Fairview 11, Delta 4
DELTA — Fairview scored eight of its 11 runs in the first three innings en route to an 11-4 road win at Delta.
Eli and Jude Shininger teamed with Easton Kime to hold the Panthers to four hits in the win for Fairview. Brady Karzynow had two steals and three base hits, including a double, to lead the Apaches while Kolton Schooley had three RBIs.
Fairview 512 010 2 - 11 14 3
Delta 201 000 1 - 4 4 3
Records: Fairview 14-8, Delta 0-19.
Winning pitcher: Eli Shininger (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Jude Shininger, Easton Kime.
Losing pitcher: Landon Griesinger (5 innings, 9 runs, 7 earned, 11 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Alex Brown.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Brady Karzynow 2 singles, double; Eli Shininger single, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nathaniel Adkins single, double, w runs; Adam Lashaway 2 singles, 3 runs; Kolton Schooley 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Keaton Singer 2 runs. (Delta) - 4 singles.
Tinora 9, Wauseon 8
In a back-and-forth affair, Tinora plated the winning runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 9-8 win over visiting Wauseon.
Cole Commisso cracked three base hits in the win for the Rams while Teron Ward pitched the final two outs of the seventh inning to earn the victory.
Ryan Marks had a double and triple to lead the Indians at the dish.
Wauseon 003 041 0 - 8 6 4
Tinora 001 240 2 - 9 9 1
Records: Tinora 14-3, Wauseon 6-14.
Winning pitcher: Teron Ward (0.2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Others: Alec Schaublin, Kadyn Radzik.
Losing pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (1.1 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Kage Little.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Ryan Marks double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tyson Rodriguez 2 singles, 3 runs; Keaton Hartsock 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Eli Delgado 2 RBIs. (Tinora) - Cole Commisso 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Teron Ward 2 singles; Casen Wolfrum 2 RBIs; Tyler Wiemken 2 runs.
Delphos St. John’s 7,Paulding 0
PAULDING — Paulding was held to just three base hits in a 7-0 shutout loss to Delphos St. John’s.
Kane Jones, Isaac Reeb and Peyton Adams recorded the lone base knocks for the Panthers.
St. John’s 010 141 0 - 7 10 1
Paulding 000 000 0 - 0 3 2
Records: Delphos St. John’s 12-8, Paulding 10-10.
Winning pitcher: Brady Kerner.
Losing pitcher: Jacob Martinez (4 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Kane Jones.
Leading hitters: (Delphos St. John’s) - Brady Kerner 2 singles; Jack Gerker 2 singles; Collin Feathers 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Gavin Becker double, 2 RBIs. (Paulding) - 3 singles.
Lincolnview 10, Hicksville 3
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville fell to DIV fourth-ranked Lincolnview 10-3 at home on Tuesday.
Hicksville took 2-1 lead into the fourth inning but a four-run fourth and a three-run fifth blew the game wide open.
Brody Balser clubbed two doubles and drove in a run for the Aces. Aiden Champion had a double, two singles and an RBI.
Lincolnview 100 431 1 - 10 8 1
Hicksville 002 100 0 - 3 11 3
Records: Hicksville 6-8, Licolnview 14-4.
Winning Pitcher: Keegan Farris (3 innings, 3 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Otehrs: Jack Dunlap.
Losing Pitcher: Aaron Klima (5 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Zack Thatcher.
Leading Hitters: (Lincolnview) - Landon Price home run, double; Austin Bockrath home run 2 RBIs; Reed Jackson double. (Hicksville) - Brody Balser 2 doubles; Austin Sanders 2 singles; Aiden Champion double, 2 singles; Jackson Bergman 2 singles.
Whitmer 10, Bryan 9 (9 innings)
BRYAN — Whitmer outlasted Bryan 10-9 in a wild 10-inning comeback victory for the Panthers.
Whitmer scored three runs in the top of the first but two in the second and five in the third for Bryan gave the Golden Bears a 7-3 lead. Whitmer fought back to take a lead before Bryan tied it in the sixth. Neither team scored again until the ninth when Whitmer edged ahead for the lead.
Dylan Dominique clubbed a double, single, drove in two runs and scored two. Carter Dominique also clubbed a double, single and drove in two runs.
Whitmer 301 230 001 - 10 12 2
Bryan 025 101 000 - 9 9 3
Records: Bryan 11-7
Winning Pitcher: Doran (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Others: Janatowski, Cole.
Losing Pitcher: Landon Shilling (4 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts). Others: Carter Dominique, Noah Huard.
Leading Hitters: (Whitmer) - Ganzel 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Barber double, single, 3 runs; Mee double; Craig double; Iwinski 2 runs. (Bryan) - Carter Dominique double, single, 2 RBIs; Dylan Dominique double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Joe Watson 2 singles; Jace Kepler 2 RBIs; Tayseon Deckrosh 2 runs.
Liberty-Benton 13, Patrick Henry 2
HAMLER — Liberty-Benton proved too much for Patrick Henry as the Patriots fell on home turf, 13-2.
Houston Miranda smacked a double in the setback for PH, but it marked just one of three hits against the Eagles, which pounded 15 hits.
Liberty-Benton 032 044 - 13 15 1
Patrick Henry 000 110 - 2 3 2
Records: Liberty-Benton 16-4, Patrick Henry 9-8.
Winning pitcher: Trey Moser (3.2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Landen Stansbery.
Losing pitcher: Daniel Schmeltz (4 innings, 8 runs, 7 earned, 9 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Lane Jackson, Colton Stewart.
