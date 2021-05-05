AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s Blake Eiden saw his no-hitter broken up with two outs in the seventh inning as the Pilots blanked Crestview 6-0 in area baseball action on Tuesday.

Eiden finished with a still-stellar line of one hit allowed, 13 strikeouts and one walk in the gem for the Pilots. Zach Moss backed up the win with two base hits.

Crestview 000 000 0 - 0 1 2

Ayersville 400 101 x - 6 5 1

Records: Ayersville 12-6, Crestview 10-6.

Winning pitcher: Blake Eiden (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Losing pitcher: Tyler Hart (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Nick Helt, Will Sharpe.

Leading hitters: (Crestview) - 1 single. (Ayersville) - Zach Moss 2 singles.

Tinora 11, Archbold 7

ARCHBOLD — Tinora scored in six of seven innings as the Rams downed host Archbold 11-7 in a matchup of state-ranked Division III squads.

Cole Commisso and Nolan Schafer each had three-hit days for the Rams (No. 12 OHSBCA in a win over the No. 21 Bluestreaks.

Tinora 113 202 2 - 11

Archbold 012 004 0 - 7

Records: Tinora 17-3, Archbold 14-5.

Winning pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (5.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cole Commisso, Marcus Grube.

Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 2 singles, double; Nolan Schafer 3 singles; Andrew Imthurn 2 singles, 3 runs; Casen Wolfrum 3 RBIs.

Hicksville 5, Paulding 3

HICKSVILLE — Hicksville picked up its third in its last four games, making a 5-0 second-inning lead stand up in a 5-3 win at Paulding.

Six different Aces singled in the win for Hicksville, which won despite being out-hit 8-6.

Blake McGarvey, Ethan Foltz, Jacob Martinez and Andrew Adams each had two base hits for Paulding.

Paulding 000 200 1 - 3 8 3

Hicksville 050 000 x - 5 6 3

Records: Hicksville 7-12, Paulding 12-6.

Winning pitcher: Brandon Crowl (6 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Aaron Klima.

Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (6 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).

Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Blake McGarvey 2 singles; Ethan Foltz 2 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Andrew Adams 2 singles. (Hicksville) - 6 singles.

Bryan 5, Fairview 3

BRYAN — Bryan staked out a 3-0 lead with a three-run second inning and held off Fairview for a 5-3 home victory.

Breven Deckrosh singled and doubled in the win for the Golden Bears while Nolan Kidston pitched six innings to earn the win.

Fairview 002 001 0 - 3 7 3

Bryan 030 002 x - 5 8 2

Records: Bryan 7-11, Fairview 7-10.

Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.

Losing pitcher: Caleb Frank (1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jackson Grine, Austin Bostater.

Leading hitters: (Fairview) - 7 singles. (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh single, double; Clayton Rupp 2 singles; Titus Rohrer 2 singles.

Antwerp 5, Edon 0

EDON — Luke Krouse was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs for Antwerp in a 5-0 blanking of Edon.

Hunter Sproles struck out eight over five innings of work to earn the win for the No. 9 Archers while Chase Clark doubled.

Antwerp 400 010 0 - 5 10 1

Edon 000 000 0 - 0 3 0

Records: Antwerp 13-4, Edon 4-16.

Winning pitcher: Hunter Sproles (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Parker Moore.

Losing pitcher: Cole Vasquez (6.1 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Konnor Prince.

Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Luke Krouse single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Chase Clark single, double; Parker Moore 2 singles. (Edon) - 3 singles.

Wauseon 9, Holgate 6

HOLGATE — Wauseon took a 4-0 lead after one inning, saw Holgate tie it up with a four-run third frame and pulled away to claim a 9-6 victory.

Connar Penrod drove in three runs and hit a single and double for the Indians (No. 16 D-II) while Clay Stump fanned eight across four frames.

Brandon Hohenberger homered and tallied three RBIs for Holgate.

Wauseon 400 020 3 - 9 7 1

Holgate 004 000 2 - 6 6 1

Records: Wauseon 13-4, Holgate 8-10.

Winning pitcher: Clay Stump (4 innings, 4 runs, hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).

