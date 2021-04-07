WAPAKONETA — After a disappointing loss Monday, Defiance bounced back in a big way in its Western Buckeye League opener on Tuesday, shutting out Wapakoneta 6-0.
Junior pitcher Jayden Jerger was dominant on the bump for the 4-1 Bulldogs, shutting down the host Redskins (1-4, 0-1 WBL) to the tune of a two-hit masterpiece with 11 strikeouts.
Jerger allowed a single in the third and fifth innings and issued two walks but otherwise fired a gem to get the Blue and White back on track.
“It all started on the mound tonight with Jayden Jerger,” said Defiance coach Tom Held of the 6-1 righthander. “He pitched as well as anyone we have had down at Wapak. Jayden's velocity is down a little right now, but he was able to throw all 3 pitches for strikes. He was ahead in the count the entire night.”
A quick start also spurred the Bulldogs, as sophomore shortstop Bradyn Shaw led off the game with a leadoff double and then scored on the next at-bat when Jacob Howard reached on an error. A two-out passed ball scored Howard from third to put Defiance up 2-0 through one frame.
The Bulldogs added a run in the third with a Howard leadoff single and RBI double from Camden Roth and did likewise in the fifth as Jack Mortier was hit by a pitch to lead off that frame and was later scored on an RBI knock from Howard.
“Scoring early was really important for this team tonight after struggling last night against Paulding,” noted Held. “The coaching staff was really proud of the guys how they bounced back and came and played with a lot of energy.”
The sixth and seventh innings were similar to the other run-scoring frames. The sixth saw Jerger leadoff with a walk and pinch runner Ethan Brown was brought home on a Shaw RBI single. Howard led off the seventh with a single but was thrown out stretching it to a double. Roth followed right up with a base knock, advanced to third on two wild pitches and scored on a double steal to create the final margin.
Added Held: “We need to continue to get better every day and continue to learn the game.”
The Bulldogs will return to action at home on Friday against St. Marys in WBL action before hosting Olentangy Berlin at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Defiance 201 101 1 - 6 7 0
Wapakoneta 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Records: Defiance 4-1 (1-0 WBL), Wapakoneta 1-4 (0-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Braeden Goulet (5.2 innings, 5 runs, 5 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Schneider.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 3 singles; Camden Roth single, double; Bradyn Shaw single, double. (Wapakoneta) - 2 singles.
