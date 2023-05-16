AYERSVILLE — Blake Hauenstein and Abe Delano combined to throw a one-hit shutout in a 1-0 Division IV sectional semifinal victory for sixth-seeded Ayersville baseball over 10th-seeded Ottoville on Tuesday.
Hauenstein threw the first six innings, giving up just one hit, striking out nine and walking five on 110 pitches. Abe Delano came in for the final inning and slammed the door, striking out the side.
Hauenstein also led the Pilots at the plate with two of their just four hits, including a double. The one run for the Pilots was not earned as Jayden Saxton threw six innings and struck out four in the loss for the Big Green.
The Pilots move on to play third-seeded Kalida on Thursday at Kalida for a spot in districts. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Ottoville 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Ayersville 000 100 x - 1 4 0
Records: Ayersville 13-8-1, Ottoville 4-17
Winning pitcher: Blake Hauenstein (6 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Abe Delano.
Losing pitcher: Jayden Saxton (6 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Ottoville) - 1 hit. (Ayersville) - Blake Hauenstein double, single.
Edon 10, Pettisville 3
EDON — Sixth-seeded Edon advanced to a Divison IV sectional final with a 10-3 win over Buckeye Border Conference foe and 10th-seeded Pettisville.
Christian Owens starred for the Bombers, going six innings and giving up one earned run while striking out six, clubbing three singles and driving in two runs at the plate.
Rylan Warner took the loss for the Blackbirds. Creighton Aeschliman notched two singles. Edon moves on to play second-seeded Edgerton at Edgerton on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Pettisville 002 001 0 - 3 7 3
Edon 200 152 x - 10 11 4
Records: Edon 9-14, Pettisville 0-18
Winning pitcher: Christian Owens (6 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Chris Joice.
Losing pitcher: Rylan Warner (4.1 innings, 8 hits, 8 runs, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Luke Horning, Caden Bishop.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) - Creighton Aeschliman 2 singles. (Edon) - Kyler Sapp 2 doubles; Christian Owens, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Garrett Skiles double, single, 3 runs; Wade Parrish 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Wyatt Moore 2 singles.
Hilltop 11, Fayette 1
WEST UNITY — Seventh-seeded Hilltop picked up a six-inning, 11-1 win over BBC foe and ninth-seeded Fayette in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
The Cadets saw Raace Haynes throw all six innings and strike out eight while only giving up three hits. Cameron Schlosser had two triples and three RBIs at the plate.
Shane Maginn takes the loss for the Eagles. Hilltop moves on to play top-seeded Toledo Christian on Tuesday with the first pitch coming at 5 p.m.
Fayette 100 000 - 1 3 5
Hilltop 140 303 - 11 11 1
Records: Hilltop 13-9, Fayette 5-11
Winning pitcher: Raace Haynes (6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Shane Maginn (1.2 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 0 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Wyatt Mitchell.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - 3 hits. (Hilltop) - Cameron Schlosser 2 triples, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Brady Wagner double, 2 RBIs; Wade Wagner 2 runs; Devin Dempsey 2 singles, 4 runs; Raace Haynes 2 RBIs; Quentin Runkel 2 singles.
Leipsic 6, Holgate 3
LEIPSIC — Seventh-seeded Leipsic used a four-run fourth inning to help down ninth-seeded Holgate 6-3 in a Divison IV sectional semifinal.
Micah Bok went the entire way for the Tigers in the loss, giving up five earned runs six hits, and striking out four in six innings. Isaac Delong and J. Thome each had two-single days at the plate.
The Vikings will now play second-seeded Patrick Henry in sectional finals on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Holgate 000 210 0 - 3 5 2
Leipsic 100 410 x - 6 6 2
Records: Leipsic 13-10, Holgate 8-14
Winning pitcher: Luke Spoors (7 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Micah Bok (6 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker double; Isaac Delong 2 singles; Jacob Thome 2 singles. (Leipsic) - Quin Schroeder triple, double, 2 RBIs; Trent Siefker double, single.
