 - 0 2 0
Patrick Henry 071 02 - 10 12 0
Records: Patrick Henry 7-9, McComb 4-12.
Winning pitcher: Layke Crossland (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Blake Wittenmeyer (4 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Christian Kline.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Layke Crossland double, home run; Landon Johnson single, double; Clayton Feehan single, double; Logan Hudson 2 singles; Nash Meyer double.
Evergreen 5, Lake 4
MILBURY - Evergreen was able to hold off Lake to win 5-4 on Tuesday.
Landen Vance went the distance on the mound to get the win for the Vikings.
Evergreen 111 200 0 - 5 3 1
Lake 200 002 0 - 4 9 3
Record: Evergreen 8-7.
Winning pitcher: Landen Vance (7 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Phillips (3 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Alvarez, Robie.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - Zach Laver single, double, 2 RBIs. (Lake) - Hoffman 2 singles, RBI.
Pettisville 17, Fayette 0
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville scored in all four innings it batted as the Blackbirds routed Fayette 17-0.
Nate Keim hit a single and triple for Pettisville while Josh Horning and Josh Norr each ripped a double.
Fayette 000 00 - 0 5 5
Pettisville 671 3x - 17 13 0
Records: Pettisville 10-3 (5-2 BBC), Fayette 2-8 (0-6 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Josh Horning (5 innings, 0 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Wagner (1 inning, 6 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Braxton Jacob 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Nate Keim single, triple; Josh Norr single, double; Josh Horning single, double; Isaac St. John 2 singles.
North Central 13, Hilltop 2
WEST UNITY — North Central stayed in the BBC championship race, moving to 6-1 with a 13-2 win at Hilltop.
Zach Hayes struck out eight in a complete-game win for the Eagles while Kaiden Russell racked up two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.
North Central 420 502 - 13 13 3
Hilltop 002 000 - 2 4 1
Records: North Central 9-7 (6-1 BBC), Hilltop 3-14 (3-4 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (6 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Chase Whitman (3.2 innings, 11 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Thomas McCoy.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Kaiden Russell 2 doubles, home run, 5 RBIs; Sam Wheeler 3 singles; Brandon Baker single, double; Ethan Beard 2 singles; Ben Pettit 2 singles.
Edon 10, Stryker 0
STRYKER — Edon picked up its third victory of the season, holding Stryker to three base knocks in a 10-0 shutout triumph.
Konnor Prince struck out seven in a complete-game victory for the Bombers while Ethan Steinke tallied four hits, including a double.
Logan Stuckey singled twice for Stryker.
Edon 010 531 - 10 13 0
Stryker 000 000 - 0 3 0
Records: Edon 3-14 (3-5 BBC), Stryker 0-8 (0-7 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Konnor Prince (5.1 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gavin LaBo (4.1 innings, 9 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Joe Ramon.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Ethan Steinke 3 singles, double; Cole Vasquez 2 singles; Wade Parrish double. (Stryker) - Logan Stuckey 2 singles.
Kalida 6, Fort Jennings 0
FORT JENNINGS — Kalida’s Ryan Lucke moved to 4-0 on the year with a two-hitter in the Wildcats’ 6-0 Putnam County League win over Fort Jennings.
Lucke struck out seven and issued two walks while also leading the ‘Cats with two singles and a double at the plate.
Kalida 000 111 3 - 6 11 1
Fort Jennings 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Records: Kalida 13-4 (4-0 PCL), Fort Jennings 1-12 (0-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zach Schulte (7 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Ryan Lucke 2 singles, double; Justin Siebeneck 3 singles; Jaden Smith 2 singles.
Miller City 4, Leipsic 1
MILLER CITY — Caleb Niese mowed down 13 Leipsic batters via strikeout as Miller City downed the Vikings 4-1 in PCL action.
TJ Michel homered in the win for the Wildcats while Quin Schroeder rapped two singles and a double for Leipsic.
Leipsic 000 000 1 - 1 7 2
Miller City 200 020 x - 4 3 0
Records: Miller City 13-3 (3-1 PCL), Leipsic 11-5 (2-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (6.2 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Caleb Giesken.
Losing pitcher: Tyler Schroeder (4.2 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 8 walks). Other: Liffick.
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Quin Schroeder 2 singles, double; Jaden Siefker single, double. (Miller City) - TJ Michel home run.
Ottawa-Glandorf 18, Celina 2
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf moved back into a tie atop the Western Buckeye League standings, downing Celina 18-2 to move to 5-1 in league play.
Jacob Balbaugh and Wes Davidson each doubled for the Titans, which seized control with seven runs in the first inning.
Celina 001 10 - 2 7 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 754 2x - 18 15 0
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 10-8 (5-1 WBL), Celina 6-13 (1-5 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (5 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Hirsh.
Leading hitters: (Celina) - Hirsh single, double; Alstaetter double. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Jacob Buddelmeyer 3 singles; Jacob Balbaugh single, double; Wes Davidson single, double; Carter Duling 2 singles; Nate Maag 2 singles.
