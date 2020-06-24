NAPOLEON -- Archbold misplayed a squeeze bunt by Napoleon's Jarrett Gerdeman in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the winning run to score, as the Wildcats nipped the Blue Streaks 6-5 in high school summer baseball on Tuesday night.

Blake Walsh threw a perfect inning in the top of the seventh for the 'Cats to get the win.

Drake Mohring hit a solo home run to get Archbold on the scoreboard in the fourth.

Archbold 000 131 0 - 5 5 3

Napoleon 210 101 1 - 6 4 3

Records: Napoleon 3-2, Archbold 5-5.

Winning pitcher: Blake Walsh (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Drake Mohring (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jayden Seiler.

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Jarrett Gerdeman double. (Archbold) - Drake Mohring home run, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt 2 RBIs.

Summer Ball

Patrick Henry  303  250  0  -  13  4

Holgate  100  420  0  -  7  5

Records: Patrick Henry 1-0, Holgate 0-1.

Winning pitcher

Losing pitcher

Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Clayton Feehan triple, 3 RBIs; Gage Seemann double. (Holgate) - Logan Miller double.

Defiance Little League 10U

Arps  000  040  -  4  5  3

Mark Moats  200  000  -  2  2  5

Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: D. Hattemer.

Losing pitcher: D. Tavares (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: R. Gathman.

Leading hitters: (Arps) - D. Allegretti single, double; B. Troyer 2 singles; X. Moll double.

Eagles  023  201  -  8  3  3

Ayersville  002  000  -  2  4  5

Winning pitcher: D. Mendez (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: M. Walter. 

Losing pitcher: O. Lloyd (3 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: M. Shafer.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - K. Booher double.

DPOA 8U

Tigers  006  034  -  13

Indians  560  100  -  12

Records: Tigers 3-1, Indians 0-3-1.

Leading hitters: (Tigers) - Alex Moll 2 singles, 2 doubles; Kellin Spangler 2 singles, home run; Zaiden Rodriguez 2 singles, double; Jackson Tuperning 3 singles; Lincoln Lewis single, double; Titus Skiver 2 singles; Knox Yocum 2 singles. (Indians) - Graham Schroeder 3 singles, double; Greyson Chafins 2 singles, triple; Drew Black 3 singles; Canon Schroeder single, triple; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; Bentley May 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Brokstyn Burch double.

Monday

Summer Baseball

Antwerp  102  66  -  15

Bryan  100  00  -  1

Records: Antwerp 4-1, Bryan 2-5.

Losing pitcher: Quinn Brown.

Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh 2 singles.

DPOA 8U

Dodgers  010  001  -  2

Cubs  513  03x  -  13

Records: Cubs 4-0, Dodgers 2-2.

Leading hitters: (Dodgers) - Raymond Miller 2 singles, triple; Keyon'Dre Cooper 2 singles; Lowell Kennedy double. (Cubs) - Hans Vetter double, triple, home run; Hayden Vetter single, 2 doubles; Ryan Gilbert 2 singles, triple; Aiden Thacker single, double; John Engel 2 singles; Elias Sprow double; Devon Healy double.

Friday

DPOA 8U

Phillies  100  00  -  1

Cubs  405  25  -  16

Records: Cubs 3-0, Phillies 1-2.

Leading hitters: (Phillies) - Tyson Crowe 2 singles; Austin Rohdy 2 singles; Hunter Lewis 2 singles. (Cubs) - Cole Eberle double, 2 triples; Hans Vetter single, 2 triples; Ryan Gilbert single, double, triple; Hayden Vetter 3 singles; Abram Hernandez 3 singles; Elias Sprow 2 singles; Aiden Thacker 2 singles; Bryce Johnson 2 singles.

