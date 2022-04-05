GLANDORF — Defiance junior David Jimenez threw the program’s first no-hitter in six years as the Bulldogs (No. 2 Division II OHSBCA) moved to 4-0 on the year with a 13-0 five-frame rout of Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday to open the Western Buckeye League slate.
Jimenez allowed just four baserunners on the day for the Bulldogs, one on an error in the second inning, two via walks in the fourth and one on a two-out walk in the fifth. The Bulldog hurler struck out four and needed just 70 pitches to blank the Titans (1-1, 0-1 WBL) in the first no-hitter thrown by a Defiance pitcher since Braden Frederick blanked Tinora on April 28, 2016.
“First off DJ was very good on the mound again tonight,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “He was able to get all three pitches across the plate when he needed despite not throwing many first-pitch strikes. It’s really hard to throw a no-hitter in high school, let alone against an always good-hitting O-G team.”
The DHS bats backed up Jimenez’s efforts with eight runs in the top of the third inning. Already leading 1-0 after an RBI single from Gavino Gomez in the second frame, Jimenez got the party started in the third with a leadoff double. After a single from Jacob Howard, Jimenez was forced out at home on a fielder’s choice but Mark Butler’s one-out bunt scored Howard to up the lead to 2-0.
Christian Commisso loaded the bases with a four-pitch walk and the Bulldogs got to work from there with RBI singles from Aidan Kiessling, Tyler Frederick, Jimenez and Howard that swelled the lead to 9-0 through three frames.
Defiance reached the run-rule threshold in the top of the fifth with four runs that required just one hit. After a Wade Liffick single loaded the bases, Frederick drew an RBI walk before a wild pitch scored Gomez, Bradyn Shaw was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced and Frederick scored on another wild pitch.
Jimenez and Howard each had a pair of hits on the day for Defiance while Frederick finished with three RBIs.
“Our bunting game was much better tonight and it was really good to see DJ get going offensively,” noted Held. “When the top of the order gets on base, this team can be pretty good offensively.
“Tyler Frederick did a really nice job at second base and hadn’t worked out there all season. Howie (Jacob Howard) made some good plays in center field as well.”
Nate Maag was tagged with the loss on the bump for the Titans, allowing nine runs in three innings, though only three were earned.
Defiance will return to action with a 5 p.m. tilt Thursday at home against Wauseon before hosting Wapakoneta (4-0, 1-0 WBL) on Friday in league action and Marion Pleasant on Saturday at 1 p.m. Pleasant is coached by former DHS football coach Kevin Kline, who serves as both the football and baseball coaches for the Spartans.
Tuesday’s game was also an opportunity for baseball fans to participate in an area fundraiser for veterans in northwest Ohio. Tickets are on sale for a Major League Baseball memorabilia veteran’s raffle with 35 teams from the six-county area joining veterans’ organizations and area businesses to raise money for the Ohio Veterans’ Home in Sandusky.
Tickets for the raffle are $5 each with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Veterans’ home. First prize is a set of 19 autographed baseballs, one from each MLB player from northwest Ohio. Second prize is a set of 19 autographed baseball cards while four-ticket sets for games for the Detroit Tigers, Toledo Mud Hens and Fort Wayne TinCaps round out the top five prizes, along with a bonus prize of a baseball signed by 18 of the 19 MLB players from northwest Ohio.
Tickets are available at designated area high school baseball games as Veteran's Games, from area veterans’ organizations and from players and coaches. Tickets will also be available at the Defiance High School concession stand throughout the season before the drawing on July 4 at the Napoleon American Legion.
For more information, contact Defiance head baseball coach Tom Held via email at theld@defianceschools.net
Defiance 018 04 - 13 8 1
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 00 - 0 0 2
Records: Defiance 4-0 (1-0 WBL), Ottawa-Glandorf 1-1 (0-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nate Maag (3 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Evan Pester, Landen Jordan.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - David Jimenez single, double, 2 RBIs; Jacob Howard 2 singles; Christian Commisso 2 runs; Aidan Kiessling 2 runs; Gavino Gomez 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 2 runs, 3 RBIs.
