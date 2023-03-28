ARCHBOLD — Blake Hauenstein starred for Ayersville baseball on Tuesday as the Pilots started their 2023 campaign with a decisive 9-3 victory over Archbold on the road.
It was a six-run third and a three-run sixth that did all of the damage for the Pilots, which trailed 1-0 after two innings. Hauenstein got the start and win on the mound going four innings and giving up three earned on three hits, five strikeouts and five walks. Abe Delano threw three-scoreless innings of relief. The Blue Streaks saw starter Krayton Kern go 2.1 innings and suffer the loss.
Hauenstein also starred at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Catcher Carter Michel also had three RBIs, going 2-for-3 with two singles. Archbold was led by Carson Dominique at the plate who doubled and singled in the contest.
Ayersville 006 003 0 - 9 8 1
Archbold 011 100 0 - 3 8 2
Records: Ayersville 1-0, Archbold 0-2
Winning pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (4 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Abe Delano.
Losing Pitcher: Krayton Kern (2.1 innings, 1 hit, 3 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Zach Short, Masen Towns, M. Siegel, Cade Miller.
Leading hitters: (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein triple, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Trenton Florence 2 singles, Carter Michel 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Abe Delano 2 runs; Weston McGuire 2 runs. (Archbold) - Carson Dominique double, single; Krayton Kern 2 singles.
Napoleon 12, Bryan 9
BRYAN — Napoleon made a winner of skipper Eric Sprague in his Wildcat coaching debut as the ‘Cats outslugged Bryan, 12-9.
Ford had three hits and scored three runs for Napoleon (1-0) while Trey Rubinstein slubbed a double with three RBIs and Blake Wolf tripled.
Carter Dominique was tagged with the loss, pitching three innings, while rapping a single and double for Bryan (1-1), which rallied after Napoleon took a 12-2 lead with five runs in the top of the seventh inning by scoring seven of its own in the bottom of the frame.
Napoleon 033 010 5 - 12 13 1
Bryan 100 001 7 - 9 10 2
Records: Napoleon 1-0, Bryan 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Jacob Shadle (5.2 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Blake Wolf, Bryce Bostelman, Cal Bickel.
Losing pitcher: Carter Dominique (3 innings, 6 runs, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ayden Pelz, Landon Shilling.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Blaine Ford 3 singles, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Blake Wolf single, triple; Trey Rubinstein single, double, 3 RBIs; Devin Dietrich 2 singles, 2 runs; Owen Espinoza 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jacob Shadle 3 runs; Bickel 2 steals; Hardy 2 runs. (Bryan) - Carter Dominique single, double, 2 runs; Joe Watson 2 singles; Jase Kepler 2 singles; Lazarus Lane 2 singles; Dylan Dominique 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Tinora 8, McComb 7
MCCOMB — Dalton Wolfrum ripped three base hits as Tinora recovered from a late collapse to defeat McComb 8-7 in eight innings.
Korbin Casteel earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief for Tinora (1-0), which led 8-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Luke Harris and Alec Schaublin each had two base hits for the Rams.
Tinora 030 020 21 - 8 12 4
McComb 100 110 40 - 7 10 3
Records: Tinora 1-0, McComb 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Korbin Casteel (1.2 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Eli Plassman, Hunter Bostelman.
Losing pitcher: Downing (3 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Wittemyer, Stutzman.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Dalton Wolfrum 3 singles; Alec Schaublin 2 singles; Luke Harris 2 singles; Kadyn Radzik double. (McComb) - Rader 3 singles; Stutzman 2 singles; Kline 2 singles.
Lincolnview 5, Paulding 1
PAULDING — For six and one third of an inning on Tuesday, Paulding’s Jacob Martiez threw a gem, giving up just one run to the defending Division IV state runners-up Lincolnview. But the Lancers were able to finally get to Martinez in the seventh, tagging him for two runs and ultimately handing the Panthers a 5-1 defeat.
Martinez gave up a run in the opening inning and then threw five scoreless leading into the seventh. In total he gave up three runs (two earned) while striking out three and walking two. Luke Bollenbacher earned the win in relief for Lincolnview with two hitless innings. Dane Ebel gave up just two hits and struck out 12 over the first five innings.
Martinez also had the only RBI for the Panthers on the day while Dane Ebel notched two singles and came around to score twice.
