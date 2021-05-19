Wayne Trace 4, Continental 0
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace moved closer to a berth in districts, blanking Continental 4-0 in D-IV sectional semifinal action.
Allen Minck went the distance on the bump for the Raiders, holding the Pirates to three singles while striking out seven in the shutout victory. Cooper Wenzlick scored a pair of runs for Wayne Trace, which will host Ottoville Thursday for a sectional title.
Continental 000 000 0 - 0 3 6
Wayne Trace 300 010 x - 4 5 1
Records: Wayne Trace 16-6, Continental 2-19.
Winning pitcher: Allen Minck (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Mitchell Coleman (6 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - 3 singles. (Wayne Trace) - 5 singles.
HICKSVILLE – The host Aces broke open a close game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to score a 13-3 win over Stryker in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
Zack Thatcher hit a pair of doubles and drove in five runs for the Aces. Nic Congleton added a single and a triple.
Aaron Klima fanned 10 batters in six innings to get the win.
Hicksville will head to Montpelier on Thursday for a sectional final.
Stryker 100 020 – 3 6 1
Hicksville 110 542 – 13 13 1
Records: Stryker 0-13, Hicksville 8-16.
Winning pitcher: Aaron Klima (6 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Gavin LaBo (4 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts). Others: Payton Woolace, Joe Ramon.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) – Payton Woolace single, RBI; Gavin LaBo single, RBI; Jacon Caldwell 2 singles; Joe Ramon 2 singles. (Hicksville) – Zack Thatcher 2 doubles, 5 RBIs; Nic Congleton single, triple, 3 RBIs; Aiden Champion 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Maverik Keesbury single, double; Aaron Klima single, RBI.
Edgerton 13, Maumee Valley 0
EDGERTON – Edgerton jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and crusied to a 12-0 win over Maumee Valley Country Day in a sectional semifinal.
Jordan Warner was the only Bulldog to collect multiple hits, collecting a pair of singles.
Gannon Ripke and Creed Muehlfeld combined to keep the Hawks off the scoreboard.
Edgerton advances to play at Ayersville on Thursday in a sectional final.
Maumee Valley 000 00 – 0 5 0
Edgerton 411 6x – 12 8 1
Record: Edgerton 12-15.
Winning pitcher: Gannon Ripke (3.2 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts). Other: Creed Muehlfeld.
Leading hitters: (Maumee Valley) – Brissette 2 singles. (Edgerton) – Jordan Warner 2 singles, RBI; Gannon Ripke triple; Corey Everetts single, RBI.
Holgate 3, North Baltimore 2
HOLGATE – After Abe Kelly tied the game in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch, Sam Medina hitr what ended up being the game-winning single as Holgate won the battle of the Tigers over North Baltimore 3-2 in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
Joey Kelly came on and worked two innings of relief to pick up the win.
Holgate advances to face Leipsic in a sectional final on Thursday.
North Baltimore 01 100 0 – 2 5 4
Holgate 100 002 x – 3 5 0
Record: Holgate 11-14.
Winning pitcher: Joey Kelly (2 innings, 3 strikeouts. Other: Brodi Burgel.
Losing pitcher: Kepling (6 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 4 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (North Baltimore) – Austin Leeper 2 RBIs. (Holgate) – Sam Medina 2 singles, RBI.
McComb 3, Patrick Henry 1
HAMLER – McComb was able to push across two runs in the top of the eighth to eliminate Patrick Henry 3-1 in a sectional semifinal.
Camden Glaser went the distance on the mound to get the win for McComb.
McComb 000 001 02 – 3 5 1
Patrick Henry 001 000 00 – 1 4 3
Record: Patrick Henry 8-15.
Winning pitcher: Camden Glaser (8 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 13 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Braden Hall. Other: Gage Seemann.
North Central 11, Hilltop 1
PIONEER — North Central took down Hilltop for the third time this season, this time by an 11-1 margin in a D-IV sectional semifinal.
