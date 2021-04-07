ARCHBOLD — Napoleon was able to pull away late, tallying a run in the fifth and two in the sixth, to hand Archbold its first loss, 7-4.
Carter Burken singled in Kaleb Woods in the top of fifth for what would be the game-winning run for the Wildcats.
Archbold committed six errors in the field.
Napoleon 021 112 0 - 7 9 1
Archbold 030 100 0 - 4 7 6
Records: Napoleon 3-2, Archbold 6-1.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (4 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 5 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Zack Rosebrook.
Losing pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt (5 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Devon Morris.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Carter Burken single, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs. (Archbold) - Brandon Taylor single, 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 12, Fairview 8
SHERWOOD — Wauseon picked up its first win of the season, rallying from an early 5-0 deficit to down rival Fairview, 12-8.
Easton Delgado drove in four runs for the Indians, finishing a home run short of the cycle.
Jackson Grine homered for the host Apaches, finishing with three hits and three RBIs.
Wauseon 004 005 3 - 12 12 2
Fairview 411 001 1 - 8 11 2
Records: Wauseon 1-2, Fairview 1-4.
Winning pitcher: Maddux Chamberlain (3 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Easton Delgado.
Losing pitcher: Austin Lashaway (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Austin Bostater, Brady Karzynow.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Easton Delgado single, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Eli Delgado 2 singles; Jude Armstrong 2 singles; Ryan Marks 2 singles, 3 runs; Connar Penrod double; Clay Stump double. (Fairview) - Jackson Grine 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Ronnie Adkins 2 singles; Nathaniel Adkins 2 singles.
Lincolnview 12, Ayersville 2
AYERSVILLE — Lincolnview plated five second-frame runs and then sealed the deal with six in the sixth to down Ayersville 12-2.
Collin Overholt drove in three runs for the Lancers while Carter Renner had a pair of base knocks.
Caden Craft and Abe Delano each had a single and double, making up all four of Ayersville hits.
Lincolnview 150 006 - 12 9 0
Ayersville 100 010 - 2 4 4
Records: Lincolnview 2-1, Ayersville 4-3.
Winning pitcher: Dane Ebel (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Aaron Cavinder.
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (5 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zach Moss.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Carter Renner 2 singles; Carson Bowen double; Collin Overholt 3 RBIs. (Ayersville) - Caden Craft single, double; Abe Delano single, double.
Elida 3, Paulding 0
ELIDA — Elida’s Hayes Burton and Noah Bowman combined for a three-hitter as Elida topped Paulding, 3-0.
Burton struck out five over 6.2 innings before Bowman came on for the final out and save.
Ethan Foltz doubled in the loss for Paulding.
Paulding 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
Elida 200 010 x - 3 5 2
Records: Elida 6-0, Paulding 3-3.
Winning pitcher: Hayes Burton (6.2 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Noah Bowman.
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Beckman (2 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Reid Johanns, Jacob Martinez.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz double. (Elida) - Gunnar Kuhn 2 singles.
Anthony Wayne 8, Bryan 2
WHITEHOUSE — Bryan slipped to 1-5 on the season after falling to host Anthony Wayne, 8-2.
Mikey Wolff and Quinn Brown each had a pair of base knocks for the Bears with Breven Deckrosh chipping in a double.
Bryan 200 000 0 - 2 6 7
Anthony Wayne 211 103 x - 8 4 3
Records: Bryan 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Garrett Pike (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (5 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Quinn Brown.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Quinn Brown 2 singles; Mikey Wolff 2 singles; Breven Deckrosh double. (Anthony Wayne) - Garrett Pike triple.
Springfield 8, Liberty Center 6
HOLLAND — Liberty Center took a 6-5 lead into the fifth inning but was unable to hold on in an 8-6 loss at Springfield.
Landon Amstutz hit two singles and a double for the Tigers while Ethan Tampurages tripled.
Liberty Center 022 200 0 - 6 10 3
Springfield 020 321 x - 8 10 5
Records: Liberty Center 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Leasure (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Isermande, Creque.
Losing pitcher: Camden Krugh (4.1 innings, 7 runs, 9 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Zach Weaver.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Landon Amstutz 2 singles, double; Ethan Tampurages single, triple; Jake Spieth 2 singles. (Springfield) - Thomley 2 singles; Allen 2 singles.
Patrick Henry 12, North Baltimore 3
HAMLER — Braden Hall struck out eight in five innings of relief, earning the win for Patrick Henry in the Patriots’ 12-3 win over North Baltimore.
Clayton Feehan tripled in a three-hit day, scoring four runs for PH, while Hall and Caleb Rosengarten each had a pair of base knocks.
North Baltimore 021 000 0 - 3 3 4
Patrick Henry 102 306 x - 12 8 6
Records: Patrick Henry 3-1, North Baltimore 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Braden Hall (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Caleb Rosengarten.
Losing pitcher: Mitch Clark (3.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Zach Weinandy, Austin Leeper.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Clayton Feehan 2 singles, triple, 4 runs; Caleb Rosengarten 2 singles; Braden Hall 2 singles.
Pettisville 6, Swanton 3
SWANTON — Isaac St. John struck out seven for Pettisville as the Blackbirds downed Swanton 6-3.
Josh Horning, Josh Norr and Brayden Barrett each recorded a double for Pettisville.
Trent Weigel had a pair of base knocks for the Bulldogs.
Pettisville 200 022 0 - 6 9 1
Swanton 100 100 1 - 3 6 3
Records: Pettisville 3-1, Swanton 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Isaac St. John (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Lucas Bloom (4.1 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Josh Horning single, double; Brayden Barrett single, double; Anthony Smith 2 singles; Josh Norr double, 3 runs. (Swanton) - Trent Weigel 2 singles.