Losing pitcher: Joey Kelly (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Micah Bok, Brodi Burgel, Hunter Gerschutz.

Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Connar Penrod single, double, 3 RBIs; Brady Thomas single, double. (Holgate) - Brandon Hohenberger home run, 3 RBIs.

Toledo Start 9, Delta 5

DELTA — Toledo Start built up a 9-0 lead through four innings against Delta en route to a 9-5 triumph.

Bryce Reeves singled twice in the setback for the Panthers.

Toledo Start 311 400 0 - 9 13 3

Delta 000 041 0 - 5 5 3

Records: Toledo Start 10-4, Delta 4-11.

Winning pitcher: Blake Bowman.

Losing pitcher: Bryce Reeves.

Leading hitters: (Toledo Start) - Alex Juhasz 2 singles. (Delta) - Bryce Reeves 2 singles.

Montpelier 18, North Central 0

PIONEER — Montpelier secured the outright Buckeye Border Conference championship, moving to 9-0 in league play with a 18-0 win at North Central.

Blake Altaffer struck out seven in four innings of two-hit shutout ball for the Locos while Colin Crisenbery and Blake Altaffer each recorded three-hit days.

Montpelier 304 74 - 18 11 2

North Central 000 00 - 0 2 8

Records: Montpelier 14-5 (9-0 BBC), North Central 10-9 (7-2 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Ethan Marihugh.

Losing pitcher: Ethan Beard (3.1 innings, 13 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Sam Moore, Clayton Douglass.

Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Colin Crisenbery single, 2 doubles; Blake Altaffer 3 singles; David Bowman 4 RBIs. (North Central) - 2 singles.

Hilltop 8, Pettisville 2

PETTISVILLE — Chase Whitman laced two doubles for Hilltop as the Cadets took down Pettisville 8-2 in BBC competition.

Andyn Haynes added a pair of base hits while Ian Hoffman went the distance on the mound for Hilltop.

Nate Keim doubled for Pettisville in defeat.

Hilltop 102 023 0 - 8 7 0

Pettisville 000 101 0 - 2 7 2

Records: Hilltop 4-15 (4-5 BBC), Pettisville 11-4 (6-3 BBC).

Winning pitcher: Ian Hoffman (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 7 walks).

Losing pitcher: Josh Horning (4.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 9 walks).

Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Chase Whitman 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Andyn Haynes 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Nate Keim double.

Kalida 10, Continental 0

KALIDA — Kalida stayed unblemished in Putnam County League play, blanking Continental 10-0.

Ryan Lucke allowed two hits and struck out eight for Kalida (No. 15 D-IV). Jaden Smith tripled for the Wildcats along with doubles from Luke Erhart and Colin Hoffman.

Continental 000 00 - 0 2 3

Kalida 121 06 - 10 11 0

Records: Kalida 14-4 (5-0 PCL), Continental 1-15 (1-4 PCL).

Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Mitchell Coleman (3 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).

Leading hitters: (Continental) - Blake Elkins double. (Kalida) - Jaden Smith single, triple; Brandon Miller 2 singles; Ryan Klausing 2 singles; Luke Erhart double; Colin Hoffman double.

Miller City 21, Pandora-Gilboa 0

PANDORA — Miller City kept in the running for PCL supremacy, routing Pandora-Gilboa 21-0.

Caleb Giesken and Caleb Niese combined to hold Pandora-Gilboa to one hit over five frames while Thomas Weis and TJ Michel each drove in four runs at the dish for Miller City.

Miller City 01(13) 61 - 21 18 1

Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 - 0 1 7

Records: Miller City 14-4 (4-1 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 8-7 (0-5 PCL)

Winning pitcher: Caleb Giesken (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Caleb Niese.

Losing pitcher: Jake Maag (2.2 innings, 13 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Trey Hovest, Camden Teman, Eli Huffman.

Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Austin Ruhe 3 singles; Thomas Weis 3 singles, 4 RBIs; TJ Michel single, double, 4 RBIs; Caleb Giesken single, double; Evan Niese 2 singles; Joe Deitering 2 singles. (Pandora-Gilboa) - Camden Teman double.