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) - Lincoln Garlock 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Connor Boyd 2 singles, double; Trevin Lieb 3 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Ashton Crawford single, double, 4 runs; Conner Hiss triple; Logan Ricker double; Trey Moser 2 runs. (Patrick Henry) - Houston Miranda double.
Montpelier 6, Swanton 5
MONTPELIER — Montpelier scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally for a 6-5 win over visiting Swanton.
Jaxon Richmond led the Locos at the plate with three base hits while David Bowman and Grant Girrell each doubled.
Hunter Gowing had a double in the setback for the Bulldogs.
Swanton 300 011 0 - 5 10 3
Montpelier 200 040 x - 6 10 3
Records: Montpelier 11-7, Swanton 5-10.
Winning pitcher: Trent Thorp (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Grant Girrell.
Losing pitcher: Adam Lemon (5 innings, 6 runs, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Hunter Gowing.
Leading hitters: (Swanton) - Hunter Gowing single, double, 2 RBIs; Drew Smigelski 2 singles; Kaden Curtis 2 singles, 2 runs; Garrett Swank 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) - Jaxon Richmond 3 singles, 2 runs; David Bowman single, double; Grant Girrell double, 2 RBIs; Jarron Dohner 2 RBIs
Edon 8, Hilltop 1
EDON — Edon’s Gannon Ripke held Hilltop to just three singles, fanning five as the Bombers claimed an 8-1 non-league win.
Ripke added a double in the Edon win while Ethan Steinke and Max Radabaugh added two hits each.
Cameron Schlosser had two of the three knocks in the loss for the Cadets.
Hilltop 000 010 0 - 1 3 3
Edon 020 420 x - 8 9 1
Records: Edon 7-10, Hilltop 7-13.
Winning pitcher: Gannon Ripke (7 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wade Wagner (4 innings, 6 runs, 2 earned, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Devin Dempsey, Tyzon Pelfrey.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Cameron Schlosser 2 singles. (Edon) - Ethan Steinke 2 singles; Max Radabaugh 2 singles; Gannon Ripke double; Kyler Sapp 2 runs; Cole Vasquez 2 RBIs; Caden Nester 2 runs.
Stryker 10, Fayette 5
STRYKER — Despite being out-hit 11-8, Stryker held Fayette scoreless across the final four innings to earn a 10-5 non-league victory.
Daniel Donovan struck out nine in six innings of work for the Panthers while Matthew Froelich ripped three base hits.
Owen Lemley tallied three hits, including a double, in the loss for Fayette.
Fayette 104 000 0 - 5 11 6
Stryker 402 004 x - 10 8 2
Records: Stryker 3-15, Fayette 3-10.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Donovan (6 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 11 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Teyvon Harris.
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (3 innings, 6 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Quinn Mitchell, Cade Leininger.
Leading hitters: (Fayette) - Owen Lemley 2 singles, double; Shane Maginn 3 singles; Elijah Lerma single, double, 2 RBIs. (Stryker) - Matthew Froelich 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Teyvon Harris double, 3 runs; Jacob Cadwell double, 2 RBIs; Jacob Myers 3 steals; Gavin LaBo 2 runs; Levi Barnum 2 runs.
Fort Jennings 10, Continental 0
CONTINENTAL — Continental’s Konnor Knipp-Williams broke up a perfect game bid by Fort Jennings’ Jarron Swick in the bottom of the fifth in the Musketeers’ 10-0 PCL victory.
Swick finished with 11 strikeouts and no walks for Fort Jennings while Hunter Rue took the loss for the Pirates, allowing six runs in two-plus frames.
Fort Jennings 206 02 - 10 7 0
Continental 000 00 - 0 1 2
Records: Fort Jennings 6-8 (3-3 PCL), Continental 0-10 (0-6 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Jarron Swick (5 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Hunter Rue (2 innings, 6 runs, 3 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Sam Newsome.
Leading hitters: (Fort Jennings) - Eli Brown 2 singles; Jon Grote double, 3 RBIs; Owen Calvelage 3 runs; Jarron Swick 3 runs; Brandt Menke 2 RBIs. (Continental) - Konnor Knipp-Williams single.
Miller City 6, Ottoville 1
OTTOVILLE — Miller City’s Caleb Niese struck out 15 in a complete-game shutdown of Ottoville as the Wildcats picked up a 6-1 PCL road win.
Niese scattered three hits with one unearned run and one walk allowed. Joe Deitering led MC at the plate with three base knocks while Austin Ruhe slammed two doubles.
Miller City 000 302 1 - 6 10 2
Ottoville 100 000 0 - 1 3 1
Records: Miller City 10-6 (5-1 PCL), Ottoville 5-8 (2-5 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 15 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Carter Schnipke (3.2 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Jayden Saxton.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Joe Deitering 3 singles, 2 runs; Austin Ruhe 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Evan Niese single, double; Dillon Peck double; Caleb Niese double. (Ottoville) - Jayden Saxton 2 singles.
Columbus Grove 6, Kalida 3
KALIDA — Columbus Grove secured at least a share of the Putnam County League title, holding off Kalida for a 6-3 victory.
Halker struck out six in a complete-game win for Grove, which won despite seven errors.
Col. Grove 001 040 1 - 6 11 7
Kalida 000 003 0 - 3 4 1
Records: Columbus Grove 15-4 (6-0 PCL), Kalida 12-9 (3-3 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Shep Halker (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Carson Klausing (4 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Columbus Grove) - Taylor Schroeder 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Bo Birnesser 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Brenton Renner 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Landen Schroeder 2 singles. (Kalida) - 4 singles.
