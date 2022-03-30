Fairview 14, Toledo Waite 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins and Cole Mack combined to no-hit Toledo Waite as the Apaches opened 2022 with a 14-0 home victory.
Adkins struck out seven over the first three frames, allowing one walk, while the freshman Mack fanned four more in the last two innings. Adkins also led the Apaches at the plate with 2 singles and a triple, scoring four runs on the day.
Toledo Waite 000 00 - 0 0 2
Fairview 623 3x - 14 9 0
Records: Fairview 1-0, Toledo Waite 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Cole Mack.
Losing pitcher: Jones (1 inning, 6 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: St. Claire.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Nathaniel Adkins 2 singles, triple, 4 runs, 2 RBIs.
Tinora 3, McComb 1
Casen Wolfrum struck out nine McComb batters over five frames to help lead Tinora to a 3-1 season-opening win over the Panthers.
Wolfrum allowed just one double in the first inning and no walks before Eli Plassman came on for the final two frames. Cole Commisso, Nolan Schafer and Kaden Radzik each singled for the Rams.
McComb 100 000 0 - 1 2 1
Tinora 002 001 x - 3 3 3
Records: Tinora 1-0, McComb 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (5 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Eli Plassman.
Losing pitcher: Camden Glaser (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 7 walks). Other: Thane Steinbrock.
Leading hitters: (McComb) - Daniel Rader double. (Tinora) - 3 singles.
Holgate 15, Ayersville 7
AYERSVILLE — Holgate staked out an early lead with seven runs in the top of the first and dealt former GMC foe Ayersville a 15-7 non-league defeat.
Robbie Thacker had three hits in the win for the Tigers while Micah Bok rapped two doubles and Dylan Boecker scored four runs.
Blake Hauenstein had two singles to lead the Pilots, which stranded nine runners.
Holgate 700 204 2 - 15 11 2
Ayersville 200 401 0 - 7 6 2
Records: Holgate 1-0, Ayersville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Robbie Thacker (2 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Brodi Burgel, Hunter Gerschutz, Micah Bok.
Losing pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (0.2 innings, 7 runs, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Ben Amoroso, Zac Moss.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Robbie Thacker 3 singles, 2 runs; Micah Bok 2 doubles, 2 runs; Brodi Burgel 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Dylan Boecker 4 runs; Jacob Thome 3 runs; Owen Leaders 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein 2 singles.
Paulding 4, Lincolnview 3
MIDDLE POINT — Paulding made a statement in its season opener, edging defending D-IV state runner-up and No. 1 Lincolnview 4-3.
Freshman Kane Jones pitched three innings of scoreless relief, striking out five with one walk as the Panthers rallied from an early 3-1 deficit. Seven different Paulding players recorded a single each as the Panthers took advantage of four errors by the Lancers.
Paulding 101 101 0 - 4 7 0
Lincolnview 030 000 0 - 3 6 4
Records: Paulding 1-0, Lincolnview 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Kane Jones (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Wyatt Beckman, Jacob Martinez.
Losing pitcher: Jack Dunlap (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Dane Ebel.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Logan Tope 2 RBIs; Sam Woods 2 runs. (Lincolnview) - Evan Miller double; Jack Dunlap double.
Bryan 6, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — Bryan freshman Carter Dominique homered in his first varsity game as the Golden Bears blanked rival Napoleon 6-0 at Booster Field.
Dominique drove in three runs in the two-hit day while Dylan Dominique struck out five in five frames of shutout ball.
Angelo Gonzalez took the loss on the bump for the Wildcats, allowing all six runs in the sixth and seventh innings as unearned.
Bryan 000 003 3 - 6 8 1
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 4 4
Records: Bryan 1-0, Napoleon 1-2.
Winning pitcher: Dylan Dominique (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Losing pitcher: Angelo Gonzalez (2 innings, 6 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts). Other: Tanner Rubinstein.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Carter Dominique single, home run, 3 RBIs; Mikey Wolff 2 singles, 2 runs; Taysen Deckrosh 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - 3 singles.
Archbold 18, Stryker 0
ARCHBOLD — Archbold racked up 18 runs on just four hits, scoring 11 alone in the second inning as the No. 3 Bluestreaks blanked visiting Stryker 18-0.
DJ Newman struck out six of the eight batters he faced in two frames on the bump for the Bluestreaks, which took advantage of 18 walks by Stryker pitchers. Jayden Seiler and Brian Burrowes each doubled in the win.
Levi Barnum rapped a pair of singles for the Panthers.
Stryker 000 00 - 0 3 3
Archbold 0(11)0 7x - 18 5 0
Records: Archbold 1-0, Stryker 0-1.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Cade Miller.
Losing pitcher: Michael Donovan (1.1 innings, 6 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Braylen Wickerham, Gavin LaBo, Jacob Cadwell, Jacob Myers.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Levi Barnum 2 singles. (Archbold) - Jayden Seiler single, double; Brian Burrowes double, 2 RBIs; Cade Miller 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Devon Morris 2 runs; Masen Towns 2 RBIs; Krayton Kern 2 runs.
Van Buren 7, Patrick Henry 5
HAMLER — Patrick Henry rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to tie the game through five innings but Van Buren prevailed in an extra frame in a 7-5 triumph.
Aiden Behrman, Logan Hudson, Nash Meyer and Drew Rosengarten tallied two singles apiece in the setback for the Patriots, which out-hit the Knights 10-9 but committed four errors to VB’s one.
Van Buren 230 000 02 - 7 9 1
Patrick Henry 012 020 00 - 5 10 4
Records: Van Buren 1-0, Patrick Henry 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Elijah Mason (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Grady Mason, Devin Harrinston, Westin Heitkamp.
Losing pitcher: Aiden Behrman (5 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Mason Schwiebert.
Leading hitters: (Van Buren) - Devin Harrinston single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Elijah Mason 2 singles; Peter Harrington 2 singles. (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman 2 singles, 2 runs; Logan Hudson 2 singles; Nash Meyer 2 singles; Drew Rosengarten 2 singles.
Miller City 13, Continental 0
MILLER CITY — Miller City got off to a winning note in 2022 and in league play, blanking Continental 13-0.
Caleb Niese struck out 10 over four of the five innings of one-hit ball for the Wildcats (No. 12 D-IV) while Brent Koenig struck out two of three Pirates in the fifth. Niese added a single and double, as did Evan Niese and Tommy Weis.
Sam Newsome had the lone base knock for Continental while also taking the loss on the bump.
Continental 000 00 - 0 1 3
Miller City 432 4x - 13 7 0
Records: Miller City 1-0 (1-0 PCL), Continental 0-1 (0-1 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (4 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 10 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Brent Koenig.
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Evan Niese single, double; Caleb Niese single, double; Tommy Weis single, double.
