The bats woke up early for Defiance on Tuesday as they ran away with an 11-3 home Western Buckeye League victory over St. Marys that puts them back above .500 in league play.
It was a complete day at the plate for the Bulldogs, as they scored eight runs in the first four innings, including four in the first and clubbed seven extra base hits to fight back against their hitting woes that have plagued them early in the season.
They outhit the Roughriders 10-9 and saw Gavino Gomez and Tyler Frederick each grab triples while David Jiminez clubbed two doubles. Gomez in particular was impressive at the dish, going 3-for-4, notching two singles to go along with that triple, three RBIs and two runs.
“He’s a good hitter but he’s struggled to start the year. I think he was hitting like a buck 50 coming into the game and he’s such a better hitter than that,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said. “He had a great day of batting practice before the game and really locked in.”
Bradyn Shaw was solid enough on the mound he threw five innings, giving up eight hits, three runs (one earned), striking out six and walking just one. It wasn’t his best game, as he ended up throwing 103 pitches in five innings, but he got the outs that he needed in some tight situations and moves to 3-0 with the win.
“I think that just shows how good he can be,” Held said of Shaw coming away with the win despite some struggles. “He’s just got to relax, he gets so uptight on game days when he pitches, he’s a completely different player when he’s a position player … but he’ll work on those mental parts. He competed and he did a good job for us.”
“I give those guys (St. Marys) credit though, they are a young team and I thought they really competed well against Bradyn on the hill,” Held added.
Shaw had a shaky first inning, hitting the first batter of the game in AJ Dieringer and after Dieringer was sacrificed via bunt to second, back-to-back singles from Brayden Sullivan and Jacob Kaiser brought a run in to give the Roughriders their first and only lead of the game.
With runners on first and one out though, Shaw was able to induce a ground ball to the shortstop David Jiminez, who touched second and threw to Christian Commisso at first for an important inning ending double play.
Just after, Defiance took control of the game with a four run first that saw Jiminez lead off the inning with a ground rule double and ultimately score on a wild pitch while Gomez was able to notch a two-RBI single and later come around to score on an error by the first baseman.
The Bulldogs added another in the second on a RBI single from Bradyn Shaw after back-to-back walks from Jiminez and Jackson Walter, taking a 5-1 lead.
But like Held noted, the Roughriders competed at the plate and the top of the fourth exemplified that as after Shaw struck out the leadoff hitter in the inning, Jace Turner, Joel Kogge and Kasey Gross notched back-to-back-to-back singles and out of it came two runs. An error at third base in the next at-bat and a passed ball moved runners to second and third, getting the tying run in scoring position with one out.
Shaw responded though, striking out the second batter in the St. Marys lineup and getting opposing pitcher Sullivan to ground out to end the inning.
Defiance continued to pile on immediately after with some clutch two out hitting in the fourth as after Cody Shaw led off the inning with a double and Walter walked, both scored on a two-out, two-strike golf swing from Aidan Kiessling that sent a ball just over the head of the left fielder for a double. Gomez would then drive his third run of the game in with a triple into the left-center field gap to extend the DHS lead back to 8-3 after four.
“We got some big hits when we needed them … we got some guys that have some pop in the lineup and we’ve got some strong guys on this team. One of our bigger teams that we have had,” Held said. “Our mental approach at the plate was not good to start the year and coach Weaver has done a good job with their plate discipline and it has really helped us.”
Defiance added more runs with Jiminez’s second double of the game while Frederick’s triple and double from Christian Conely scored one a piece as well.
Brezlen Zipfel took over for Shaw in relief on the mound and threw the only 1-2-3 inning of the game in the sixth before striking out two in the seventh to help the Bulldogs to a win.
“Brezlen is a strike thrower,” Held said. “He’s earning more and more innings right now. It’s always a trust factor with a coach and a player and he’s earning our trust right now. He’s played a good second base and now he’s winning that fourth spot that we are going to need him in on the mound when we start playing four or five games a week.”
The Bulldogs will be in action next on Friday in another WBL contest against Van Wert on the road. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
St. Marys 100 200 0 - 3 9 0
Defiance 410 312 x - 11 10 2
Records: Defiance 7-1 (2-1 WBL), St. Marys 2-7 (1-2 WBL)
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (5 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Brezlen Zipfel.
Losing pitcher: Brayden Sullivan (4 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 7 earned, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: AJ Dieringer.
Leading hitters: (St. Marys) - Joel Kogge double, single; Kasey Gross 2 singles. (Defiance) - David Jiminez 2 doubles, 2 runs; Gavino Gomez triple, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Cody Shaw double; Aidan Kiessling double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick triple; Christian Conley double; Jackson Walter 2 runs.