Lincolnview 100 000 4 - 5 9 0
Paulding 000 100 0 - 1 2 1
Records: Paulding 1-1, Lincolnview 1-0
Winning pitcher: Luke Bollenbacher (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Dane Ebel.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (6.1 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Peyton Adams.
Leading hitters: (Lincolnview) - Dane Ebel 2 singles, 2 runs; Austin Bockrath 2 singles. (Paulding) - Jacob Martinez single, RBI.
Liberty Center 8, Edgerton 0
EDGERTON — Liberty Center tagged three first inning runs on Edgerton starter Corey Everetts and that was all the Tigers needed as they cruise to a 8-0 season-opening victory.
Carter Dickman started for the Tigers and earned the win throwing five innings of shutout ball while giving up four hits, striking out six and walking two. Landon Amstutz threw two scoreless innings in relief. Everetts only gave up two earned and four hits while striking out seven in four innings of work.
At the plate, Matthew Marlow led the way for the Tigers grabbing a double and two RBIs, Landen Kruse also drove in two runs as well. Everetts and Corey Herman each doubled for Edgerton.
Liberty Center 300 032 0 - 8 6 5
Edgerton 000 000 0 - 0 5 4
Records: Liberty Center 1-0, Edgerton 1-1
Winning pitcher: Carter Dickman (5 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Landon Amstutz.
Losing pitcher: Corey Everetts (4 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Warren Nichols, Nate Swank, Scottie Krontz.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Matthew Marlow double, 2 RBIs; Landen Kruse 2 RBIs; Zac Weaver 2 runs. (Edgerton) - Cory Herman double, single; Corey Everetts double.
Eastside (Ind.) 9, Antwerp 0
BUTLER, Ind. — Antwerp saw just one hit and five total baserunners as they fell 9-0 at Eastside on the other side of the western Ohio border.
Parker Moore was tagged with the loss for the Archers after he started and went two innings giving up six earned on seven hits while striking out three and walking two. Ethan Lichty pitched two innings of scoreless ball in relief.
Reid Lichty had the only hit of the day for Antwerp on a single.
Antwerp 000 000 0 - 0 1 0
Eastside 150 300 x - 9 8 2
Records: Eastside 1-0, Antwerp 1-1
Winning pitcher: R. Reed (5 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: W. Davis.
Losing pitcher: Parker Moore (2 innings, 7 hits, 6 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Ethan Lichty, Camden Fuller.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - 1 single. (Eastside) - J. McClain double, single, 2 RBIs; L. Johnson 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; R. Reed 2 runs.
Patrick Henry 12, Van Buren 1
VAN BUREN — Patrick Henry picked up their second win of the season with a 12-1 road triumph over Van Buren on Tuesday.
The Patriots only led 3-1 after five, but a nine-run sixth inning sunk the Black Knights’ hopes. Freshman Mack Hieber threw four innings and gave up one run on four hits while fanning four and walking four. Landon Johnson threw two innings of scoreless relief.
Brock Behrman had two singles, two RBIs and two runs. Aiden Behrman notched himself a double, single and crossed the plate twice.
P. Henry 002 109 0 - 12 10 1
Van Buren 000 100 x - 1 6 3
Records: P. Henry 2-0, Van Buren 0-1
Winning pitcher: Mack Hieber (4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Landon Johnson.
Leading hitters: (P. Henry) - Aiden Behrman double, single, 2 runs; Nash Meyer double; Brock Behrman 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Colton Stewart 2 runs; Grant Schwab 2 runs.
Delta 6, Evergreen 4
METAMORA — After not winning a game last season, it took Delta just two contests to get their first triumph as they downed conference foe Evergreen a non-league tilt 6-4 on Tuesday.
The Panthers scored a run in the first and second innings, then took a commanding 6-1 lead with a four-run fifth. Brady Morr earned the complete game win for Delta, going all seven innings and giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits while striking out 12 and walking none. Nick Kruzel took the loss for the Vikings, giving up no earned through five innings as Evergreen committed four errors.
Brody Waugh clubbed a double and notched two RBIs while Joel Arroyo Sierra earned drove three more in to lead Delta. Evergreen saw Laynce Vance double, single twice and drive in three runs.
