AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s Blake Eiden saw his no-hitter broken up with two outs in the seventh inning as the Pilots blanked Crestview 6-0 in area baseball action on Tuesday.
Eiden finished with a still-stellar line of one hit allowed, 13 strikeouts and one walk in the gem for the Pilots. Zach Moss backed up the win with two base hits.
Crestview 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Ayersville 400 101 x - 6 5 1
Records: Ayersville 12-6, Crestview 10-6.
Winning pitcher: Blake Eiden (7 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Tyler Hart (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Nick Helt, Will Sharpe.
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - 1 single. (Ayersville) - Zach Moss 2 singles.
Tinora 11, Archbold 7
ARCHBOLD — Tinora scored in six of seven innings as the Rams downed host Archbold 11-7 in a matchup of state-ranked Division III squads.
Cole Commisso and Nolan Schafer each had three-hit days for the Rams (No. 12 OHSBCA in a win over the No. 21 Bluestreaks.
Tinora 113 202 2 - 11
Archbold 012 004 0 - 7
Records: Tinora 17-3, Archbold 14-5.
Winning pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (5.1 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cole Commisso, Marcus Grube.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 2 singles, double; Nolan Schafer 3 singles; Andrew Imthurn 2 singles, 3 runs; Casen Wolfrum 3 RBIs.
Hicksville 5, Paulding 3
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville picked up its third in its last four games, making a 5-0 second-inning lead stand up in a 5-3 win at Paulding.
Six different Aces singled in the win for Hicksville, which won despite being out-hit 8-6.
Blake McGarvey, Ethan Foltz, Jacob Martinez and Andrew Adams each had two base hits for Paulding.
Paulding 000 200 1 - 3 8 3
Hicksville 050 000 x - 5 6 3
Records: Hicksville 7-12, Paulding 12-6.
Winning pitcher: Brandon Crowl (6 innings, 3 runs, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Aaron Klima.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (6 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Blake McGarvey 2 singles; Ethan Foltz 2 singles; Jacob Martinez 2 singles; Andrew Adams 2 singles. (Hicksville) - 6 singles.
Bryan 5, Fairview 3
BRYAN — Bryan staked out a 3-0 lead with a three-run second inning and held off Fairview for a 5-3 home victory.
Breven Deckrosh singled and doubled in the win for the Golden Bears while Nolan Kidston pitched six innings to earn the win.
Fairview 002 001 0 - 3 7 3
Bryan 030 002 x - 5 8 2
Records: Bryan 7-11, Fairview 7-10.
Winning pitcher: Nolan Kidston (6 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ethan Psurny.
Losing pitcher: Caleb Frank (1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jackson Grine, Austin Bostater.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - 7 singles. (Bryan) - Breven Deckrosh single, double; Clayton Rupp 2 singles; Titus Rohrer 2 singles.
Antwerp 5, Edon 0
EDON — Luke Krouse was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs for Antwerp in a 5-0 blanking of Edon.
Hunter Sproles struck out eight over five innings of work to earn the win for the No. 9 Archers while Chase Clark doubled.
Antwerp 400 010 0 - 5 10 1
Edon 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
Records: Antwerp 13-4, Edon 4-16.
Winning pitcher: Hunter Sproles (5 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Parker Moore.
Losing pitcher: Cole Vasquez (6.1 innings, 5 runs, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Konnor Prince.
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Luke Krouse single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Chase Clark single, double; Parker Moore 2 singles. (Edon) - 3 singles.
Wauseon 9, Holgate 6
HOLGATE — Wauseon took a 4-0 lead after one inning, saw Holgate tie it up with a four-run third frame and pulled away to claim a 9-6 victory.
Connar Penrod drove in three runs and hit a single and double for the Indians (No. 16 D-II) while Clay Stump fanned eight across four frames.
Brandon Hohenberger homered and tallied three RBIs for Holgate.
Wauseon 400 020 3 - 9 7 1
Holgate 004 000 2 - 6 6 1
Records: Wauseon 13-4, Holgate 8-10.