Miller City 3, Delphos Jefferson 2
MILLER CITY — Brendan Barlage singled in CJ Lehman to give fifth-seeded Miller City an eight-inning walkoff 3-2 win over 11th-seeded Delphos Jefferson in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
Lehman walked to begin the eighth and scored two of the three Wildcat runs in the contest. Brent Koenig earned the win on the mound and doubled at the plate.
The Wildcats will now travel to Delphos for a sectional final at fourth-seeded Delphos St. John’s on Thursday at 5 p.m.
D. Jefferson 000 020 00 - 2 5 2
Miller City 101 000 01 - 3 4 1
Records: Miller City 15-12, Delphos Jefferson 6-17
Winning pitcher: Brent Koenig (5.1 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Caleb Niese.
Losing pitcher: Cody Bailey 3 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Braylon Scalf.
Leading hitters: (Delphos Jefferson) - 5 hits. (Miller City) - Brent Koenig double; CJ Lehman 2 runs.
Fort Jennings 10, Continental 0
FORT JENNINGS — Fort Jennings pitchers Bryce Gasser and Eli Brown combined for a perfect game, retiring all 15 Continental batters in a 10-0 five-frame D-IV sectional semifinal victory.
Gasser struck out seven in four innings while Brown retired the Pirates on nine pitches in the fifth as the Musketeers advanced to a Thursday sectional final at top-seeded Lincolnview.
Continental 000 00 - 0 0 2
Ft. Jennings 003 7x - 10 7 0
Records: Fort Jennings 9-12, Continental 2-18.
Winning pitcher: Bryce Gasser (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Eli Brown.
Losing pitcher: Sam Newsome (3.2 innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ethan Sullivan.
Leading hitters: (Continental) - zero hits. (Fort Jennings) - Bryce Gasser 2 singles, 3 steals; Jarron Swick 2 singles, 2 steals; Owen Calvelage 2 RBIs; Sam Dube 2 steals, 2 runs; Brandt Menke 2 runs.
Regular Season
Archbold 12, Tinora 8
In a battle of the top two seeds in the Division III Defiance district, Archbold was able to come away with a 12-8 win over Tinora, snapping an 11-game win streak for the Rams and giving the Blue Streaks their 14th win in their last 18 games.
A combined eight pitchers saw action in this contest between both squads. Tinora was held to just five hits by Mason Siegel, Masen Towns and Jordan Rodriguez. Siegel picked up the win after Archbold broke an 8-8 tie with a four run top of the seventh. Tinora led 8-5 after five.
Devon Morris was a terror at the plate, leaving the yard and clubbing two doubles to drive in five runs on the day. Jayden Seiler also homered for the Blue Streaks in the win. Eli Plassman had a double and two RBIs for Tinora.
Archbold 401 003 4 - 12 12 8
Tinora 204 002 0 - 8 5 2
Records: Archbold 16-8, Tinora 19-4
Winning pitcher: Mason Siegel (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Masen Towns, Jordan Rodriguez.
Losing pitcher: BJ Morlock (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Eli Plassman, Rylee Peters, Cooper Ferrell, Mason McQuillin.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Jayden Seiler home run, single, 2 runs; Devon Morris home run, 2 doubles, single, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Jett Baun double, single; Stephen Diller double; Mason Siegel double; Krayton Kern 2 singles, 2 runs. (Tinora) - Eli Plassman double, 2 RBIs; Ayden Moser, 2 singles, Dalton Wolfrum 2 runs.
Toledo Christian 15, Fairview 13
SHERWOOD — Fairview and Toledo Christian combined for 24 hits and 28 runs in a 15-13 non-league triumph for the Eagles.
Fairview saw seven different pitchers see time on the mound in the loss. There were 11 total pitchers that saw time in the game.
Jackson Grine had three doubles and four RBIs at the plate while Adam Lashaway had a double, single and two RBIs.
