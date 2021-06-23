After allowing a single in the first, Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) kept Greenville Post #140 off the board for eight innings as Napoleon Post #300 won for the sixth time in seven games with a 9-0 win over the visiting Thunder at Defiance College.
Altaffer took care of the Greenville lineup. Outside of the lone single, the righty allowed just one walk with nine strikeouts. Austin Lichty (Antwerp) came out and closed out the win by pitching the ninth.
The River Bandits took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on an error. They added six runs in the fifth to pull away. Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) started the big inning with an RBI single. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) drove in a run before Nolan Schafer (Tinora) doubled in a pair of runs. Caleb Frank (Fairview) doubled in Schafer for a 6-0 lead. Frank tallied the final run of the inning on an error.
Schafer finished with a single and a double and drove in three runs for the River Bandits. Woods drove in two runs.
Greenville 000 000 000 - 0 1 3
Napoleon 000 160 02x - 9 11 0
Record: Napoleon 12-4.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (8 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts). Other: Austin Lichty.
Losing pitcher: Manning (5 innings, 9 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: R. Heidrich, B. Ruhenkamp.
Leading hitters: (Greenville) - 1 single. (Napoleon) - Nolan Schafer single, double, 3 RBIs; Caleb Frank single, double, RBI; Kaleb Woods 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles.
