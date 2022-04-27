ANTWERP — Two squads undefeated in Green Meadows Conference play met for a showdown at Antwerp on Tuesday with Antwerp sneaking away with a high-scoring 9-8 win over Tinora to take a tie atop the league standings with Wayne Trace.
It’s a huge win for the Archers who are looking for just their second-ever GMC title in school history after knocking off the Rams, who have won the last four GMC titles.
“This means a lot,” Antwerp senior and BGSU commit Luke Krouse said after the game. “You gotta go through Tinora, they are always good. This year our bats are better than what it was last year and this was back and forth, championship game.”
“They’re the team that’s been at the top since I’ve been coaching here so it is a huge win for our program,” Antwerp head coach Zac Feasby said. “I knew it was going to be a game like this, I knew that even if we got up they were going to fight back.”
The bats were alive early and often in this one as after Krouse shut down the Rams in the first half-inning, Antwerp got on the board with an Ethan Lichty single that brought home both Krouse and Hunter Sproles.
Tinora got on the board via an error in the second as Keegan Miles grounded one to third that was tough to handle, bringing the score to 2-1 Antwerp after two.
Errors were a common theme in this one as both teams combined for five. And for Tinora head coach Brent Renollet, who preached to his team after the game about the costliness of errors in tight league games, they were too much to overcome.
“We didn’t play very well,” Renollet said. “Not to take anything away from Antwerp, they played well, hit the ball well. We just had nine, what we call mental errors, that if we don’t make one of them, it’s a tie game or we are ahead.”
Tinora pulled ahead in the third with a Logan Wolfrum single that plated two and a Tristan Birks RBI single to make the score 4-2. But Tinora answered back immediately in the next half inning with a three-run of their inning, catapulted by a Krouse two-run home run in the second at-bat of the inning.
Krouse doubled in his first at-bat on a curveball. He saw two fastballs in his second at-bat, the second of which he crushed over the center field wall.
“I figured they were going to challenge me more in this at-bat and after the first fastball, I think they probably thought I was going to think curveball again. I just adjusted and looked fastball, took it up the middle and it went,” Krouse said.
The home run was a huge one for the Archers after they just fell down two. It tied the game at four and a Sproles double later in the inning pushed the Archers back in front 5-4 after three.
Krouse started on the mound for the Archers and was chased off after three innings and four runs for the Rams. Parker Moore came in for the Archers in the fourth and after setting down the first two batters, Moore surrendered a walk, hit batter and a single just inside the third base bag by Cole Commisso that scored one to tie it at five.
Two more runs were plated by Antwerp in the bottom of four as Reid Lichty's double that hit off the top of the wall turned into a run on a throwing error that snuck under the fence on the third-base side, plating Lichty. Moore, who reached on the error came around to score on a Krouse groundout.
Moore held the Rams quiet in the fifth and the Archers extended their lead to 9-5 in the bottom with a Carson Altimus solo bomb, three-straight singles and a bases-loaded hit batter. Down 9-5 with just two innings left to play in a game where they hadn’t played well in the field, Tinora didn’t go down without a fight as it was Nolan Schafer’s turn to notch a two-run home run over the center-field wall. A Jayden Bergman double late in the inning brought the lead to one.
“I thought our plate appearances were pretty good. I thought we competed and had good at-bats for most of the game, if not all of the game,” Renollet said. “We just didn’t do it defensively and you can’t win against a good team when you play like that.”
Antwerp was held to nothing in the bottom of six by Birch but Ethan Lichty, who started the scoring in the game, also finished the game on the mound getting out of the jam in the sixth and setting down Tinora in order in the seventh to seal a win.
“He’s (Lichty) a competitor and he wants to be in that situation. You like having guys like that that embrace that situation. He really went after those hitters and it turned out well for us,” Feasby said.
Krouse led the way at the plate going 2-for-3 with a home run, double, four RBIs and two runs. Carson Altimus was 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI. Aiden Lichty went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Moore earned the win on the bump.
Schafer led Tinora going 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs. Logan Wolfrum was 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. Eli Plassman got tagged with the loss on the mound.
Antwerp will now look ahead to a championship matchup with Wayne Trace on Thursday in Haviland, as both teams come in 5-0 in the GMC. The winner will earn at least a share of the league title. Tinora will look to stay in the hunt for a share of their fifth-straight league title in a road contest against Paulding.
Tinora 013 103 0 - 8 6 3
Antwerp 203 220 x - 9 12 2
Records: Antwerp 8-1 (5-0 GMC), Tinora 11-1 (4-1 GMC).
Winning Pitcher: Parker Moore (2.2 innings, 4 hits, 4 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Luke Krouse, Ethan Lichty.
Losing Pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (4 innings, 7 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Eli Plassman, Tritan Birks.
Leading Hitters: (Tinora) - Nolan Schafer home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Jayden Bergman double; Bryce Bailey double; Cole Commisso 2 runs. (Antwerp) - Luke Krouse home run, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Carson Altimus home run; Aiden Lichty double; Reid Lichty double, 2 runs; Ethan Lichty 2 RBIs; Parker Moore 2 runs.
