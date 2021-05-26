BRYAN — The host Golden Bears closed the year with a 10-0 win over Montpelier as the Locos prepare for the Division IV district tournament.
Nolan Kidston went the distance to get the five inning shutout win. He allowed four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
The Bears took a 3-0 lead quickly, scoring three runs in the first. They added five in the third to pull away.
Keith Huard hit a single and a double and drove in two runs. Colton Smith had a pinch-hit triple and drove in a run.
Montpelier 000 00 — 0 4 4
Bryan 305 02 — 10 9 1
Records: Montpelier 19-6, Bryan 12-16.
Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (5 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Easten Richmond (1 inning, 2 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, strikeout). Others: Jaxon Richmond, David Bowman, Ethan Marihugh, Collin Crisenbery).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) — Gavin Wurm double. (Bryan) — Keith Huard single, double, 2 RBIs; Colton Smith triple; Breven Deckrosh single, 2 RBIs.