North Central 23, Stryker 4
PIONEER — North Central plated nine runs in the first and 13 in the second to pick up a 23-4 Buckeye Border Conference win over Stryker.
Colton Hicks ripped a pair of doubles, driving in three runs for the Eagles while Clayton Douglass had three RBIs to his credit.
Payton Woolace and Jacob Cadwell each doubled for the Panthers
Stryker 002 20 - 4 6 6
North Central 9(13)1 0x - 23 12 3
Records: North Central 4-2 (1-1 BBC), Stryker 0-2 (0-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (3 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Keanu Miller.
Losing pitcher: Miller (1 inning, 9 runs, 5 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Payton Woolace, Jacob Cadwell, Gavin LaBo.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Payton Woolace single, double; Jacob Cadwell double. (North Central) - Colton Hicks 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Brandon Baker single, double; Sam Wheeler single, double; Zach Hayes double; Clayton Douglass 3 RBIs.
Montpelier 10, Edon 0
MONTPELIER — Blake Altaffer held Edon to one hit and fanned 13 Bombers as Montpelier rolled to a 10-0 five-frame win.
Collin Crisenbery doubled in the win for the Locos, which moved to 4-1 on the year. Tylor Yahraus added three RBIs.
Edon 000 00 - 0 1 5
Montpelier 102 43 - 10 4 0
Records: Montpelier 4-1 (2-0 BBC), Edon 1-6 (1-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Konnor Prince (4.1 innings, 10 runs, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Collin Crisenbery double; Tylor Yahraus 3 RBIs.
Hilltop 15, Fayette 7
FAYETTE — Connor Schlosser struck out seven for Hilltop as the Cadets downed Fayette 15-7.
Raace Haynes tripled in a three-hit day for Hilltop, scoring three runs as the Cadets rallied from a 5-2 deficit with seven runs in the fourth.
Tanner Wagner was tagged with the loss on the bump but had two doubles in a 4-for-4 day.
Hilltop 020 751 0 - 15 12 4
Fayette 050 100 1 - 7 6 10
Records: Hilltop 2-4 (2-1 BBC), Fayette 0-3 (0-1 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Connor Schlosser (5.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Chase Whitman.
Losing pitcher: Tanner Wagner (4 innings, 12 runs, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Chase Moats, Shane Maginn.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes 2 singles, triple, 3 runs; Ian Hoffman single, double; Chase Whitman single, double; Isaac Baumgartner 2 singles; Lucas Jacobs triple. (Fayette) - Tanner Wagner 2 singles, 2 doubles; Jayden Fairfield triple.
Kalida 1, Ottoville 0
KALIDA — Kalida claimed a pitcher’s duel in PCL action, edging rival Ottoville 1-0.
Ryan Lucke went the distance for the Wildcats with one hit allowed and seven strikeouts. Luke Erhart had a pair of base knocks.
Josh Thorbahn doubled for the lone hit for the Big Green while only allowing two hits and a run over six frames.
Ottoville 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
Kalida 001 000 x - 1 3 0
Records: Kalida 3-2 (2-0 PCL), Ottoville 3-2 (1-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Josh Thorbahn (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - Josh Thorbahn double. (Kalida) - Luke Erhart 2 singles.
Miller City 8, Fort Jennings 4
FORT JENNINGS — Miller City pounded out 10 hits and took down Fort Jennings 8-4 in Putnam County League action.
TJ Michel doubled and drove in four runs for the Wildcats, which plated three in the top of the seventh.
Jon Grote clubbed a solo home run for the Musketeers.
Miller City 102 110 3 - 8 10 4
Fort Jennings 010 011 1 - 4 4 1
Records: Miller City 4-1 (1-0 PCL), Fort Jennings 0-5 (0-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zach Schulte (7 innings, 8 runs, 10 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - TJ Michel single, double, 4 RBIs; Caleb Giesken single, double; Austin Ruhe single, double; Caleb Warnimont double. (Fort Jennings) - Evan Hoersten single, double; Jon Grote home run.
Ottawa-Glandorf 11, Kenton 1
OTTAWA — Nate Maag struck out 10 over five frames for Ottawa-Glandorf in the Titans’ Western Buckeye League lidlifter against Kenton, winning 11-1.
Maag scattered three hits and one earned run on the day while Carter Duling doubled.
Kenton 000 01 - 1 3 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 065 0x - 11 12 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-2 (1-0 WBL), Kenton 1-2 (0-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ace Baum.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Jaxon Buddelmeyer 2 singles; Alex Macke 2 singles; Wes Davidson 2 singles; Carter Duling double.
Columbus Grove 14, Pandora-Gilboa 2
PANDORA — Columbus Grove scored all 14 of its runs in the fourth inning in a 14-2 PCL triumph over Pandora-Gilboa.
Noah Macke had two singles and three RBIs for the Bulldogs while Tanner Schroeder and Tayt Birnesser each doubled.
Columbus Grove 000 (14)0 - 14 11 1
Pandora-Gilboa 001 01 - 2 7 6
Records: Columbus Grove 2-1 (1-0 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 3-2 (0-2 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Bo Birnesser (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Eric Gerschutz (1.1 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Ryan Johnson, Trey Hovest, Camden Teman.
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Tayt Birnesser single, double, 3 RBIs; Noah Macke 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Trey Sautter 2 singles; Landon Schroeder 2 singles; Tanner Schroeder double. (Pandora-Gilboa) - Zach Neuenschwander 2 singles.