Delta 110 040 0 - 6 5 4
Evergreen 001 020 1 - 4 6 4
Records: Delta 1-1, Evergreen 1-1
Winning pitcher: Brady Morr (7 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 12 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Nick Kruzel (5 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Conner Hewson.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Brody Waugh double, 2 RBIs; Joel Arroyo-Sierra 3 RBIs; Maverick Mercer double; Bryce Gillen 2 runs. (Evergreen) - Colton Robertson double, single; Layne Vance double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Andrew Geer 2 singles; Ryder Hudik 2 runs.
Cardinal Stritch 14, Swanton 3
OREGON — After taking a 2-0 first inning lead, Swanton gave up 14 runs in four innings to fall via mercy rule to Cardinal Stritch, 14-3.
It was Cole Tobias getting the win for the Cardinals, throwing five innings of 1 run ball in relief. Adam Lemon was tagged with the loss for the Bulldogs.
Dustin Moon clubbed three singles and two RBIs for Cardinal Stritch while Dylan St. Pierre had singles, two RBIs and scored three times. Trent Eitniear and Luke Marlow each had two singles for Swanton.
Swanton 200 10x - 3 6 1
Cardinal Stritch 424 4x - 14 10 0
Records: Cardinal Stritch 2-0, Swanton 0-2
Winning pitcher: Cole Tobias (5 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jacob Ball.
Losing pitcher: Adam Lemon (4 innings, 10 hits, 14 runs 13 earned, 6 strikeouts, 10 walks).
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Carsen Lemons double; Luke Marlow 2 singles; Trent Eitniear 2 singles. (Stritch) - Dustin Moon 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Kaeden Granger 4 RBIs; Dylan St. Pierre 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Blake Kamelsky 2 runs; Tyler Bohnsack 2 runs.
Montpelier 20, Pettisville 1
MONTPELIER — Montpelier broke open a non-league win over Pettisville with 10 runs in the third inning en route to a 20-1 rout.
Kam Smith was a homer short of the cycle, driving in four runs for the Locos (1-0) while Landon Fackler and Hayden Sharps each had two base hits. Grant Girrell and Trent Thorp combined to strike out 11 and allow just two hits.
Connor Elliot and Luke VanDenBurghe had the lone two hits for the Blackbirds (0-1), who committed eight errors.
Pettisville 001 00 - 1 2 8
Montpelier 51(10) 4x - 20 10 2
Records: Montpelier 1-0, Pettisville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Grant Girrell (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 innings, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Trent Thorp.
Losing pitcher: Rylan Warner (1 inning, 5 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Caden Bishop, Luke VanDenBurghe, Kaleb Wyse, Sebastian May, Quinn Ripke.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Connor Elliot single; Luke VanDenBurghe single. (Montpelier) - Kam Smith single, double, triple, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Hayden Sharps 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Landon Fackler 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Grant Girrell 3 runs; Jaxon Stahler 3 runs; Griffin Cooley 2 runs; Jaxon Richmond 2 runs.
Leipsic 4, Continental 1
CONTINENTAL — Continental was held without a hit for the second straight game to start the season, but did plate a run in a 4-1 PCL loss to Leipsic.
Sam Newsome struck out 11 in a complete-game effort for the Pirates, holding Leipsic to only five base hits.
Leipsic 100 030 0 - 4 5 0
Continental 000 001 0 - 1 0 3
Records: Leipsic 1-0 (1-0 PCL), Continental 0-2 (0-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Quin Schroeder (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Tommy Offenbacher, Tyler Lammers, Nick Schroeder.
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (7 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Leipsic) - Tommy Offenbacher single, double, 2 RBIs. (Continental) - no hits.
Kalida 10, Ottoville 0
KALIDA — Kalida got off to a winning start in Putnam County League play, blanking visiting Ottoville 10-0.
EJ Miller singled and doubled, driving in three runs for the Wildcats while Carson Klausing struck out six and walked one in the three-hitter.
Ottoville 000 00 - 0 3 0
Kalida 091 0x - 10 9 0
Records: Kalida 2-0 (1-0 PCL), Ottoville 0-2 (0-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Carson Klausing (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Keaton Schnipke (1.2 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - EJ Miller single, double, 3 RBIs; Bubba Smith 2 singles; Colin Hoffman 2 RBIs. (Ottoville) - Langhals double.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.