Hicksville 3, Lincolnview 1
MIDDLE POINT — Hicksville got a late-season shot in the arm, knocking off state-ranked Lincolnview on its home field, 3-1.
Maverik Keesbury did not allow an earned run, striking out four in a complete-game victory for the Aces while Brody Balser had two base knocks to help Hicksville defeat the Lancers (No. 6 D-IV OHSBCA).
Hicksville 000 111 0 - 3 6 2
Lincolnview 000 100 0 - 1 7 3
Records: Hicksville 8-11, Lincolnview 15-6.
Winning pitcher: Maverik Keesbury (7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Keagan Farris (6 innings, 3 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Jack Dunlap.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Brody Balser 2 singles; Aaron Klima 2 runs. (Lincolnview) - Caden Hanf 3 singles; Dane Ebel triple; Carter Bockrath double.
Tinora 6, Wauseon 3
WAUSEON — Tinora staked out four runs in the first inning to claim a 6-3 win over host Wauseon.
Kadyn Radzik and Dalton Wolfrum each singled and stole two bases for the Rams as only one of the team’s six runs were earned.
Tinora 401 001 0 - 6 5 2
Wauseon 100 110 0 - 3 4 6
Records: Tinora 15-3, Wauseon 7-9-1.
Winning pitcher: Kadyn Radzik (3.2 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Mason McQuillin.
Losing pitcher: Keaton Hartsock (4 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Cooper Balser.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Kadyn Radzik 2 steals, 2 runs; Dalton Wolfrum 2 steals. (Wauseon) - 4 singles.
Fairview 12, Delta 2
SHERWOOD — Six different Fairview batters had base hits as the Apaches racked up a dozen runs in a 12-2 five-frame win over Delta.
Jackson Grine and Cole Mack scored three runs apiece while Zane Timbrook had three RBIs and Kolton Schooley stole three bases.
Brady Morr had two singles and two steals for the Panthers.
Delta 000 11 - 2 5 3
Fairview 312 6x - 12 6 1
Records: Fairview 10-10, Delta 4-17.
Winning pitcher: Elijah Arend (4 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Jude Shininger.
Losing pitcher: Bradyn Ruffer (3 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Alex Brown.
Leading hitters: (Delta) - Brady Morr 2 singles, 2 steals; Maverick Mercer double. (Fairview) - Zane Timbrook 3 RBIs; Kolton Schooley 3 steals, 2 runs; Jackson Grine 3 runs; Cole Mack 3 runs.
Delphos St. John’s 5, Paulding 2
DELPHOS — Despite out-hitting Delphos St. John’s 7-4, the Blue Jays rallied with four runs in the sixth inning to upend Paulding, 5-2.
Ethan Foltz pitched six frames and struck out nine, earning his 100th career strikeout in the process for Paulding. Foltz also singled and doubled at the dish.
Paulding 001 001 0 - 2 7 4
St. John’s 001 004 x - 5 4 1
Records: Delphos St. John’s 16-7, Paulding 11-11.
Winning pitcher: Brayden Conley (4 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Austin Moenter.
Losing pitcher: Ethan Foltz (6 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Ethan Foltz single, double; Kane Jones 2 singles; Jacob Martinez double. (Delphos St. John’s) - Collin Feathers 2 singles.
Wayne Trace 3, Van Wert 2
VAN WERT — Wayne Trace held Van Wert to just three hits and held off the Cougars for a 3-2 victory.
Breven Anderson pitched 6.1 innings, fanning five for the Raiders (No. D-III) before Kyle Forrer came on for the final two outs to record his 10th career save. Tyler Head had two singles.
Wayne Trace 110 001 0 - 3 6 0
Van Wert 000 010 1 - 2 3 4
Records: Wayne Trace 16-4, Van Wert 9-8.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (6.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Save: Kyle Forrer.
Losing pitcher: Case Stegeman (7 innings, 3 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tyler Head 2 singles. (Van Wert) - Travis Francis 2 RBIs.
