For a game two years in the making, Tuesday’s Green Meadows Conference showdown between Tinora and Antwerp didn’t disappoint.
The host Rams saw Antwerp seize a 4-0 lead before rallying back with five straight runs, then came back again thanks to a walk-off hit by junior Jayden Bergman to stay unbeaten in league play in a 6-5 thriller.
In 2019, the two squads finished as unbeaten co-conference champions but did not meet as the regular season meeting was rained out. Then the 2020 campaign was wiped out completely by the COVID-19 pandemic, but with plenty of players returning from the 2019 season, the battle for GMC supremacy went down to the last pitch.
Bergman’s heroics came in a seventh inning that saw Tinora (16-2, 5-0 GMC, No. 12 Division III OHSBCA) surrender a 5-4 lead in the top of the frame thanks to a double from Chase Clark that set up an RBI sacrifice fly by Antwerp’s Austin Lichty. The Archers (11-3, 4-1 GMC) nearly took the lead but stranded Clark at third base to end the frame.
Cole Commisso led off the bottom of the inning with a single to center field and senior Zach Spycala followed two batters later with a single down the left field line in his first at-bat of the game. With runners at first and second, Bergman strolled into the box and ripped a base hit to center field, scoring Commisso and sparking the Ram dugout onto the field to cap a thrilling win.
“Coach always says just put the ball in play so that’s what I went up there to do,” said the Ram junior, who finished with a pair of base knocks. “I just hit the ball good and hoped for the best.
“It feels great, last summer we played them in summer ball and they beat us by one I think in the last inning and to come back and beat them by one for the GMC title, pretty much, feels good. We’ve just got to take care of Ayersville and Holgate and it’s ours.”
“We knew it wasn’t going to be comfortable by any means,” added Tinora skipper Brent Renollet, whose Rams are gunning for the program’s fourth straight conference title. “Those two kids (Antwerp’s Luke Krouse and Austin Lichty) on the mound are really really good, they’re as good as we will see. I thought our kids competed at the plate.
“We’ve been in tight games, we’ve been in one-run games … we made some errors tonight but our kids didn’t get rattled. They kept playing and we kept confident and we got big hits.”
Early on, the Archers seemed to have taken full momentum in hopes of getting a leg up in the race for the program’s second-ever GMC title.
Hunter Sproles lofted a high two-out fly ball to right field and on a windy and cloudless day on Domersville Road, the ball was misplayed, allowing Carson Altimus to score from second base. Senior Jason Geyer followed with a bloop single to score Sproles from second before Clark crushed a mammoth home run to center field for two more runs and a 4-0 advantage.
With Bowling Green commit and junior southpaw Luke Krouse on the mound, Antwerp got into a rhythm with the Archer ace stranding a baserunner in the third frame before a Commisso double with two away put the Rams on the board down 4-1. The Archers stifled another baserunner in the fourth as the Rams crept closer in the fifth with an RBI sacrifice fly from Commisso.
The rally was complete in the sixth as Christian Commisso blooped a single to center field to lead off the frame. After a groundout, Tristen Birks drilled an single to short and no play was made, putting runners at first and second.
Then with two outs, Nolan Schafer lofted a fly ball to center field and as Sproles sprinted in to dive for the catch, he came up just feet short and the ball landed for a double that scored a pair to tie things at 4-4. Marcus Grube completed the comeback with an RBI single to right that chased Krouse after 6.2 innings and eight strikeouts.
“We knew it would come down to something like this, we knew it’d be close,” said Antwerp coach Zac Feasby of the setback. “We’ve been talking to guys about little things, we’ve been calling them winning things and it was a couple of those things that made the difference. Credit them, they got down, fought back and then we fought back.
“It was just a very competitive game and I think it lived up to the hype.”
Nolan Schafer and Cole Commisso each had a single and double for the Rams while Bergman, Grube and Andrew Imthurn all had a pair of singles.
Imthurn, one of six seniors on the Ram roster, went the distance on the bump and held the Archers to just three hits with five strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.
“All the credit tonight goes to our battery, Andrew Imthurn and (catcher) Nolan Schafer,” lauded Renollet. “Andrew did struggle a little bit early but boy did he pitch lights out at the end. I went out and talked to him and said, how you feeling and he looks at me and says, ’I want to finish.’ So I kept him out there.”
A win Thursday against Holgate and another on May 7 against rival Ayersville would ensure the outright championship for the Rams. Antwerp has Wayne Trace Thursday and a May 13 trip to Ayersville remaining on its league slate.
Antwerp 040 000 1 - 5 3 0
Tinora 001 013 1 - 6 13 4
Records: Tinora 16-2 (5-0 GMC), Antwerp 11-3 (4-1 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Andrew Imthurn (7 innings, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: Austin Lichty (0.2 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Luke Krouse (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Chase Clark double, home run, 2 RBIs. (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer single, double, 2 RBIs; Cole Commisso single, double, 2 RBIs; Jayden Bergman 2 singles; Marcus Grube 2 singles; Andrew Imthurn 2 singles.
