A six-run third inning put Defiance baseball back in the win column on Tuesday, as they rebounded from their setback against Findlay on Monday with an 8-1 home victory on senior day against an Archbold squad that had won 11 of 12 coming in.
Before the game, the Bulldogs honored a hefty class of nine seniors, including Bradyn Shaw, Tyler Frederick, Aidan Kiessling, Jackson Walter, David Jimenez, Fernando Torres, Gavino Gomez, Alex Chagoyan and Christian Commisso.
Several of those seniors also showed out in the win for the Bulldogs as Shaw earned a complete game win on the mound, striking out six and giving up one run (not earned) and four hits.
Meanwhile, at the plate, Jimenez and Frederick notched three-hit days, with Jimenez coming a home run short of the cycle and Frederick grabbing two RBIs. Junior Christian Conley also had a big day at the plate as well, clubbing a two-RBI double in that six-run third inning.
Kiessling and Frederick each had RBI singles in that third, while a hit by pitch with bases loaded and an RBI fielder’s choice from Walter plated the other two runs.
“Hitting is contagious, you have a few bad at-bats, that can turn into five innings of at-bats. And a couple of good at-bats can turn into getting three or four hits in a row and everyone loosens up and feels free so it’s a mental game,” Defiance head coach Tom Held said of what led to the big inning for the Bulldogs. “You’ve got to be tough to play this game, I mean mentally tough. You can’t worry about at-bats, you can’t pout. You’ve got to compete every time you get in that box.”
For the Blue Streaks, sophomore southpaw Zach Short pitched a solid first two innings and was able to keep the game tied before the unfavorable third inning unraveled things for the Blue Streaks and tabbed him with the loss.
The Bulldogs got one run in the bottom of the first after David Jimenez led off with a triple and came in on a wild pitch. The Blue Streaks tied it up in the top of the third after Cade Miller singled to start the inning, advanced to second on an error, advanced to third on a passed ball and was brought home with a Brian Burrowes sacrifice fly to center.
“I was real happy with the way all of our guys competed today,” Archbold head coach Dick Selgo said. “Zach (Short) came out and pitched well out of the gate and then we had one bad inning and that was pretty much the ball game.”
“But I really liked the way our guys attacked at the plate. They didn’t back down. They were aggressive. And we just have to tip our hat. Defiance has a very good team and Bradyn Shaw pitched a really nice game,” Selgo continued.
Masen Towns replaced Short with two outs in the third inning, getting Jimenez to pop out in two pitches to end the frame, then gave up the last run of the game in the fourth on Frederick’s second RBI single before throwing a scoreless fifth. Mason Siegel threw a scoreless sixth.
“I was happy with the way all three guys threw really, they pitched well,” Selgo said. “They competed and went after hitters. Like I said, we had one bad inning and otherwise it’s a different game.”
Shaw, however, matched the Blue Streaks, throwing four scoreless innings to get the bounceback victory for the Bulldogs.
“We came out all fastballs to start and he came in and asked ‘when are we going to use that breaking ball?’ And I said ‘until we need it. See if you can get guys out with the fastball,’” Held said of Shaw’s outing. “But once he went to the breaking ball I thought the key was his changeup. He’s never thrown his changeup much but he threw it about 15 times today and that gave him confidence and kept them off stride.”
“I also though he did a really good job coming back on three days rest because these guys have been used to a week’s rest and we want to push them to see if they can come back because you never know come tournament time when we might need them to come back,” Held added.
For Selgo, his squad seeing Shaw, who is one of the better pitchers in the area, was a welcome sight as they prepare for a tournament run in the Division III Defiance district where they are the second seed. Krayton Kern had two singles and was the only Blue Streak that notched multiple hits on the day.
“That’s the kind of pitching you are going to see if you want to make any kind of tournament run and the way our draw came out, we could be seeing guys like that real early in the tournament so that definitely helps to play these guys,” Selgo said.
The Bulldogs are back at it on Thursday at Lima Bath for a key Western Buckeye League matchup against the now two league loss Wildcats. A win there would give the Bulldogs a chance to clinch at least a share of the league the following Wednesday at home against Celina. Archbold will travel to Evergreen on Friday as they hope to clinch a share of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title with a win over the Vikings.
Archbold 001 000 0 - 1 4 1
Defiance 106 100 x - 8 13 1
Records: Defiance 18-2, Archbold 13-6
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Zack Short (2.2 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Masen Towns.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Krayton Kern 2 singles. (Defiance) - David Jimenez triple, double, single, 2 runs; Christian Conley double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Frederick 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Aidan Kiessling 2 singles, 2 runs.