T. Christian 015 601 02 - 15 12 2
Fairview 303 030 40 - 13 12 6
Records: Fairview 12-12, Toledo Christian 16-5
Winning pitcher: Nolan Hess (3.1 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Kaiden Quinn, Malachi Beyer, Lukas Donawa.
Losing pitcher: Jack Karzynow (2.1 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Abram Shininger, Jude Shininger, Breaven Williams, Zane Timbrook, Drayden Grinnell-, Dennis Dawson Hartz.
Leading hitters: (Toledo Christian) - Tait Nelson double, single, 4 RBIs; Malachi Beyer double; Kyle Gebhart double, single, 2 runs; Kaden Kreinbrink double, single, 3 runs; Lukas Donawa 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Charlie Duck 2 runs; Kaiden Quinn 2 runs. (Fairview) - Kolton Schooley triple; Jackson Grine 3 doubles, 4 RBIs; Adam Lashaway double, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Eli Shininger 4 runs; Breaven Williams 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Brody Retcher 2 singles.
Edgerton 11, Stryker 0
EDGERTON — Edgerton saw a four different pitcher throw a combined one-hit shutout as they downed Styrker in non-league action 11-0.
The Bulldogs got off to a scorching start with 10 runs in the first two innings. Freshman Noah Weaver tripled, singled and drove in two runs to lead them at the plate. Corey Everetts had a double and scored twice as well while also getting the win on the mound, throwing two and third innings and striking out five.
William Donovan took the loss for the Panthers and Levi Barnum had their lone hit in the contest.
Stryker 000 00 - 0 1 5
Edgerton 641 0x - 11 8 0
Records: Edgerton 15-10, Stryker 6-14
Winning pitcher: Corey Everetts (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Warren Nichols, Jayson Schliesser, Cory Herman.
Losing pitcher: William Donovan (2 innings, 7 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, 0 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Jacob Myers.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - 1 hit. (Edgerton) - Noah Weaver triple, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Corey Everetts double, 2 runs; Kadyn Picillo 2 runs; Cory Herman 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Nate Swank 2 RBIs.
Bryan 6, Lima Shawnee 1
LIMA — Bryan scored four runs in the first inning and raced to a 6-1 non-league win over Lima Shawnee.
Jase Kepler earned the win with a five-inning outing that saw him give up no earned run on four hits and strike out three. He also doubled and scored twice at the plate while Dylan Dominique doubled and drove in two runs.
Bryan 401 100 0 - 6 9 4
Shawnee 000 010 0 - 1 5 3
Records: Bryan 9-13, Shawnee 9-14
Winning pitcher: Jase Kepler (5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Corbin Miley.
Losing pitcher: Jarin Bertke (3 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: AJ Croft, Caleb Bacome, Zander Sutter.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Jase Kepler double, single, 2 runs; Dylan Dominique double, 2 RBIs; Joe Watson 2 singles. (Shawnee) - Chase Sunderland 2 singles.
Anthony Wayne 7, Wauseon 6
WHITEHOUSE — Wauseon battled gamely against Northern Lakes League champion and 13th state-ranked in Division I Anthony Wayne but fell 7-6 to the Generals in non-league action.
Anthony Wayne won in the bottom of seven on a passed ball. Ryan Marks tripled and drove in three runs for the Indians in the loss while Kahle Albright took the loss on the mound.
Wauseon 200 040 0 - 6 8 2
A. Wayne 020 121 1 - 7 8 2
Records: Wauseon 9-13, Wauseon 21-4
Winning pitcher: Tyler Mull (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Michael Kuhar, Cody Keller.
Losing pitcher: Kahle Albright (1 inning, 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Keaton Hartsock, Kage Little.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Ryan Marks triple, 3 RBIs; Eli Delgado double, single; Tyson Rodriguez 2 runs; Keaton Hartsock 2 singles. (Anthony Wayne) - Cody Keller double, single, 2 RBIs; Tyler Mull 2 singles; Hadryn Nowicki 2 RBIs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.