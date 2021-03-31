PAULDING — Paulding overcame five errors to outlast Fairview 5-4 for the Panthers’ first win under head coach Ben Barton.
Hunter Kauser and Payton Beckman each had a pair of base knocks for Paulding. Sam Woods struck out nine over five frames before Kauser pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
Austin Bostater and Caleb Frank both doubled for the Apaches.
Fairview 001 210 0 — 4 6 2
Paulding 104 000 x — 5 5 5
Records: Paulding 1-1, Fairview 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Sam Woods (5 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Hunter Kauser.
Losing pitcher: Jackson Grine (3 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned runs, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Caleb Frank.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Caleb Frank single, double; Austin Bostater double. (Paulding) — Hunter Kauser 2 singles; Payton Beckman 2 singles.
Tinora 14, McComb 2
MCCOMB – Tinora struck for four runs in the top of the first, then added five more in the third as the Rams were able to get past McComb 14-2 in five innings.
Andrew Imthurn picked up the win on the mound with nine strikeouts in four frames while homering for the Rams
Tinora 405 50 — 14 12 1
McComb 000 20 — 2 4 3
Records: Tinora 1-1, McComb 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (4 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Marcus Grube.
Losing pitcher: Glaser (3 innings, 6 hits, 9 runs, 4 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Tinora) – Marcus Grube 2 singes; Andrew Imthurn single, home run; Cole Commisso double.
Hicksville 8, Fayette 2
HICKSVILLE — Jackson Bergman racked up 14 strikeouts for Hicksville, helping power the Aces to an 8-2 win over Fayette to open the year.
Bergman scattered two hits over five frames before Brandon Crowl struck out six over the final two innings. Brody Balser added a pair of base knocks.
Fayette 000 020 0 — 2 2 1
Hicksville 013 310 x — 8 8 1
Records: Hicksville 1-0, Fayette 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (5 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Brandon Crowl.
Losing pitcher: Tanner Wagner (3 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Chase Moats, Tyson Bailey.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) — Brody Balser 2 singles; Zach Thatcher double.
Antwerp 13, Eastside (Ind.) 1
BUTLER, Ind. — Antwerp opened its season in dominant fashion, holding Eastside (Ind.) to one hit in a 13-1 shelling.
Austin Lichty struck out seven in five innings of work for the Archers while brother Ethan Lichty raked three singles with three RBIs. Luke Krouse added a double and three runs scored.
Eastside 000 01 — 1 1 7
Antwerp 122 17 — 13 7 1
Records: Antwerp 1-0.
Winning pitcher: Austin Lichty (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nick Snyder (2 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jack Buchanan, Carsen Jacobs, Wade Miller, Owen Willard.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) — Ethan Lichty 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Luke Krouse double, 3 runs; Reid Lichty 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Napoleon 17, Bryan 9
BRYAN – The host Bears could not battle back from a nine-run third inning put on by Napoleon as the Wildcats were able to score a 17-9 win.
Carter Burken drove in five runs for Napoleon, which saw Bryan claw back with three runs in the third before the ‘Cats tacked three more on in the fourth. Burken was one of four Wildcat hitters with two base knocks.
Clayton Rupp, Mikey Wolff, Taysen Deckrosh and Breven Deckrosh all had doubles in the defeat for Bryan.
Napoleon 211 930 1 – 17 12 2
Bryan 101 331 0 – 9 12 2
Records: Napoleon 2-1, Bryan 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (3.1 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts). Others: Blake Wolf, Zack Rosebrook.
Losing pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (2 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Quinn Brown, Clayton Rupp, Titus Rohrer, Mikey Wolff.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Carter Burken 2 singles, 5 RBIs; Kaleb Woods 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf 2 singles; Angelo Gonzalez 2 singles; Seth Muncy double, 2 RBIs. (Bryan) – Clayton Rupp single, double, 2 RBIs; Titus Rohrer 2 singles; Nolan Kidston 2 singles; Mikey Wolff double; Taysen Deckrosh double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh double.
Evergreen 11, Delta 5
DELTA — Evergreen freshman pitcher Hunter Vaculik allowed just one Delta hit as the Vikings earned an 11-5 non-league win.
Brock Hudik was 5-for-5 with five singles for the Vikings while Landen Vance and R.J. Shunck each had a pair of base hits.
Evergreen 101 305 1 — 11 13 5
Delta 000 003 2 — 5 1 2
Records: Evergreen 3-1, Delta 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Hunter Vaculik.
Losing pitcher: Hunter Hamilton.
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) — Brock Hudik 5 singles; Landen Vance single, double, 3 RBIs; R.J. Shunck 2 singles.
Edgerton 15, Liberty Center 3
EDGERTON — Gannon Ripke doubled and drove in three runs for Edgerton as the Bulldogs earned their first triumph of the year with a 15-3 rout of Liberty Center.
Noah Landel and Jordan Warner each chipped in a pair of singles for the Bulldogs while Corey Everetts dashed across for three runs.
