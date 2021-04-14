Tinora 10, Fairview 5
SHERWOOD — Despite not recording a hit through four innings, Tinora held a 1-0 lead and scored nine over the final three frames to pick up a 10-5 Green Meadows Conference victory over rival Fairview in baseball action on Monday.
Andrew Imthurn went the distance on the mound for the Rams, striking out six while scattering eight hits. The senior helped his own cause with a single and a double as Tinora took advantage of five Fairview errors.
Jackson Grine slammed a pair of solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings for the Apaches.
Tinora 100 023 4 - 10 8 0
Fairview 000 121 1 - 5 8 5
Records: Tinora 8-2 (2-0 GMC), Fairview 3-6 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (7 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caleb Frank (6 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Ronnie Adkins, Ryan Richards.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Andrew Imthurn single, double; Kade Vogelsong double. (Fairview) - Jackson Grine 2 home runs; Austin Bostater single, double; Nathaniel Adkins single, double; Cade Ripke double.
Ayersville 8, Holgate 1
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville plated four runs in the sixth inning to seal an 8-1 conference win over visiting Holgate.
Caden Craft had a dominant day on both ends, striking out seven while allowing four hits on the bump and recording four hits and two RBIs at the dish.
Holgate 001 000 0 - 1 4 4
Ayersville 020 204 x - 8 6 2
Records: Ayersville 7-4 (2-0 GMC), Holgate 4-5 (1-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Michah Bok (3.1 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Gavyn Kupfersmith, Joey Kelly.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Caden Craft 4 singles.
Wayne Trace 12, Hicksville 3
HICKSVILLE — Wayne Trace’s Trevor Speice and Kyle Forrer held Hicksville to four hits and nabbed a 12-3 GMC victory.
Speice struck out eight for the Raiders while Kyle Slade had four base hits and Cooper Wenzlick homered with four RBIs.
Aaron Klima fanned five over 3.1 innings for the Aces.
Wayne Trace 030 610 2 - 12 11 1
Hicksville 001 020 0 - 3 4 5
Records: Wayne Trace 6-3 (1-1 GMC), Hicksville 1-7 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Trevor Speice (5 innings, 3 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Aaron Klima (3.1 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Brandon Crowl, Brandon Thornburg.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Kyle Slade 3 singles, double; Brendon Bidlack 2 singles; Cooper Wenzlick home run, 4 RBIs; Tyler Davis double.
Antwerp 15, Edgerton 1
ANTWERP — Austin Lichty allowed two hits in five frames, striking out 10 for Antwerp in the Archers’ 15-1 conference win over Edgerton.
Lichty helped his own cause with three doubles and five RBIs while Dylan Hines homered in the Antwerp victory. Chase Clark added four hits and three RBIs.
Warren Nichols went yard for Edgerton while Troy Wolfe chipped in a double.
Edgerton 010 00 - 1 2 2
Antwerp 148 2x - 15 17 1
Records: Antwerp 6-1 (2-0 GMC), Edgerton 5-7 (0-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Austin Lichty (5 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Gannon Ripke (2.1 innings, 9 runs, 9 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Creed Muehlfeld.
Leading hitters: (Edgerton) - Warren Nichols home run; Troy Wolfe double. (Antwerp) - Chase Clark 3 singles, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Hunter Sproles 3 singles, double; Austin Lichty 3 doubles, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Carson Altimus 2 singles; Dylan Hines double; Jason Geyer double, 3 runs.
Paulding 14, Patrick Henry 2
HAMLER — Paulding exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning, putting a capper on a 14-2 win over Patrick Henry at Garrold Parratt Field.
Hunter Kauser had three hits and scored three runs, slamming a double for the Panthers.
Nash Meyer rapped a two-bagger for the Patriots, which were plagued by 10 errors in the loss.
Paulding 102 400 7 - 14 8 0
Patrick Henry 000 020 0 - 2 5 10
Records: Paulding 5-4, Patrick Henry 6-3.
