LIMA — Behind a shutout performance on the mound from senior Bradyn Shaw and eight walks drawn, Defiance moved to 4-1 in the Western Buckeye League with a 6-0 blanking of host Lima Shawnee in WBL baseball action on Tuesday.
Though the Bulldogs (10-1, 4-1 WBL, No. 3 Division II OHSBCA) were out-hit 6-4 by the Indians (5-7, 2-3 WBL), Defiance drew eight walks from Lima Shawnee starter Carder Daily to keep runners on base as scoring threats.
“It was a really good win going on the road and getting a W against Shawnee tonight,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “Bradyn got some really big outs in the second, third and fourth innings when Shawnee had guys on base. That’s the sign of an experienced pitcher to step up big in those tough situations.”
The Bulldogs came out swinging with two of their four hits in the first inning, including a David Jimenez single in the game’s first at-bat. After two walks loaded the bases, Gavino Gomez came up with the key knock on a two-run single before Garrett Rodenberger added an RBI groundout. Aided by two Shawnee errors, the Bulldogs plated another run in the second inning as Jimenez scored on a Jackson Walter RBI groundout.
“I thought we were very good defensively tonight all-around,” lauded Held. “Cody Shaw probably saved two or three runs behind the plate. He’s continued to get better and better every game and is no longer playing like a sophomore.”
In the fourth, the Bulldogs didn’t need a hit as Cody Shaw and Jimenez drew leadoff walks and advanced on a Walter bunt. A Bradyn Shaw groundout scored his brother Cody to boost the lead to 5-0 before Defiance rounded out the scoring in the fifth with another tally. Gomez drew a leadoff walk, stole second and then scored on a Cody Shaw single to center.
On the bump, Shaw rolled his way to a 4-0 record with seven shutout innings, scattering six singles from Shawnee while striking out seven with just one walk.
With their fifth straight win and third straight shutout in hand, DHS will get a Wednesday breather before hosting Maumee Thursday and Kenton on Friday before traveling to Wauseon on Saturday.
Defiance 310 110 0 - 6 4 1
Shawnee 000 000 0 - 0 6 2
Records: Defiance 10-1 (4-1 WBL), Lima Shawnee 5-7 (2-3 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 0 runs, 6 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Carder Daily (4 innings, 6 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 8 walks). Other: Blake Reaman.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Bradyn Shaw double; Gavino Gomez 2 RBIs, 2 steals; David Jimenez 2 runs. (Lima Shawnee) - 6 singles.