Winning pitcher: Clay Stump (4 innings, 4 runs, hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Joey Kelly (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Micah Bok, Brodi Burgel, Hunter Gerschutz.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Connar Penrod single, double, 3 RBIs; Brady Thomas single, double. (Holgate) - Brandon Hohenberger home run, 3 RBIs.
Toledo Start 9, Delta 5
DELTA — Toledo Start built up a 9-0 lead through four innings against Delta en route to a 9-5 triumph.
Bryce Reeves singled twice in the setback for the Panthers.
Toledo Start 311 400 0 - 9 13 3
Delta 000 041 0 - 5 5 3
Records: Toledo Start 10-4, Delta 4-11.
Winning pitcher: Blake Bowman.
Losing pitcher: Bryce Reeves.
Leading hitters: (Toledo Start) - Alex Juhasz 2 singles. (Delta) - Bryce Reeves 2 singles.
Montpelier 18, North Central 0
PIONEER — Montpelier secured the outright Buckeye Border Conference championship, moving to 9-0 in league play with a 18-0 win at North Central.
Blake Altaffer struck out seven in four innings of two-hit shutout ball for the Locos while Colin Crisenbery and Blake Altaffer each recorded three-hit days.
Montpelier 304 74 - 18 11 2
North Central 000 00 - 0 2 8
Records: Montpelier 14-5 (9-0 BBC), North Central 10-9 (7-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (4 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Ethan Marihugh.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Beard (3.1 innings, 13 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Sam Moore, Clayton Douglass.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Colin Crisenbery single, 2 doubles; Blake Altaffer 3 singles; David Bowman 4 RBIs. (North Central) - 2 singles.
Hilltop 8, Pettisville 2
PETTISVILLE — Chase Whitman laced two doubles for Hilltop as the Cadets took down Pettisville 8-2 in BBC competition.
Andyn Haynes added a pair of base hits while Ian Hoffman went the distance on the mound for Hilltop.
Nate Keim doubled for Pettisville in defeat.
Hilltop 102 023 0 - 8 7 0
Pettisville 000 101 0 - 2 7 2
Records: Hilltop 4-15 (4-5 BBC), Pettisville 11-4 (6-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Ian Hoffman (7 innings, 2 runs, 7 hits, 0 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Losing pitcher: Josh Horning (4.2 innings, 5 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 9 walks).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Chase Whitman 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Andyn Haynes 2 singles. (Pettisville) - Nate Keim double.
Kalida 10, Continental 0
KALIDA — Kalida stayed unblemished in Putnam County League play, blanking Continental 10-0.
Ryan Lucke allowed two hits and struck out eight for Kalida (No. 15 D-IV). Jaden Smith tripled for the Wildcats along with doubles from Luke Erhart and Colin Hoffman.
Continental 000 00 - 0 2 3
Kalida 121 06 - 10 11 0
Records: Kalida 14-4 (5-0 PCL), Continental 1-15 (1-4 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Ryan Lucke (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Mitchell Coleman (3 innings, 4 runs, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Continental) - Blake Elkins double. (Kalida) - Jaden Smith single, triple; Brandon Miller 2 singles; Ryan Klausing 2 singles; Luke Erhart double; Colin Hoffman double.
Miller City 21, Pandora-Gilboa 0
PANDORA — Miller City kept in the running for PCL supremacy, routing Pandora-Gilboa 21-0.
Caleb Giesken and Caleb Niese combined to hold Pandora-Gilboa to one hit over five frames while Thomas Weis and TJ Michel each drove in four runs at the dish for Miller City.
Miller City 01(13) 61 - 21 18 1
Pandora-Gilboa 000 00 - 0 1 7
Records: Miller City 14-4 (4-1 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 8-7 (0-5 PCL)
Winning pitcher: Caleb Giesken (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Caleb Niese.
Losing pitcher: Jake Maag (2.2 innings, 13 runs, 9 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Trey Hovest, Camden Teman, Eli Huffman.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Austin Ruhe 3 singles; Thomas Weis 3 singles, 4 RBIs; TJ Michel single, double, 4 RBIs; Caleb Giesken single, double; Evan Niese 2 singles; Joe Deitering 2 singles. (Pandora-Gilboa) - Camden Teman double.