Winning pitcher: Ethan Foltz (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Jacob Martinez.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Rosengarten (3 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Trey Woods, Mason Schwiebert.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Hunter Kauser 2 singles, double, 3 runs; Ethan Foltz double; Blake McGarvey 3 runs. (Patrick Henry) - Nash Meyer double.
Wauseon 14, Otsego 4
TONTOGANY — Wauseon scored in six of seven frames, pouncing on six Otsego errors in a 14-4 road win.
Clay Stump struck out 11 in five innings to earn the win for the Indians while Connar Penrod and Jude Armstrong each had a pair of base hits.
Wauseon 042 112 4 - 14 9 0
Otsego 001 000 3 - 4 6 6
Records: Wauseon 4-4, Otsego 4-5.
Winning pitcher: Clay Stump (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Kolton DeGroff.
Losing pitcher: Jared Crozier (4 innings, 7 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Devin Coon.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Jude Armstrong single, double, 3 RBIs; Connar Penrod 2 singles. (Otsego) - Noah Dzierwa 2 singles, double; Chase Helberg single, double.
Continental 20, Pandora-Gilboa 10
CONTINENTAL — Continental tallied 20 runs on 10 hits as the Pirates picked up a wild Putnam County win over Pandora-Gilboa.
Freshman Tim Shepard had three hits, including a double, driving in four runs for the Pirates while Mitchell Coleman and Blake Elkins each tripled.
Tommy Hovest tripled in the setback for the Rockets while Eli Huffman had a single and double.
Pandora-Gilboa 300 511 - 10 8 6
Continental 405 425 - 20 10 6
Records:
Winning pitcher: Mitchell Coleman (4 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Blake Elkins.
Losing pitcher: Camden Teman (2.2 innings, 8 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Eric Gerschutz, Silas Schmenk, Drew Meyer.
Leading hitters: (Pandora-Gilboa) - Eli Huffman single, double; Silas Schmenk 2 singles; Tommy Hovest triple, 3 RBIs; Camden Teman 3 runs. (Continental) - Tim Shepard 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Mitchell Coleman single, triple, 5 runs; Blake Elkins single, triple, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Sam Newsome 3 RBIs.
Kalida 4, Miller City 3
KALIDA — With the bases juiced in the bottom of the seventh, Kalida’s Gabe Roof came up with a walk-off single to lift the Wildcats past PCL rival Miller City 4-3.
Roof had a pair of hits for the winning Wildcats, which saw a 3-1 lead evaporate with two MC runs in the top of the seventh.
Deitering and Ruhe each had a pair of base hits for Miller City.
Miller City 000 001 2 - 3 8 0
Kalida 000 102 1 - 4 11 1
Records: Kalida 7-2 (3-0 PCL), Miller City 6-2 (1-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Nate Schroeder (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits). Other: Ryan Lucke.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Niese (6.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Deitering 2 singles; Ruhe 2 singles; Warnimont double. (Kalida) - Justin Siebeneck single, double; Gabe Roof 2 singles; Brandon Miller 2 singles; Ryan Klausing double.
Ottawa-Glandorf 11, Elida 1
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf boosted its WBL mark to 3-0, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning to overpower Elida 11-1.
Nate Maag allowed just three Bulldog hits in the win for O-G, fanning four. Trevor Schimmoeller ripped a triple for the Titans, one of 10 hits.
Elida 001 00 - 1 3 4
Ottawa-Glandorf 021 08 - 11 10 1
Records: Ottawa-Glandorf 7-4 (3-0 WBL), Elida 7-3 (1-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Nate Maag.
Losing pitcher: Burton.
Leading hitters: (Elida) - Burton 2 singles. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Alex Macke 2 singles; Dylan Wagner 2 singles; Jacob Balbaugh 2 singles; Trevor Schimmoeller triple.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.