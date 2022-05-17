Defiance picked up a dominant victory in its final game before the postseason begins, holding Columbus Grove to one hit in a 10-0 win in six innings on Tuesday.
Junior Aidan Kiessling pitched all six frames, the first 4.2 coming without a hit allowed before a two-out single in the fifth that the righty stranded with a strikeout. Kiessling finished with seven strikeouts and four walks in the shutout victory.
“The key play was in the first inning after Grove got the first two guys on base,” explained DHS coach Tom Held. “We turned the 4-6-3 double play and got out of it. AK (Kiessling) made a pitch and our middle infield was able to make a play. For the most part, he was dominant the rest of the way.”
The Bulldogs (24-2, No. 1 Division II OHSBCA) aided Kiessling’s stellar start with a hot start at the plate. Defiance had its first seven batters reach base, scoring on an RBI double by David Jimenez, an RBI knock from Gavino Gomez and a bases-clearing triple by Jayden Jerger to stake out a 5-0 lead.
Defiance plated two runs each in the second and third innings, first on a two-run single by Bradyn Shaw before a two-run double in the third by Jimenez.
Jimenez tied a school record with three doubles in the win for the Bulldogs, a feat achieved eight times in school history and most recently by Brandon Shafer in 2018. Jerger’s triple was the senior’s fifth of the season, tied for third-most all time in program history, and the seventh of his career, also tying for third all-time.
Defiance will take on either Rossford or Toledo Woodward in a Division II sectional final Friday at home at 5 p.m.
