ROSSFORD — Defiance got its 2022 season off to a winning start on a frigid Tuesday as junior David Jimenez pitched six innings of stellar baseball in a 6-1 win at Rossford.
The Bulldog junior allowed just one hit and an unearned run over six frames, striking out nine and issuing one walk as Defiance (1-0, No. 4 Division II OHSBCA) notched a tally in the win column to open the campaign.
Senior Wade Liffick came on for the seventh inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced to cap off a stifling.
“It was great to get a win tonight in very cold weather,” said Defiance coach Tom Held. “David was really good tonight on the hill. What made him good was the ability to get ahead of hitters and throw strikes. When you play in conditions like this, you just want to throw strikes and he did that … Our pitching is ahead of where we normally are this early.”
After both sides stranded a runner in two scoreless innings to start, Defiance scratched across a run in the top of the third as Drew Kellermyer took a one-out walk to third on a steal and a wild pitch before coming around to score on a Jacob Howard RBI single. The deciding run came in the fifth frame as Tyler Frederick made Rossford pay for a leadoff walk.
Kam’Ron Rivera advanced Frederick with a sacrifice bunt before moving to third on a Kellermyer knock and scoring on an RBI sac fly by Jimenez.
The sixth frame sealed the deal for Defiance with a four-run frame. Christian Commisso came up with a two-out single in his DHS debut to start the carousel for the Bulldogs and came around to score on an RBI double by Aiden Kiessling. A Gavino Gomez knock and Rossford error led to two more runs before Kellermyer came up with an RBI single to score Gomez.
“I thought we had some good AB’s today and I thought Drew Kellermyer was really good for us in the nine-hole getting on base all three times,” added Held.
Kellermyer finished with two singles and three stolen bases while Howard had a pair of swipes and Frederick scored two runs.
Defiance will return to action on Thursday in their 2022 home opener against Bowling Green (No. 17 Division I).
Defiance 001 014 0 - 6 6 3
Rossford 000 001 0 - 1 1 2
Records: Defiance 1-0, Rossford 0-1.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Wade Liffick.
Losing pitcher: Brandon Swope (5.2 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Landen Reiter, Kaidyn Herrick.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Drew Kellermyer 2 singles; Aidan Kiessling double. Rossford - 1 single.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.