Edgerton 6, Bryan 5
EDGERTON — Edgerton scored all six of its runs in the first inning, holding off a Bryan comeback to win 6-5.
Warren Nichols and freshman Noah Weaver each rapped a double for the Bulldogs while Nate Swank connected on two base hits.
Carter Dominique clubbed two doubles in the loss for Bryan while freshman Cade Carlin legged out a triple.
Bryan 000 410 0 - 5 7 1
Edgerton 600 000 x - 6 8 0
Records: Edgerton 13-9, Bryan 8-11.
Winning pitcher: Corey Everetts (2.2 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Dylan Bass.
Losing pitcher: Noah Huard (0.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Ayden Pelz.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - Carter Dominique single, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Cade Carlin triple. (Edgerton) - Nate Swank 2 singles; Warren Nichols double; Noah Weaver double.
Liberty Center 5, Leipsic 5
LEIPSIC — Liberty Center and Leipsic battled for 14 innings, scoring tying runs in the sixth and ninth frames before the game was called for darkness tied 5-5.
Zane Zeiter and Matthew Marlow had three hits apiece while Carter Dickman struck out six in four innings of relief and laced a double.
L. Center 000 201 002 000 00 - 5 11 2
Leipsic 100 011 002 000 00 - 5 10 4
Records: Liberty Center 12-7-1, Leipsic 9-10-1.
Liberty Center pitchers: Zac Weaver (6 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks), B Behnfeldt, Carter Dickman.
Leipsic pitchers: Tommy Offenbacher (6 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Quin Schroeder, Nick Schroeder.
Leading hitters: (Liberty Center) - Matthew Marlow 3 singles; Zane Zeiter 3 singles; Landon Amstutz 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Carter Dickman double; Landen Kruse 2 steals. (Leipsic) - Quin Schroeder 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 steals; Ethan Zeisloft 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Trent Siefker 2 singles; Isaiah Camareno 2 singles.
Patrick Henry 6, Liberty-Benton 2
FINDLAY — A five-run fourth-inning surge lifted Patrick Henry to a 6-2 road win over Liberty-Benton.
Aiden Behrman had a single and double at the dish and scattered six hits with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game win for PH (No. 24 D-IV) over the Division III No. 7 Eagles.
Patrick Henry 010 500 0 - 6 7 3
Liberty-Benton 000 110 0 - 2 7 1
Records: Patrick Henry 16-4, Liberty-Benton 17-5.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jarrett Haan (2 innings, 5 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: Brayden Wages, Trevin Lieb.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Aiden Behrman single, double. (Liberty-Benton) - Conner Hiss single, triple.
Swanton 9, Montpelier 3
TOLEDO — Swanton’s Ryan O’Shea struck out eight in a complete-game win as Swanton downed Montpelier 9-3 in a game played at Fifth Third Field, home of the Toledo Mud Hens.
Drake Harris backed up O’Shea’s effort with two hits and three RBIs while Drew Smigelski doubled.
Jaxon Richmond tripled in the setback for the Locos.
Montpelier 002 001 0 - 3 6 2
Swanton 203 130 x - 9 9 2
Records: Swanton 9-12, Montpelier 10-8.
Winning pitcher: Ryan O’Shea (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Jaxon Richmond (3 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Landon Fackler, Kam Smith.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Landon Fackler 2 singles; Trent Thorp 2 singles; Jaxon Richmond triple. (Swanton) - Drake Harris 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Luke Marlow 2 singles, 2 runs; Trent Eitniear 2 singles; Drew Smigelski double, 2 runs; Ryan O’Shea 2 RBIs.
Holgate 2, Edon 1
EDON — Holgate’s Micah Bok struck out 11 without allowing an earned run as the Tigers edged out Edon, 2-1.
Bok scattered four hits and four walks while Dylan Boecker backed up the gem with a pair of base hits.
Wade Parrish doubled and singled in the loss for Edon, which saw pitcher Kyler Sapp fan 13 in the hard-luck loss.
