NAPOLEON -- Archbold misplayed a squeeze bunt by Napoleon's Jarrett Gerdeman in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the winning run to score, as the Wildcats nipped the Blue Streaks 6-5 in high school summer baseball on Tuesday night.
Blake Walsh threw a perfect inning in the top of the seventh for the 'Cats to get the win.
Drake Mohring hit a solo home run to get Archbold on the scoreboard in the fourth.
Archbold 000 131 0 - 5 5 3
Napoleon 210 101 1 - 6 4 3
Records: Napoleon 3-2, Archbold 5-5.
Winning pitcher: Blake Walsh (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Drake Mohring (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Jayden Seiler.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Jarrett Gerdeman double. (Archbold) - Drake Mohring home run, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt 2 RBIs.
Summer Ball
Patrick Henry 303 250 0 - 13 4
Holgate 100 420 0 - 7 5
Records: Patrick Henry 1-0, Holgate 0-1.
Winning pitcher:
Losing pitcher:
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Clayton Feehan triple, 3 RBIs; Gage Seemann double. (Holgate) - Logan Miller double.
Defiance Little League 10U
Arps 000 040 - 4 5 3
Mark Moats 200 000 - 2 2 5
Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (3 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: D. Hattemer.
Losing pitcher: D. Tavares (3 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: R. Gathman.
Leading hitters: (Arps) - D. Allegretti single, double; B. Troyer 2 singles; X. Moll double.
Eagles 023 201 - 8 3 3
Ayersville 002 000 - 2 4 5
Winning pitcher: D. Mendez (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: M. Walter.
Losing pitcher: O. Lloyd (3 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: M. Shafer.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - K. Booher double.
DPOA 8U
Tigers 006 034 - 13
Indians 560 100 - 12
Records: Tigers 3-1, Indians 0-3-1.
Leading hitters: (Tigers) - Alex Moll 2 singles, 2 doubles; Kellin Spangler 2 singles, home run; Zaiden Rodriguez 2 singles, double; Jackson Tuperning 3 singles; Lincoln Lewis single, double; Titus Skiver 2 singles; Knox Yocum 2 singles. (Indians) - Graham Schroeder 3 singles, double; Greyson Chafins 2 singles, triple; Drew Black 3 singles; Canon Schroeder single, triple; Coletyn Rhees 2 singles; Bentley May 2 singles; Chanz Riggenbach 2 singles; Brokstyn Burch double.
Monday
Summer Baseball
Antwerp 102 66 - 15
Bryan 100 00 - 1
Records: Antwerp 4-1, Bryan 2-5.
Losing pitcher: Quinn Brown.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh 2 singles.
DPOA 8U
Dodgers 010 001 - 2
Cubs 513 03x - 13
Records: Cubs 4-0, Dodgers 2-2.
Leading hitters: (Dodgers) - Raymond Miller 2 singles, triple; Keyon'Dre Cooper 2 singles; Lowell Kennedy double. (Cubs) - Hans Vetter double, triple, home run; Hayden Vetter single, 2 doubles; Ryan Gilbert 2 singles, triple; Aiden Thacker single, double; John Engel 2 singles; Elias Sprow double; Devon Healy double.
Friday
DPOA 8U
Phillies 100 00 - 1
Cubs 405 25 - 16
Records: Cubs 3-0, Phillies 1-2.
Leading hitters: (Phillies) - Tyson Crowe 2 singles; Austin Rohdy 2 singles; Hunter Lewis 2 singles. (Cubs) - Cole Eberle double, 2 triples; Hans Vetter single, 2 triples; Ryan Gilbert single, double, triple; Hayden Vetter 3 singles; Abram Hernandez 3 singles; Elias Sprow 2 singles; Aiden Thacker 2 singles; Bryce Johnson 2 singles.
