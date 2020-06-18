NAPOLEON — Perrysburg came up with three big innings late in the game to pull away from Napoleon, 10-1 in high school summer action on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets, who led 1-0 early, put the game out of reach with three runs in the fourth, two in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Carter Burken drove in Napoleon’s lone run in the fourth.
Perrysburg 100 302 4 – 10 12 0
Napoleon 000 100 0 – 1 4 3
Records: Perrysburg 5-0, Napoleon 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Ben Robeson (5 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Brandon Bowe.
Leading hitters: (Perrysburg) – Joey Bohman single, 3 RBI; Nick DiSalle double; Brandon Bowe triple, single, RBI; Ben Robeson single, double; Jack Mitchell 2 singles, RBI; Luke Price 2 singles, 2 RBI; Justin Whitman single, RBI; Andrew Palmer single, RBI. (Napoleon) – Carter Burken RBI.
Archbold 6, Anthony Wayne 2
ARCHBOLD — A three-run sixth inning opened up a one-run game as Archbold scored a 6-2 win at Memorial Park against visiting Anthony Wayne.
Drake Mohring supplied the big bat for the Streaks. He went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs. DJ Newman also had 2 RBIs.
Zane Behnfeldt went the distance on the mound and limited the Generals to a pair of runs on six hits.
Anthony Wayne 000 110 0 — 2 6 3
Archbold 102 003 x — 6 8 0
Records: Archbold, 3-3.
Winning pitcher: Zane Behnfeldt (7 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Stack (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Tober.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) — Drake Mohring 2 singles, double, 2 RBI; DJ Newman 2 singles, 2 RBI; Noah Hogrefe 2 singles. (Anthony Wayne) — Ruhe 2 singles, RBI; Garrett 2 singles; Bruhn single, RBI.
Defiance Baseball Association
BWW 10U Minor League
Amvets 000 100 — 1
Stambaugh 310 20x — 6
Records: Amvets 0-1, Stambaugh 1-0.
Winning pitcher: Reed Rowlinson (3 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Daniel Orta, III.
Losing pitcher: Siler Vitek (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Gavin Davis, Isaiah Montez.
Leading hitters: (Amvets) — Gavin Davis triple. (Stambaugh) — Daniel Orta 2 singles; Reed Rowlinson double.
DPOA 8U
Indians 404 402 — 14
Mets 213 404 — 14
Records: Indians 0-0-1, Mets 0-0-1.
Leading hitters: (Indians) — Greyson Chafins 2 singles, 2 doubles; Coletyn Rhees 4 singles; Graham Schroeder 2 singles, triple; Canon Schroeder single, 2 doubles; Bentley May 3 singles; Drew Black single, double; Brokstyn Burtch single, double; Caleb McDonagh 2 singles. (Mets) — Haven Hill single, 2 doubles, triple; Joshua Villanueva 2 singles, 2 doubles; Xander Bolton 3 singles, double; Michael Provilus single, 2 doubles; Grant Hohenbrink 2 singles, double; Dallas Hatton 3 singles; Owen Jimenez 3 singles; Layne Sheets 2 singles.
Summer Ball
June 11
Tinora 000 110 1 — 3 7 1
Paulding 100 010 0 — 2 10 6
Records: Tinora 1-3, Paulding 1-2.
Losing pitcher: Reid Johanns (1 inning, 1 run, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Kolson Egnor (6 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Hunter Kauser 2 singles; Sam Woods 2 singles; Andrew Adams 2 singles.
