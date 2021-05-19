BRYAN — Defiance shook off back-to-back losses in recent days by traveling to Sumpter Field Tuesday and dealing rival Bryan an 11-2 defeat to secure the 22nd 20-win season in head coach Tom Held’s 24-year tenure.
After an 11-10 loss in nine innings to Eastwood on Saturday and a 4-3 loss to Liberty-Benton on Monday, the Bulldogs (20-6, No. 4 Division II OHSBCA) bounced back nicely in a solid overall win. Defiance scored in six of seven innings, racked up 14 hits, held Bryan (11-15) to just four knocks and did not commit an error.
“Any time you can get a W over a program like Bryan, it’s a good day,” said Held of the victory. “Scoring first tonight was very important. Getting a lead allows us to be more aggressive on the bases and get into our small-ball game.”
Leading hitter Jacob Howard had a standout day from the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs, tallying base hits in each of his first four at-bats and coming around to score in the first, second and fourth innings. Howard scored on an RBI groundout double play in the first inning before the Bulldogs sent eight batters to the plate in the second to score four runs on three hits.
Jayden Jerger tallied an RBI single while Howard drove in a run with a bunt single and Bradyn Shaw drew a bases-loaded walk before an RBI sacrifice fly by Camden Roth put the Bulldogs up 5-0 through two frames.
Defiance added a third-inning tally before Bryan notched its first run on a Keith Huard RBI double.
Defiance put things away up 6-1 with a pair of runs in the fourth via a Shaw RBI single and a David Jimenez RBI double.
Jimenez put together a gutty effort on the mound for Defiance, improving to 5-1 on the year with a complete-game victory as the sophomore allowed four hits, struck out three and walked four.
“DJ was having back spasms all day and we didn’t know how long he could go, but he really gutted it out,” lauded Held. “It was definitely his lowest velocity of the year but he threw strikes and let his defense play behind him.
“It was good to get a good pitching performance as we’ve struggled on the hill the last three games. We know that is our strength along with our defense.”
With the win in hand, Defiance will turn its sights towards a home D-II tournament matchup against either Rossford or Maumee on Friday at 5 p.m. Rossford and Maumee will meet Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.
The winner of Friday’s tilt will take on either Wauseon or Bryan in D-II district action at Memorial Park in Archbold.
Defiance 141 210 2 - 11 14 0
Bryan 001 000 1 - 2 4 1
Records: Defiance 20-6, Bryan 11-15.
Winning pitcher: David Jimenez (7 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Dylan Dominique (1.1 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Nolan Kidston, Quinn Brown, Mikey Wolff, Colton Smith.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 4 singles, 3 runs; Jayden Jerger single, double; Jack Mortier 2 singles; David Jimenez double. (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh double; Keith Huard double.
