The first installment of the Tri-State Border Wars contained just over 20 teams. Four years later, the two-day tourney has more than doubled in size. Now in its fifth year, the tournament is up to 44 teams.
The local teams in this year’s tournament, along with Defiance, are Antwerp, Archbold, Ayersville, Bryan, Columbus Grove, Edgerton, Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf, Patrick Henry, Swanton, Tinora and Wayne Trace.
What makes this tournament unique is its name, with three states represented. The Indiana teams are Angola, Central Noble (Albion), Dekalb (Waterloo), Eastside (Butler) and Woodlan (Woodburn).
The Michigan schools are Dowagiac, New Boston Huron, Mendon and Morenci.
There is also a new state involved this year, with Franklin, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee, taking part.
“They contacted us,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy, who heads up the meet, including the scheduling. “They are trying to reinvigorate their program, trying to generate excitement and they figured traveling out of state over the holidays was a good way to do it.”
The tournament is also unique in that the tourney, now heavy Ohio oriented, is that most of Ohio’s big cities are represented. There are four teams from the Toledo area in Toledo Central Catholic, Maumee, Springfield and Sylvania Southview.
Sycamore is from Cincinnati, Granville, from Columbus, Burton Berkshire, just outside of Cleveland, two Akron schools, Hoban and Coventry and five schools from Lima, Allen East, Bath, Elida, Lima Central Catholic.
There are also three Findlay area schools, Van Buren, Findlay and Liberty-Benton. Two other Division II schools are involved, in Fremont Ross and Sandusky. Other Ohio schools are Bluffton, Indian Lakes and Otsego.
Overall, it’s just a good, solid tournament.
“We have a wonderful facility for a tournament, where we can put six mats out at a time and a good collection of individuals,” Murphy said. “Out of Ohio, this tournament has the sixth most state qualifiers, plus there are also some possible qualifiers from Indiana and Michigan. There are some high quality kids in this tournament. Our team is very young and inexperienced and this is a good way to get some experience. We lost our best wrestler, Tristan Villarreal, for a couple of weeks because of a shoulder injury, but hopefully, a few of our guys can surprise and place in the top eight.”
Wayne Trace will be making its second trip to the tournament. Coach George Clemens liked what he saw last year.
“I liked the level of competition and the fact that it’s close adds a great deal,” Clemens said. “The guys are looking forward to it. A lot of them have talked about it and they either want to win it or place high.”
Napoleon is in the tournament for the first time.
“We’ve been at Medina for quite awhile and for the longest time, there were no good tournaments at this time of the year that were close to home,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “It’s not quite at the level of Medina, but they’ve done a good job of building the tournament up. With 41 teams and that many kids, it has to be good competition. But the Border Wars will give our kids a good look and will be good for us. The other big factor is that we’ll be just 15 minutes from home, instead of three hours away.”
Action in the Derrow Chrysler Defiance Tri-State Border Wars will get underway at noon tomorrow and at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
