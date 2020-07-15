Defiance was able to put together two solid games both at the plate and on the mound as the Bulldogs swept WBL foe Lima Bath 9-1 and 10-0 in high school summer baseball on Tuesday.
In both games, the Bulldogs were able to jump out on top of the Wildcats early. In the opener, it meant tallying a run in the first, three in the second and another run in the third.
Defiance followed that up by scoring in all five innings played in the second game. They jumped out front with three runs in the first and another three runs in the second.
Wade Liffick singled home Camden Roth in the fifth to end the game early.
Both starting pitcher made sure the early leads would hold up. Mark Butler went first and limited Bath to a run on six hits with two strikeouts in five innings.
Because of the run rule, the nightcap only needed five innings. Bradyn Shaw went the distance, holding the Wildcats to four hits. He fanned seven with no walks.
Game 1
Lima Bath 000 010 0 - 1 6 4
Defiance 131 013 x - 9 6 1
Winning pitcher: Mark Butler (5 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Jacob Howard.
Losing pitcher: Ilames (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Simpson, Davis.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Wade Liffick double; David Jiminez 2 singles, 2 RBI; Kam Ron Rivera 2 RBI; Jacob Howard single, RBI; Bradyn Shaw single, RBI; Jack Mortier single, RBI. (Lima Bath) - Bolpicker 2 singles, RBI.
Game 2
Lima Bath 000 00 - 0 4 3
Defiance 331 21 - 10 10 1
Records: Defiance 19-7.
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Williams (2 innings, 6 runs, 6 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Hammer.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Kam Ron Rivera single, double, 2 RBI; Wade Liffick 2 singles, 2 RBI; Bradyn Shaw 2 singles, RBI; Camden Roth 2 singles, RBI; Jack Mortier RBI; Simeon Sweeney 2 singles, RBI. (Lima Bath) - Maley 2 singles.
