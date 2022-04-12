ST. MARYS — Both Christian Commisso and David Jiminez blasted home runs in a 6-2 road defeat of Western Buckeye League foe St. Marys on Tuesday.
Commisso's three-run shot came in the first inning and helped put a four-spot on the board in the opening inning for the Division II No. 2 Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs didn't score again until the seventh inning when Jimenez followed a Tyler Frederick single by lifting a ball over the left field fence to make it a 6-2 lead.
Bradyn Shaw threw a complete game on the mound giving up just two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
"Bradyn worked himself out of two big jams," explained DHS coach Tom Held. "One was in the first and (the other) a bases-loaded no-out in the third without a lot of damage and that was the difference in the game ... He really made pitches when he needed to.
"I thought we played good defense behind Bradyn today also. We knew coming into the year that we should be pretty good defensively and since we got back from Florida, we have been."
Cole Koenig also went all seven innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits in the loss for St. Marys.
Jiminez and Jacob Howard were the only two Bulldogs to notch multiple hits in the game. Mark Butler notched an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
"David and Christian got two big hits with those two home runs, which accounted for five of our six runs," added Held. "We haven't settled in on a lineup yet as we continue to give some opportunities for the guys. I thought Jayden (Jerger) took advantage of the start today at third base and had three really good AB's."
The win keeps Defiance with a zero in the loss column on the season and move them to 2-0 in conference play. The Bullodgs will be back in action at home on Thursday against Van Wert (No. 11 Division II).
Defiance 400 000 2 - 6 8 0
St. Marys 101 000 0 - 2 7 1
Records: Defiance 6-0 (2-0 WBL), St. Marys 1-6 (0-3 WBL).
Winning Pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Cole Koenig (7 innings, 6 runs, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading Hitters: (Defiance) - David Jiminez home run, single, 2 RBIs; Christian Commisso home run, 3 RBIs; Jacob Howard 2 singles; Jayden Jerger double. (St. Marys) - Joey Caldwell double; Cole Koenig 2 singles, 2 runs.
