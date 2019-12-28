When the dust cleared after day one, newcomer New Boston Huron of Michigan held down the lead at the fifth Tri-State Border Wars Tournament at Defiance High School on Friday with 118 points.
Allen East is in second with 106 points, while Findlay (98.5 points) and Sandusky (82 points) hold down third and fourth place, respectively.
Mendon (Mich.) (81 points) is in fifth place, followed by local teams Tinora (71.5 points), Napoleon (71 points) and Wayne Trace (66.5 points, eighth place).
Of the other local teams in the 43-team field, Columbus Grove (58 points) is in 11th place, Defiance (47) is in 18th place, Patrick Henry (44.5) is in 21st place, Ayersville (42) is in 25th place, Swanton (38) is in 26th place, Archbold (36.5) is in 27th place, Bryan (36) is in 28th place, Antwerp (30) is in 33rd place, Edgerton (27) is in 35th place and Ottawa-Glandorf (16) is in 42nd place.
“(Of the 43 teams competing), everybody seems to be pleased and quite a few coaches thanked me,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “The newest entry, Franklin, Wisconsin (currently in 10th place), their coach was very complimentary and said they’ll be back. I think the toughest weight class is 285, where 17 guys have a really good record, but only eight are going to place.
“For us, sometimes it’s the draws that mess you up, but as a team, we’re about where we should be and we have four kids still in it (to place). Mason Beauprez (195) had two wins in the championships and thank goodness Tristan’s (Villarreal, 132) shoulder is just a muscle injury and not tendons. He’s in the semifinals for us.”
Of those still in it in the consolations, a win first thing this morning means a wrestler is assured of placing in the top eight. A loss right away, though and they are out.
Locally, Wayne Trace has the most wrestlers left in the championship round, with three in the semifinals, Jarrett Hornish (113), Hunter Long (132) and Eli Moore (160). Plus, Gabe Sutton (120) is still alive in the consolations.
Napoleon has two in the semifinals, Tyler Bostelman (145) and Demetrius Hernandez (285). Still alive in the consolations are Claude Buckmaster (120), Agelo Gonzalez (170) and Xavier Johnson (195).
Patrick Henry also has two in the semifinals, T.J. Rhamy (170) and Wil Morrow (220). Lee Borders (132) and Josh Stout (195) are still alive in the consolations.
Other local teams with wrestlers in the semifinals are Bryan’s Dylan McCandless (182), Antwerp’s Randall Mills (126), Defiance’s Tristan Villarreal (132), Edgerton’s Hayden Herman (113), Tinora’s Andrew Helmke (138) and Swanton’s Ian Saunders (182).
Those still alive locally in the consolations are: Tinora’s Vince Monnin (106), Aaron Short (145), Lucas Schlegel (152), Tim Meyer (170), Draven Barley (195) and Javen Gaines (220), Ayersville’s Carson Tracy (126), Garrett Shreve (138), Luke Delano (152) and Caden Brown (182), Defiance’s Gavino Martinez (113), Dominic Tracy (160) and Mason Beauprez (195), Archbold’s Andrew Francis (126), Juan Garcia (138) and Brennan Short (145), Napoleon’s Claude Buckmaster (120), Angelo Gonzalez (170) and Xavier Johnson (195), Columbus Grove’s Ezra Jones (182), Dakota Sargent (220) and Jeff Meyer (285), Swanton’s Tyler Gowing (160) and Brodie Stevens (285), Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (113), Edgerton’s Mathias Shepler (220) and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Angel Rosales (132).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.