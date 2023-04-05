A shaky half-inning was the only blemish on an otherwise solid showing for Defiance as the Division II No. 1 (OHSBCA) Bulldogs slugged their way to a 12-4 win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday to open Western Buckeye League baseball action this season.
The Bulldogs (5-0, 1-0 WBL) won their 13th straight WBL contest thanks to a bevy of extra-base hits and mostly stellar pitching from senior Bradyn Shaw en route to the 42nd win against Ottawa-Glandorf (2-2, 0-1 WBL) in the last 47 meetings since 1981.
“I thought we did a great job bouncing back,” said DHS coach Tom Held, whose squad connected for two doubles and three triples in a 13-hit surge. “We got the three-run lead and credit O-G with answering with three … The biggest thing was in that next inning, we put up three runs and answered back and that’s the sign of a good team. I thought some guys had some good AB’s tonight, Aidan Kiessling really broke out and he’s been struggling so was good to see that.”
Aidan Kiessling had a career day at the plate as the senior third baseman bashed his way to six RBIs, finishing a home run short of the cycle while batting from the cleanup spot in the DHS lineup.
The other major spark in the Bulldog batting order came from senior centerfielder Tyler Frederick. The rangy outfielder, who had seen time leading off the order earlier in the season, connected for two triples and a single, scoring three runs from the No. 9 spot in the batting order.
“He’s a weapon, he can run as well as really hitting well for us,” noted Held. “We ran the bases well, not only did we steal bases but on base, we were taking two (bases) on hits, guys were coming out of the box hard and just playing hard. If you do that and get those extra bases, every one counts.”
Designated hitter Jackson Walter was also stellar in the No. 2 spot in the order with three base knocks as all nine DHS batters reached base in the contest.
The Bulldogs were also deadly on the basepaths, recording 11 stolen bases in the game as Kiessling and Walter each swiped a pair.
Shaw’s day started out stellar, hitting 90 miles per hour on the radar gun and striking out three of the first four batters he faced. With five strikeouts in three innings of work and a three-run third inning for the Bulldogs led off by a Frederick triple, Defiance was in business with a 3-0 lead after a Kiessling RBI single and wild pitches that scored Kiessling and Frederick.
However, O-G took a leaf out of the Bulldogs’ book and manufactured a game-tying inning with a leadoff baserunner when Jayden Stechschulte was hit by a pitch. After a sharp single by Kaleb Yoder, a bunt by Carter Duling led to an awry throw to first that scored the Titans’ first run. A balk by Shaw scored Yoder from third before Duling scored on a wild pitch. One pitch later, Brad Maag ripped a triple to right field and kept the parade going.
However, Shaw tightened up, utilizing his changeup and fastball to strike out Evan Pester and Griffin Seimet to end the threat.
“Bradyn was electric early and the bottom line is he didn’t trust his breaking ball when guys got on and he’s going to have to mature from that standpoint and go one pitch at a time,” said Held. “You can’t have those (multi-run innings) if you want to make a run in the tournament. If he can get the change-up when he can’t locate his breaking ball, that’s going to make him a lot better.”
The Bulldogs plated three runs on an RBI single from David Jimnez and a two-run triple by Kiessling that brought momentum firmly back to the Bulldogs.
From there, it was essentially all Bulldogs, as Garret Rodenberger had a pinch-hit RBI single and Defiance scored two runs via wild pitches before Kiessling capped his outstanding outing with a bases-clearing double to right field to make it 12-3 Bulldogs.
Shaw finished with nine strikeouts in five innings for the Bulldogs while Fernando Torres pitched the final two frames, fanning three.
Defiance will have a quick turnaround in league play with a tough battle at perennial league contender Wapakoneta (4-1, 1-0 WBL, No. 3 D-II OHSBCA) on Thursday, weather permitting.
Ottawa-Glandorf 000 301 0 - 4 6 1
Defiance 003 360 x - 12 13 1
Records: Defiance 5-0 (1-0 WBL), Ottawa-Glandorf 2-2 (0-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Bradyn Shaw (5 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Fernando Torres.
Losing pitcher: Carter Duling (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Brad Maag, Carson Leopold.
Leading hitters: (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Brad Maag triple. (Defiance) - Aidan Kiessling single, double, triple, 6 RBIs, 2 steals; Tyler Frederick single, 2 triples, 3 runs; Jackson Walter 3 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; David Jimenez 2 singles, 2 runs; Bradyn Shaw double, 2 runs.