Liberty Center 011 10 — 3 2 0
Edgerton 602 7x — 15 10 3
Records: Edgerton 1-3, Liberty Center 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Warren Nichols (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 8 walks). Other: Cole Meyer.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Tampurages (0.2 innings, 6 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Zac Weaver, Tanner Kline.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) — Gannon Ripke single, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Noah Landel 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jordan Warner 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Warren Nichols double, 2 runs; Creed Muehlfeld 2 RBIs; Kale Merillat 2 RBIs; Corey Everetts 3 runs.
Toledo Central Catholic 14, Wauseon 4
TOLEDO — A six-run first inning sunk Wauseon’s winning hopes as Toledo Central Catholic rolled to a 14-4 victory.
Maddux Chamberlin tallied a pair of base hits for the Indians, which trailed 10-1 after two frames.
Wauseon 011 01 — 4 7 4
Toledo CC 641 003 — 14 8 4
Records: Toledo Central Catholic 1-0, Wauseon 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Cody Markus (5 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Cullen Labeau.
Losing pitcher: Clay Stump (1.2 innings, 10 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Easton Delgado, Maddux Chamberlin.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) — Maddux Chamberlin 2 singles. (Toledo Central Catholic) — Cody Markus single, triple, 4 RBIs; Bishop Vargas single, double, 2 RBIs; Jace Sanchez home run, 3 RBIs; Brayden Tressler triple.
Van Buren 4, Patrick Henry 1
VAN BUREN — Patrick Henry out-hit host Van Buren 11-5 but the Patriots managed just one run in a 4-1 setback.
Weston Heitkamp didn’t allow a walk in six innings for the Black Knights while Devin Thomas doubled.
Logan Hudson rapped three base knocks for PH while Nash Meyer had two singles.
Patrick Henry 000 100 0 — 1
Van Buren 200 011 x — 4
Records: Patrick Henry 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Weston Heitkamp (6 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Justin Overmyer.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) — Logan Hudson 3 singles; Nash Meyer 2 singles. (Van Buren) — Devin Thomas double; Elijah Mason 2 RBIs.
Montpelier 10, Stryker 0
MONTPELIER — Montpelier hurler Blake Altaffer no-hit Stryker in BBC action, helping blank the Panthers 10-0.
Altaffer struck out 11 over five frames, walking just two batters. The Loco pitcher also recorded a double at the plate to help his cause. Tylor Yahraus was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Stryker 000 00 — 0
Montpelier 441 1x — 10
Records: Montpelier 2-0 (1-0 BBC), Stryker 0-1 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Joe Ramon.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Blake Altaffer double; Colin Crisenbery triple.
Hilltop 14, Edon 4
WEST UNITY – Hilltop scored a win in the BBC as the Cadets handled Edon 14-4 in five innings.
From the ninth spot in the batting order, Evan Schoonover was able to produce a pair of hits and led Hilltop with three RBI.
Edon 002 02 – 4 7 7
Hilltop 733 01 – 14 10 3
Winning pitcher: Ian Hoffman (5 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (2 innings, 6 hits, 10 runs, 5 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Ethan Steinke.
Leading hitters: (Edon) – Cole Vasquez double, single; Caden Nester triple, 2 RBIs; Garrett Skiles 2 singles. (Hilltop) – Ian Hoffman 2 doubles; Thomas McCoy double; Ethan Varney 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Chase Whitman 2 RBIs; Isaac Baumgartner 2 RBIs; Evan Schoonover 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Pettisville 17, North Central 11
PIONEER – After taking a 17-11 lead with five runs in the top of the seventh, Pettisville was able to slow down North Central in the bottom of the frame to hang on for the win.
Nate Keim led the Blackbird offense, driving in four runs.
Josh Horning held the Eagles to a run over the final two innings to get the win.
Pettisville 431 202 5 – 17 12 3
North Central 225 101 0 – 11 9 6
Winning pitcher: Josh Horning (2 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Jake King, Josh Norr, Nate Keim.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Beard (4.2 innings, 6 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 6 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Ben Turner, Kaiden Russell.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) – Josh Horning 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Gideon Myers 2 singles, double; Josh Norr single, double; Nate Keim triple, 4 RBIs. (North Central) – Quin Burt single, triple, 2 RBIs; Ben Pettit 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Colton Hicks 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Kaiden Russell 2 RBIs.
Kalida 19, Pandora-Gilboa 0
PANDORA — Kalida left no doubt in its first first Putnam County League game under head coach Chad Ehrnsberger, rolling up 19 runs and 21 hits in a 19-0 win at Pandora-Gilboa.
Brandon Miller and Ryan Lucke each had four hits on the day for the Wildcats, which plated 11 runs in the third inning.
Kalida 24(11) 02 — 19 21 1
Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 — 0 4 4
Records: Kalida 1-1 (1-0 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 0-1 (0-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (4 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alex Meyer.
Leading hitters: (Kalida) — Ryan Lucke 3 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Brandon Miller 4 singles; Justin Siebeneck double, 2 RBIs; Dylan Bendele double; Drew Buss double; Colin Hoffman 3 RBIs; Luke Erhart 3 RBIs. (Pandora-Gilboa) — Teman single, double.
