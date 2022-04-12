Paulding 6, Ayersville 4
PAULDING — Paulding plated a pair of deciding runs in the sixth inning before Sam Woods preserved a 6-4 win over Ayersville in the Panther baseball program’s Green Meadows Conference opener on Tuesday.
Jacob Martinez got the win after fanning six in six innings of work for the Panthers while Woods struck out three of the four batters he faced in the seventh. Woods also added two singles, driving in three of Paulding’s six runs.
Ben Amoroso and Tyler Winzeler each had three-hit days in the loss for the Pilots.
Ayersville 200 200 0 - 4 10 1
Paulding 310 002 x - 6 7 0
Records: Paulding 2-3 (1-0 GMC), Ayersville 2-4 (1-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Jacob Martinez (6 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Sam Woods.
Losing pitcher: Abe DeLano (5.1 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Blake Hauenstein.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Ben Amoroso 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Tyler Winzeler 3 singles; Abe DeLano double. (Paulding) - Sam Woods 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Casey Agler 2 singles; Kane Jones 2 singles; Reid Johanns 2 runs.
Wayne Trace 5, Hicksville 1
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace improved its season mark to 7-1, claiming a 5-1 win over Hicksville to open the GMC slate.
Breven Anderson struck out five, scattering six hits across seven frames to earn the win for the Raiders while Lane Morehead tripled and scored a pair of runs.
Jackson Bergman took the loss for the Aces with five strikeouts in three frames while Brody Balser and David Taylor each had a pair of base knocks.
Hicksville 100 000 0 - 1 6 2
Wayne Trace 002 300 x - 5 3 1
Records: Wayne Trace 7-1 (1-0 GMC), Hicksville 0-1 (0-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jackson Bergman (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Aaron Klima.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Brody Balser 2 singles; David Taylor 2 singles. (Wayne Trace) - Lane Morehead triple, 2 runs.
Antwerp 9, Edgerton 0
EDGERTON — Antwerp ace Luke Krouse held Edgerton to one hit in six innings as the Archers blanked the host Bulldogs 9-0 in conference play.
Krouse issued one walk and allowed one single while striking out nine in the win for Antwerp (No. 11 Division IV OHSBCA). Ethan Lichty struck out the side in the seventh to seal the win. Chase Clark had two doubles and drove in three runs for the Archers.
Corey Everetts struck out five in five frames, taking the loss for Edgerton.
Antwerp 110 016 0 - 9 12 2
Edgerton 000 000 0 - 0 1 7
Records: Antwerp 3-0 (1-0 GMC), Edgerton 1-4 (1-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Luke Krouse (6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Ethan Lichty.
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (5 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Dylan Bass.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Chase Clark 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Hunter Sproles single, double; Luke Krouse 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Ethan Lichty 2 singles; Eli Reinhart 2 singles. (Edgerton) - 1 single.
Evergreen 1, Archbold 0
ARCHBOLD — In a battle of future MAC pitchers, Evergreen dealt Archbold a narrow 1-0 NWOAL defeat.
Evergreen ace RJ Shunck, a Toledo commit, struck out eight and walked in a two-hitter for the Vikings, which tallied four singles on the day.
Archbold standout DJ Newman, a Bowling Green signee, struck out 13 with one walk and four hits allowed in the hard-luck loss that saw the Streaks (No. 13 D-III) put just two singles into play.
Evergreen 000 010 0 - 1 4 0
Archbold 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Records: Evergreen (1-0 NWOAL), Archbold 3-3 (0-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: RJ Shunck (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) - 4 singles. (Archbold) - 2 singles.
Napoleon 12, Wauseon 5
WAUSEON — Napoleon took advantage of seven Wauseon errors to even its mark at 3-3 on the year with a 12-5 victory.
Kaleb Woods had three base knocks and drove in a pair for the Wildcats while Blake Wolf had two singles and struck out seven across five innings to earn the win.
Ryan Marks and Jude Armstrong each had two base hits, with Armstrong driving in three runs for the Indians, which fell behind 7-0 after three innings of play.
Napoleon 412 040 1 - 12 11 2
Wauseon 000 032 0 - 5 6 7
Records: Napoleon 3-3, Wauseon 2-5.
Winning pitcher: Blake Wolf (5 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Angelo Gonzalez.
Losing pitcher: Kage Little (4 innings, 9 runs, 4 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Other: Evan Bauer.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Kaleb Woods 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Ryan Marks 2 singles.
Bryan 4, Elida 3
ELIDA — Bryan tallied all four of its runs in the fifth inning, edging Elida for a 4-3 triumph.
Carter Dominique finished with two doubles and three hits on the day for the Golden Bears while also earning the win on the bump with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.
Bryan 000 040 0 - 4 9 3
Elida 001 020 0 - 3 8 3
Records: Bryan 4-3, Elida 2-2.
Winning pitcher: Carter Dominique (4.2 innings, 3 runs, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Landon Shilling, Noah Huard, Dylan Dominique.
Losing pitcher: Brady Kirk (5 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Larkin Henderson.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Carter Dominique single, 2 doubles; Jase Kepler 2 singles; Taysen Deckrosh double. (Elida) - Ryan McGue 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Carter 2 singles, 2 runs; Mike Niebel 3 steals.
Hilltop 9, Fayette 0
FAYETTE — Hilltop’s Devin Dempsey devastated Fayette on both sides of the diamond as the Cadets blanked the Eagles 9-0 for a BBC victory.
On the mound, Dempsey struck out 14 in a two-hitter for the Cadets while clubbing a double and home run at the plate, racking up four RBIs. Ian Hoffman and David Rodriguez each added a two-bagger.
