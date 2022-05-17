AYERSVILLE — Three Ayersville pitchers threw a combined five-inning perfect game as the fifth-seeded Pilots took down 10-seed Pettsiville 16-0 in Division IV sectional semifinal action on Tuesday.
Luke Delano started and got the win for the Pilots going three innings and striking out three. Blake Hauenstein and Ben Amoroso pitched an inning each.
At the plate, Hauenstein led the way with a triple, single and four RBIs.
Ayersville now moves on to play the fourth seed Montpelier in sectional finals on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pettisville 000 00 - 0 0 4
Ayersville 444 4x - 16 12 0
Records: Ayersville 11-11, Pettisville 3-14.
Winning Pitcher: Luke Delano (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Blake Hauenstein, Ben Amoroso.
Losing Pitcher: Gideon Myers (1 inning, 2 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Josh Norr, Caden Bishop.
Leading Hitters: (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein triple, single, 4 RBIs; Weston McGuire 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Abe Delano 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Luke Delano 2 singles, 2 runs; Ben Amoroso 3 runs.
Hicksville 11, Fayette 3
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville put up a six-run first inning that led to an 11-3 sectional semifinal victory over Fayette.
Aiden Champion earned the win for the Aces with four innings of work and giving up only two runs on three hits and fanning four. He also clubbed three doubles and drove in five runs on the day. Jackson Bergman notched two triples and two RBIs.
Hicksville moves on to face second-seeded Antwerp in sectional finals at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Fayette 101 010 0 - 3 9 2
Hicksville 600 014 x - 11 11 4
Records: Hicksville 8-10, Fayette 3-13
Winning Pitcher: Aiden Champion (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Zack Thatcher.
Losing Pitcher: Caden Leininger (0 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Quinn Mitchell.
Leading Hitters: (Fayette) - Quinn Mitchell 2 singles; Owen Lemley double, single, 2 RBIs; Elijah Lerma 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Aiden Champion 3 doubles, 5 RBIs; Austin Sanders 2 singles; Jackson Bergman 2 triples, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 17, Hilltop 7
EDGERTON — Edgerton plated seven runs in the first inning and took advantage of six Hilltop errors to down the Cadets 17-1 in a Division IV sectional semifinal victory.
Cole Meyer earned the win on the bump for the Bulldogs while Quentin Blue tripled and singled, driving in four runs. Edgerton will travel to top-seeded Wayne Trace on Thursday for a sectional title tilt at 5 p.m.
Cameron Schlosser slugged two doubles for the Cadets, which got within 7-6 in the top of the third before Edgerton boosted its lead to 12-6 with a five-run frame.
Hilltop 006 01 - 7 7 6
Edgerton 705 05 - 17 11 0
Records: Edgerton 8-13, Hilltop 8-15.
Winning pitcher: Cole Meyer (2.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Dylan Bass.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Wade Wagner, Raace Haynes.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Cameron Schlosser 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Ian Hoffman single, double, 3 RBIs; Raace Haynes 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) - Quentin Blue single, triple, 4 RBIs; Nate Swank 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jayson Schliesser 2 singles, 2 runs; Corey Everetts double, 2 runs; Cole Meyer 2 RBIs; Cory Herman 2 runs; Warren Nichols 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kadyn Picillo 3 runs; Dylan Bass 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Regular Season
Bryan 13, Lima Shawnee 3
BRYAN — Bryan surged to a 6-2 lead after one inning and dispatched Lima Shawnee 13-3 in a regular-season contest.
Junior Landon Shilling struck out six over five frames for the Golden Bears while Joe Watson ripped two doubles and drove in three runs.
Shawnee 200 01 - 3 4 5
Bryan 605 2x - 13 8 1
Records: Bryan 15-8, Shawnee 13-9.
Winning pitcher: Landon Shilling (5 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Colten Horn (0.2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Sage Ebling, Anthony Best, Zander Sutter.
Leading hitters: (Lima Shawnee) - Derek Rhodes triple. (Bryan) - Joe Watson 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Ethan Psurny 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Taysen Deckrosh 2 singles; Quinn Brown 3 runs; Carter Dominique 2 runs.
Miller City 2, Lima CC 0
LIMA — Miller City used three pitchers to one-hit No. 9 Lima Central Catholic in a 2-0 home victory and tourney tune-up.
Caleb Warnimont, Thomas Weis and Brent Koenig allowed just four baserunners with a single and three walks on the day for the Wildcats, which scored both runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Miller City 000 002 0 - 2 6 0
Lima CC 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Records: Miller City 14-8, Lima Central Catholic 14-7.
Winning pitcher: Brent Koenig (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Caleb Warnimont, Thomas Weis.
Losing pitcher: Gabe Cira (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Braden Tarr.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - 6 singles. (Lima CC) - 1 single.
Kalida 7, Delphos Jefferson 2
KALIDA - Justin Siebeneck and Carson Klausing each doubled as Kalida pulled away for a 7-2 win over visiting Delphos Jefferson.
EJ Miller added three RBIs for the Wildcats while Colin Hoffman scattered five hits and one run allowed over five frames.
Jefferson 010 000 1 - 2 6 2
Kalida 010 204 x - 7 9 0
Records: Kalida 15-10.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Ryan Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Trace Casemeier (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) - Braylon Scalf 2 singles; Jacob Simmons double. (Kalida) - Grant Vorst 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Justin Siebeneck double; Carson Klausing double; EJ Miller 3 RBIs.
