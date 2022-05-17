AYERSVILLE — Three Ayersville pitchers threw a combined five-inning no-hitter as the fifth-seeded Pilots took down 10-seed Pettsiville 16-0 in Division IV sectional semifinal action on Tuesday.
Luke Delano started and got the win for the Pilots going three innings and striking out three. Blake Hauenstein and Ben Amoroso pitched an inning each as a hit batter was the only blemish on the pitching gem for Ayersville.
At the plate, Hauenstein led the way with a triple, single and four RBIs.
Ayersville now moves on to play the fourth seed Montpelier in sectional finals on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pettisville 000 00 - 0 0 4
Ayersville 444 4x - 16 12 0
Records: Ayersville 11-11, Pettisville 3-14.
Winning Pitcher: Luke Delano (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Others: Blake Hauenstein, Ben Amoroso.
Losing Pitcher: Gideon Myers (1 inning, 2 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Josh Norr, Caden Bishop.
Leading Hitters: (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein triple, single, 4 RBIs; Weston McGuire 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Abe Delano 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Luke Delano 2 singles, 2 runs; Ben Amoroso 3 runs.
Hicksville 11, Fayette 3
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville put up a six-run first inning that led to an 11-3 sectional semifinal victory over Fayette.
Aiden Champion earned the win for the Aces with four innings of work and giving up only two runs on three hits and fanning four. He also clubbed three doubles and drove in five runs on the day. Jackson Bergman notched two triples and two RBIs.
Hicksville moves on to face second-seeded Antwerp in sectional finals at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Fayette 101 010 0 - 3 9 2
Hicksville 600 014 x - 11 11 4
Records: Hicksville 8-10, Fayette 3-13
Winning Pitcher: Aiden Champion (4 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Zack Thatcher.
Losing Pitcher: Caden Leininger (0 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Quinn Mitchell.
Leading Hitters: (Fayette) - Quinn Mitchell 2 singles; Owen Lemley double, single, 2 RBIs; Elijah Lerma 2 singles. (Hicksville) - Aiden Champion 3 doubles, 5 RBIs; Austin Sanders 2 singles; Jackson Bergman 2 triples, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 17, Hilltop 7
EDGERTON — Edgerton plated seven runs in the first inning and took advantage of six Hilltop errors to down the Cadets 17-1 in a Division IV sectional semifinal victory.
Cole Meyer earned the win on the bump for the Bulldogs while Quentin Blue tripled and singled, driving in four runs. Edgerton will travel to top-seeded Wayne Trace on Thursday for a sectional title tilt at 5 p.m.
Cameron Schlosser slugged two doubles for the Cadets, which got within 7-6 in the top of the third before Edgerton boosted its lead to 12-6 with a five-run frame.
Hilltop 006 01 - 7 7 6
Edgerton 705 05 - 17 11 0
Records: Edgerton 8-13, Hilltop 8-15.
Winning pitcher: Cole Meyer (2.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Dylan Bass.
Losing pitcher: Ian Hoffman (0.1 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Wade Wagner, Raace Haynes.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Cameron Schlosser 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Ian Hoffman single, double, 3 RBIs; Raace Haynes 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. (Edgerton) - Quentin Blue single, triple, 4 RBIs; Nate Swank 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jayson Schliesser 2 singles, 2 runs; Corey Everetts double, 2 runs; Cole Meyer 2 RBIs; Cory Herman 2 runs; Warren Nichols 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kadyn Picillo 3 runs; Dylan Bass 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Edon 12, Stryker 2
EDON — Edon set up a third matchup this season against North Central as the Bombers dispatched BBC foe Stryker 1-1 in five innings in a sectional semifinal.
Gannon Ripke fanned seven in the win for the Bombers while connecting for a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Edon will take on NC on Thursday in Pioneer in the sectional finals after falling 23-10 on April 14 and 7-3 on Saturday.
Matthew Froelich and Levi Barnum each doubled in the season-ending setback for the Panthers.
Stryker 000 20 - 2 3 7
Edon 311 43 - 12 10 1
Records: Edon 10-11, Stryker 3-17.
Winning pitcher: Gannon Ripke (5 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Daniel Donovan (4 innings, 10 runs, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Teyvon Harris.