Shane Maginn fanned seven over three innings of work, taking the loss for Fayette.
Hilltop 233 000 1 - 9 9 3
Fayette 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Records: Hilltop 2-4 (1-1 BBC), Fayette 0-2 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Devin Dempsey (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (3 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Caden Leininger, Chase Moats.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Devin Dempsey double, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Ian Hoffman double, 2 runs; David Rodriguez double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Raace Haynes 2 runs. (Fayette) - 2 singles.
Holgate 9, Pettisville 1
PETTISVILLE — Holgate joined North Central and Edon atop the BBC standings thanks to a 9-1 win over host Pettisville.
Micah Bok scored three runs and tallied three base hits for the Tigers while combining with Robbie Thacker and winning pitcher Hunter Gerschutz to hold the Blackbirds to three hits on the day.
Josh Norr had two of those hits for Pettisville, including a double.
Holgate 230 013 0 - 9 7 2
Pettisville 001 000 0 - 1 3 5
Records: Holgate 3-2 (2-0 BBC), Pettisville 0-5 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Hunter Gerschutz (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Robbie Thacker, Micah Bok.
Losing pitcher: Gideon Myers (1.1 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Josh Norr, Caden Bishop.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Micah Bok 3 singles, 3 runs; Dylan Boecker 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Josh Norr single, double.
Edon 6, Montpelier 5
MONTPELIER — In a game featuring 12 combined errors and 14 runners left on base, Edon outlasted Montpelier with a seventh-inning tally to knock off the defending BBC champions 6-5.
Caden Nester had a double for the Bombers while Wade Parrish tallied three base knocks. Cole Vasquez struck out 11 over 6.2 innings, allowing five runs but none earned.
Freshman Kamron Smith had two singles and two RBIs in the setback for the Locos.
Edon 022 100 1 - 6 7 7
Montpelier 012 020 0 - 5 6 5
Records: Edon 3-2 (2-0 BBC), Montpelier 4-3 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cole Vasquez (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks). Save: Wade Parrish.
Losing pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (4 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: David Bowman.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Wade Parrish 3 singles; Caden Nester double; Kyler Sapp 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) - Kamron Smith 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jaxon Richmond 2 runs.
North Central 13, Stryker 0
STRYKER — North Central kept up its unbeaten start with a 13-0 five-inning blanking of host Stryker in BBC action.
Colton Hicks allowed just two hits, striking out nine without a walk to lead the Eagles on the bump. Connor Gendron, Quin Burt and Hicks all rapped doubles in the win while Sam Wheeler connected for three base knocks.
Teyvon Harris doubled in the defeat for the Panthers.
North Central 312 43 - 13 13 0
Stryker 000 00 - 0 2 3
Records: North Central 5-0 (2-0 BBC), Stryker 0-5 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Colton Hicks (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Teyvon Harris (2 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Braylen Wickerham, Jacob Myers, Daniel Donovan.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Sam Wheeler 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Connor Gendron single, double, 2 RBIs; Quin Burt single, double; Cohen Meyers 2 singles; Keanu Miller 2 singles; Colton Hicks double; Zach Hayes 2 RBIs; Ben Pettit 2 RBIs. (Stryker) - Teyvon Harris double.
Miller City 4, Kalida 1
MILLER CITY — In a game featuring just three combined hits, Miller City came up with the key runs necessary to down rival Kalida 4-1 and move to 3-0 in the Putnam County League.
Caleb Niese mowed down 14 batters via strikeout, allowing just a single and three walks. Austin Ruhe doubled, driving in a pair of runs for the Wildcats (No. 26 D-IV).
Christian Klausing struck out six in 4.1 innings of work and had the lone base knock for Kalida.
Kalida 000 000 1 - 1 1 1
Miller City 100 030 x - 4 2 2
Records: Miller City 5-2 (3-0 PCL), Kalida 4-4 (2-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 14 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: C Klausing (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: J Siebeneck.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - 1 single. (Miller City) - Austin Ruhe double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Pandora-Gilboa 12, Continental 2
PANDORA — An early 4-0 deficit was too much to overcome for Continental as the Pirates fell in PCL play at Pandora-Gilboa, 12-2.
Sam Newsome had one of the two base hits in the setback for the Pirates while also taking the loss on the bump.
Continental 010 01 - 2 2 7
Pandora-Gilboa 430 5x - 12 7 1
Records: Pandora-Gilboa 1-1 (1-1 PCL), Continental 0-3 (0-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Zach Neuenschwander (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Grant Farthing.
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (3.2 innings, 12 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Gabe Nunez.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - 2 singles. (Pandora-Gilboa) - Jacob Maag 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Thomas Bauman 2 RBIs; Sam Norton 3 runs.
Wapakoneta 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
GLANDORF — Wapakoneta hurler Grant Bauer won a WBL pitcher’s duel with Ottawa-Glandorf’s Carter Duling as the Redskins nipped the host Titans, 1-0.
Carter Schimmoeller doubled as one of the three hits for O-G in the defeat while Zach Rogers and Braeden Goulet each had two-baggers for Wapak (No. 10 D-II).
Wapakoneta 000 000 1 - 1 5 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Records: Wapakoneta 6-0-1 (2-0 WBL), Ottawa-Glandorf 1-3 (0-2 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Grant Bauer.
Losing pitcher: Carter Duling.
Leading hitters: (Wapakoneta) - Zach Rogers double; Braeden Goulet double. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Carter Schimmoeller double.