Zach Hayes backed up five innings of work on the mound with a single and double for the Eagles, which will get a third matchup at BBC foe Pettisville Thursday at 5 p.m. Pettisville beat NC 17-11 on March 30 while the Eagles beat the Blackbirds 11-6 on April 9. Ben Pettit added three base hits and three RBIs for North Central.
Hilltop 001 00 - 1 2 5
North Central 220 34 - 11 12 2
Records: North Central 13-10, Hilltop 6-18.
Winning pitcher: Zach Hayes (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Connor Schlosser.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - 2 singles. (North Central) - Ben Pettit 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Quin Burt single, double; Zach Hayes single, double; Kaiden Russell single, double; Sam Wheeler 2 singles.
Edon 15, Fayette 3
EDON — Edon set up a sectional title showdown against top-seeded Antwerp on Thursday, thanks to a 15-5 sectional semifinal win over Fayette.
The Bombers racked up 13 runs in the third inning after surrendering all three Fayette runs in the top of the first. Carter Kiess and Wade Parrish each had a three-hit day for Edon while Ethan Steinke clubbed two doubles.
Fayette 300 00 - 3 6 3
Edon 20(13) 0x - 15 13 1
Records: Edon 7-18, Fayette 3-16.
Winning pitcher: Konnor Prince (5 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Tanner Wagner (2.1 innings, 12 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Tyson Bailey, Braxton Jacob.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Chase Moats 2 singles. (Edon) - Carter Kiess 2 singles, double; Wade Parrish 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Ethan Steinke 2 doubles; Konnor Prince 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Regular Season
Fairview 11, Swanton 1
SHERWOOD – After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Fairview tallied at least one run in each of the next five innings to score an 11-1 win over visiting Swanton.
Eight players for the Apaches drove in a run, led by two each from Cade Ripke, Ronnie Adkins and Bryan Lucas.
Ripke hit a round-tripper for the Apaches.
Swanton 100 000 – 1 5 1
Fairview 015 212 – 11 11 2
Records: Swanton 3-23, Fairview 13-10.
Winning pitcher: Brady Karzynow (2.1 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Nathaniel Adkins, Austin Lashaway, Adam Shininger.
Losing pitcher: John Heckert (3 innings, 5 hits, 7 runs, 4 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Ryan O’Shea, Hunter Gowing.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) – Drew Smigelski double, RBI; Kaden Curtis 2 singles. (Fairview) – Cade Ripke home run, 2 RBIs; Jackson Grine double, RBI; Bryan Lucas single, double, 2 RBIs; Austin Bostater 2 singles, RBI; Ronnie Adkins single, 2 RBIs.
Napoleon 7, Maumee 1
MAUMEE – Napoleon got back in the win column as Tanner Rubinstein pitched Napoleon to a 7-1 win at Maumee.
Rubinstein went the distance on the mound and allowed an unearned run on five hits with nine strikeouts.
Blake Wolf had three single for the Wildcats.
Napoleon 103 102 0 – 7 12 2
Maumee 000 010 0 – 1 5 3
Records: Napoleon 9-15 (5-8 NLL), Maumee 7-18 (3-11 NLL).
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Brayden Meeks (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Others: Drew Durilat, Angelo Shepler, Dylan Riley, Caleb Loboschefski.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) – Blake Wolf 3 singles, RBI; Carter Brown 2 singles, RBI; Kaleb Woods single, double; Zack Rosebrook 2 singles; Caden Miller 2 singles.
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Kalida 1
KALIDA — Nate Maag struck out seven in a complete-game victory for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans nipped Kalida 2-1.
Maag allowed three hits in the outing for the Titans while Jaxon Buddelmeyer drove in a run.
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 110 0 - 2 4 0
Kalida 010 000 0 - 1 3 0
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 16-11, Kalida 16-8.
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Colin Hoffman (4 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Ryan Klausing.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - 4 singles. (Kalida) - 3 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.