Leading hitters: (Edon) - Kyler Sapp single, triple; Gannon Ripke home run, 2 RBIs; Cole Vasquez double; Garrett Skiles double. (Stryker) - Matthew Froelich double; Levi Barnum double.
Holgate 10, Cory-Rawson 0
HOLGATE — Holgate scored nine of its 10 runs in the sixth inning to seal the deal on a 10-0 sectional semifinal win over Cory-Rawson.
Robbie Thacker struck out 10 in a complete-game effort for the Tigers, which will battle at Kalida on Thursday in a sectional final. Thacker added a single and double, driving in a pair in the sixth-inning flourish.
Holgate 000 109 - 10 6 0
Cory-Rawson 000 000 - 0 3 2
Records: Holgate 10-8, Cory-Rawson 3-13.
Winning pitcher: Robbie Thacker (6 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 11 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker single, double, 2 RBIs; Robbie Thacker single, double, 2 RBIs; Micah Bok 2 singles; Owen Leaders 2 runs.
Regular Season
Anthony Wayne 11, Tinora 10
WHITEHOUSE — Tinora battled gamely in a tough pre-tournament test at Division I Anthony Wayne, falling to the Generals 11-10.
Tristan Birks homered for the Rams (No. 18 Division III OHSBCA) while Casen Wolfrum led the way at the plate with four hits, including a double. After falling behind 3-0 early, Tinora took a 5-3 lead hedading to the bottom of the third. After tying the game in the sixth, the Rams entered the bottom of the seventh up 10-6 before a late rally from AW.
Tinora 005 001 4 - 10 12 3
A. Wayne 303 000 5 - 11 11 4
Records: Anthony Wayne 9-10, Tinora 18-5.
Winning pitcher: Cody Keller (2.1 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jackson Tober, Rory Smith.
Losing pitcher: Eli Plassman (3.2 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Alec Schaublin, Teron Ward.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Casen Wolfrum 3 singles, double; Kadyn Radzik 2 singles; Tristan Birks home run. (Anthony Wayne) - Noah Sample 2 singles, double; Marco Morrison double, home run; Chase Saneholtz single, double.
Wayne Trace 7, Liberty-Benton 5
FINDLAY — Wayne Trace built up a 6-1 lead after two innings to hold off Liberty-Benton for a 7-5 road victory.
Breven Anderson earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, one of four pitchers to see time for the Raiders. Cooper Wenzlick was the lone WT batter with multiple hits, scoring a pair of runs.
Wayne Trace 240 100 0 - 7 6 3
Liberty-Benton 100 300 1 - 5 8 2
Records: Wayne Trace 20-2, Liberty-Benton 18-8.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (2.1 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Save: Kyle Forrer. Others: Allen Minck, Tyler Davis.
Losing pitcher: Brayden Wages (1.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 4 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Conner Hiss, Trevin Lieb, Lincoln Garlock.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick 2 singles, 2 runs; Allen Minck 2 RBIs; Cale Winans 2 runs. (Liberty-Benton) - Connor Boyd 2 singles.
Antwerp 20, Van Wert 8
ANTWERP — Antwerp bashed 20 hits, six of them home runs, as the Archers tuned up for the D-IV tournament with a 20-8 shelling of D-II foe Van Wert.
Chase Clark and Luke Krouse each hit two longballs, combining for eight RBIs and eight runs in the wild win for Antwerp (No. 15 D-IV), which scored 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Hunter Sproles and Reid Lichty added the other two homers for the Archers.
Van Wert 200 330 - 8 7 2
Antwerp 201 34(10) - 20 20 2
Records: Antwerp 14-5, Van Wert 13-8.
Winning pitcher: Reid Lichty (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Parker Moore.
Losing pitcher: Sam Houg (1.1 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Kaden Shaffer, Brylen Parker, Briston Wise.
Leading hitters: (Van Wert) - Ethan Rupert single, double; Damon McCracken home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Brylen Parker double, 2 RBIs; Luke Wessell 2 runs. (Antwerp) - Luke Krouse double, 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 5 runs; Chase Clark double, 2 home runs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Reid Lichty single, double, home run, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Aiden Lichty 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Hunter Sproles single, home run, 2 runs; Eli Reinhart single, double, 3 runs; Carson Altimus 2 RBIs.