Holgate 011 000 0 - 2 3 2
Edon 000 010 0 - 1 4 2
Records: Holgate 8-12 (5-2 BBC), Edon 6-13 (5-2 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Micah Bok (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Kyler Sapp (7 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 13 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Dylan Boecker 2 singles. (Edon) - Wade Parrish single, double.
Stryker 12, Fayette 6
TOLEDO — Stryker rallied from a 5-0 deficit after one inning with 10 runs in the next three frames to power past Fayette in a non-league game at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.
Daniel Donovan finished with four hits and three stolen bases in the win for the Panthers while Jacob Cadwell doubled. Donovan also pitched for Stryker, fanning 10 and allowing one earned run in a complete-game effort.
Shane Maginn struck out 11 in 3.1 relief innings for Fayette while Hawk Brehm had three bse knocks.
Stryker 031 600 2 - 12 11 5
Fayette 510 000 0 - 6 7 3
Records: Stryker 6-12, Fayette 5-9.
Winning pitcher: Daniel Donovan (7 innings, 6 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Wyatt Mitchell (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks). Other: Shane Maginn.
Leading hitters: (Stryker) - Daniel Donovan 3 singles, double, 2 runs; Will Donovan 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Mateo Villanueva 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Jacob Myers 3 steals; Jacob Cadwell double, 2 RBIs; Lennon Capps 2 runs. (Fayette) - Hawk Brehm 3 singles; Caden Leininger 2 singles, 3 RBIs.
Hilltop 11, Pettisville 4
PETTISVILLE — Hilltop staked out a 5-2 lead through two frames and downed non-league foe Pettisville 11-4.
Cameron Schlosser went the distance on the bump for the Cadets, fanning 11. Raace Haynes had three hits, including two doubles, driving in four runs.
Luke VanDenBurghe rapped two singles in the loss for the Blackbirds.
Hilltop 230 150 0 - 11 9 2
Pettisville 200 020 0 - 4 4 3
Records: Hilltop 11-8, Pettisville 0-17.
Winning pitcher: Cameron Schlosser (7 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Rylan Warner (4.2 innings, 10 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Luke VanDenBurghe, Karter Zachrich.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) - Raace Haynes single, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs. (Pettisville) - Luke VanDenBurghe 2 singles, 2 runs.
Kalida 7, Pandora-Gilboa 0
PANDORA — Kalida stayed unbeaten in Putnam County League play, blanking Pandora-Gilboa 7-0.
Drew Buss struck out six in five frames for the Wildcats before Dylan Bendele came on for two perfect innings of relief. Bubba Smith singled and doubled, driving in a pair.
Kalida 211 000 3 - 7 9 1
P-G 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
Records: Kalida 16-5 (6-0 PCL), Pandora-Gilboa 5-18 (1-5 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Drew Buss (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Dylan Bendele.
Losing pitcher: Camden Teman (5.2 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 4 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kalida) - Bubba Smith single, double, 2 RBIs; Michael Horstman 2 singles; EJ Miller 2 singles; Colin Hoffman 2 RBIs. (Pandora-Gilboa) Isaac Stall 2 singles.
Miller City 19, Continental 0
CONTINENTAL — Miller City’s Caleb Niese fired a no-hitter, overpowering Continental 19-0 in both teams’ PCL finale.
Niese struck out 13 and was a walk away from a perfect game for the Wildcats while also rapping a single and double. Brandon Barlage added two base knocks and three RBIs.
Miller City 490 42 - 19 11 1
Continental 000 00 - 0 0 5
Records: Miller City 13-10 (3-4 PCL), Continental 2-16 (0-7 PCL).
Winning pitcher: Caleb Niese (5 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Ethan Sullivan (1+ innings, 10 runs, 7 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Rhettik Bowers, Braxton Stegbauer.
Leading hitters: (Miller City) - Caleb Niese single, double, 2 runs; Brandon Barlage 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Connor Hermiller 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Brent Koenig 2 runs; CJ Lehman 2 runs, 2 steals; Thomas Weis 2 runs. (Continental) - zero hits.
