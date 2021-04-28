LIMA — Key hits eluded Defiance on Tuesday afternoon as Lima Bath dealt the Bulldogs their first Western Buckeye League defeat of the year in a 3-1 final.
The Bulldogs (11-4, 5-1 WBL) slipped into a tie with Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert atop the league standings with three WBL contests remaining after Bath pitchers Austin Williams and Lex Boedicker held Defiance to four hits on the day.
“Our inability to get the big hit when we need it and create enough offense to score some runs continued again tonight,” lamented Defiance coach Tom Held. “We got good enough pitching and good enough defense to win.”
Bath (8-6, 4-2 WBL) took a 3-0 lead through five frames as Boedicker clubbed a home run in the Wildcats’ first at-bat of the day while plating a pair in the third on a two-run single by Ricky Deppe. Defiance had the chance to start strong with a leadoff walk but a pickoff at first damaged the threat. David Jimenez reached base in the third but was caught stealing.
Finally, Defiance made a move in the sixth inning, spurred by a leadoff double by junior Jacob Howard. Jimenez followed with an RBI single to score Howard and cut the deficit to 3-1. Bradyn Shaw and Camden Roth both drew walks to load the bases with no one out but a popup and two strikeouts induced by Boedicker ended the threat.
Bath left the bases juiced in the sixth inning but reliever Jayden Jerger escaped the threat. Howard reached on a two-out walk but was stranded in the seventh as the Bulldogs dropped a disappointing decision.
“The little things are holding this group back from clicking and getting on a roll,” said Held. “The first four guys in our lineup were on 9-of-15 times, but five through nine were 0-for-15. We as a staff have to get better at preparing these guys and eliminating the mental mistakes. When you can’t score, everything you do defensively magnifies.”
Howeard took the loss after allowing three runs and three hits over three innings, dropping his record to 3-2 on the year. Howard and Jerger combined for seven strikeouts but also eight walks.
“These next six days are really important for this group,” said Held, with a home league matchup with Celina on Friday and co-leader Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday, along with tough matchups against Northern Lakes League squads Sylvania Southview Saturday and Perrysburg Thursday. “We still control our own destiny with the WBL. If we can win out, we can still gain a share of the title.”
Defiance 000 001 0 - 1 4 2
Lima Bath 102 000 x - 3 3 1
Records: Lima Bath 8-6 (4-2 WBL), Defiance 11-4 (5-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Austin Williams (5 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Save: Lex Boedicker.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Howard (3 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - David Jimenez 2 singles; Jacob Howard double. (Lima Bath) - Lex Boedicker home run.