Bryan 13, Lima Shawnee 3
BRYAN — Bryan surged to a 6-2 lead after one inning and dispatched Lima Shawnee 13-3 in a regular-season contest.
Junior Landon Shilling struck out six over five frames for the Golden Bears while Joe Watson ripped two doubles and drove in three runs.
Shawnee 200 01 - 3 4 5
Bryan 605 2x - 13 8 1
Records: Bryan 15-8, Shawnee 13-9.
Winning pitcher: Landon Shilling (5 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Colten Horn (0.2 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Sage Ebling, Anthony Best, Zander Sutter.
Leading hitters: (Lima Shawnee) - Derek Rhodes triple. (Bryan) - Joe Watson 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Ethan Psurny 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Taysen Deckrosh 2 singles; Quinn Brown 3 runs; Carter Dominique 2 runs.
Napoleon 6, O-G 1
NAPOLEON — Napoleon capped the regular season with a solid 6-1 win over Ottawa-Glandorf at Booster Field.
Brothers Trey and Tanner Rubinstein combined to hold the Titans to four hits as Tanner fanned five in the first two frames before Trey closed out the final five. The latter laced a triple and later scored while Blake Wolf added a two-bagger for the Wildcats.
Griffin Seimet singled twice for the Titans, which had an eight-game win streak snapped.
Ottawa-Glandorf 001 000 0 - 1 4 2
Napoleon 220 200 x - 6 4 2
Records: Napoleon 14-10, Ottawa-Glandorf 14-6.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Trey Rubinstein.
Losing pitcher: Nate Maag (4 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks). Other: Evan Pester.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Trey Rubinstein triple; Blake Wolf double, 2 runs. (Ottawa-Glandorf) - Griffin Seimet 2 singles.
Miller City 2, Lima CC 0
LIMA — Miller City used three pitchers to one-hit No. 9 Lima Central Catholic in a 2-0 home victory and tourney tune-up.
Caleb Warnimont, Thomas Weis and Brent Koenig allowed just four baserunners with a single and three walks on the day for the Wildcats, which scored both runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Miller City 000 002 0 - 2 6 0
Lima CC 000 000 0 - 0 1 1
Records: Miller City 14-8, Lima Central Catholic 14-7.
Winning pitcher: Brent Koenig (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Caleb Warnimont, Thomas Weis.
Losing pitcher: Gabe Cira (5 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Braden Tarr.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - 6 singles. (Lima CC) - 1 single.
Kalida 7, Delphos Jefferson 2
KALIDA - Justin Siebeneck and Carson Klausing each doubled as Kalida pulled away for a 7-2 win over visiting Delphos Jefferson.
EJ Miller added three RBIs for the Wildcats while Colin Hoffman scattered five hits and one run allowed over five frames.
Jefferson 010 000 1 - 2 6 2
Kalida 010 204 x - 7 9 0
Records: Kalida 15-10.
Winning pitcher: Colin Hoffman (5 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Ryan Klausing.
Losing pitcher: Trace Casemeier (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) - Braylon Scalf 2 singles; Jacob Simmons double. (Kalida) - Grant Vorst 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Justin Siebeneck double; Carson Klausing double; EJ Miller 3 RBIs.
Monday
Tinora 22, Delta 0
DELTA — Tinora plated at least two runs in all five innings of a 22-0 road win over Delta on Monday.
Junior Korbin Casteel picked up the win on the bump for the Rams with five innings of two-hit ball, striking out eight. Casen Wolfrum had four base knocks for Tinora while Tristan Birks ripped a pair of doubles.
Tinora 234 85 - 22 24 1
Delta 000 00 - 0 2 4
Records: Tinora 18-4, Delta 0-21.
Winning pitcher: Korbin Casteel (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Brody Waugh (2 innings, 5 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Landon Griesinger.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Casen Wolfrum 4 singles; Tristan Birks single, 2 doubles; Cole Commisso 2 singles, double; Kadyn Radzik 3 singles; Dalton Wolfrum 3 singles; Alec Schaublin single, double; Jayden Bergman double. (Delta) - 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.