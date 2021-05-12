On a chilly Tuesday afternoon, Defiance kept up its hot streak against Archbold, pulling away with a five-run sixth-inning spurt to down the Bluestreaks 8-1 and win the program’s seventh straight game and ninth in 10 tries.
Starting pitcher Bradyn Shaw shook off some velocity and breaking ball issues to strike out seven and hold Archbold (15-7) to three base hits in six innings while the DHS lineup bashed out 11 hits off Bluestreak starter DJ Newman.
“Right now we’re in a position to relax and play the game the right way and that’s what the guys are doing,” said DHS coach Tom Held. “They’re doing a great job. It was good to face DJ Newman, he's got a good fastball and good breaking ball. He’s a good pitcher and any time you can face a quality pitcher this time of year, it only benefits your team for the tournament.”
The fourth-ranked Bulldogs saw Archbold draw first blood in its opening at-bats as Newman ripped an RBI double to make Defiance pay for leadoff man Brandon Taylor striking out but reaching on a dropped third strike.
Shaw shook off runners at second and third with no outs and escaped via two strikeouts and a forceout at home plate to end the threat.
Defiance answered in the bottom of the first with a leadoff single and steal of second by Jacob Howard. Following a Jack Mortier walk and Shaw flyout, senior Camden Roth chipped in an RBI knock to left field to score Howard.
A Mortier double with one away in the third helped set up the Bulldogs’ go-ahead run as Roth again connected on a Newman offering to right field to score Mortier from second and put Defiance up 2-1.
Small ball led to an insurance run in the fifth as Dan Hoffman turned a leadoff walk into a score as a Mortier safety squeeze drove in a run.
In the sixth, Defiance finally broke through. Sophomore David Jimenez singled to center to spark the uprising, followed by a base knock from Mark Butler and an RBI single from Aidan Kiessling. With runners at second and third, Hoffman and Howard recorded back-to-back RBI bunt singles. Hoffman later scored on a throwing error and Shaw rounded out the five-run frame with an RBI sacrifice fly to right.
Howard then came on to relieve Shaw in the seventh and retired the side in order to warp up the win.
Shaw finished with three hits, two walks and no earned runs allowed on the day and overcame adversity on the bump.
“Bradyn didn’t have his good stuff but he’s a competitor, he’s a bulldog and he’s a winner,” said Held. “He’s gotta have better stuff in the tournament to help us make a run so we’ll go to work and get better.”
David Jimenez had a single and double to lead the Bulldogs at the dish while Howard and Roth both had two-hit days.
Defiance will keep up its home stand Thursday with a 5 p.m. tilt against Division I Toledo Whitmer (6-11) before hosting Eastwood (19-2, No. 13 Division III) Saturday at 11 a.m.
Archbold 100 000 0 - 1 3 2
Defiance 101 015 x - 8 11 0
Records: Defiance 18-4, Archbold 15-7.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (6 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jacob Howard.
Losing pitcher: DJ Newman (5.1 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 11 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Gavin Bailey.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - DJ Newman double. (Defiance) - David Jimenez single, double; Jacob Howard 2 singles; Camden Roth 2 singles; Jack Mortier double.
