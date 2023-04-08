HAVILAND — Most high school senior track athletes heading into their final season are focused on reaching a goal and ending their season on the highest possible note possible.
But what does someone do when they’ve already shattered that glass and reached a note that no one, not even themselves, thought possible in their junior season?
That is the dilemma of Wayne Trace star senior track athlete Sydnee Sinn, who is coming off winning two separate state championships in 2022. One as an individual in the 400-meter dash, and the other alongside Kiara Bahena, Gracie Shepherd, and Rachel Stoller in the 1600-meter relay.
And now entering the 2023 track season, Sinn will be hoping to defend both of those state titles, but now that she has already reached those mountaintops, she’s focused on much, much more than just adding to her barrage of shiny medals.
It wasn’t always this way though.
Sinn began her career hungry to prove herself and find her way in a sport that she felt was her own. The Sinn family is synonymous with excellence in athletics in Haviland, and Sydnee wanted to make her own mark.
She was a good volleyball and basketball player, helping both of those teams reach new heights in her varsity career. But she found her true calling outside on the track, where in seventh grade her coach Dan Sheppard pushed her to levels that she didn’t know at the time she could reach.
“He was the first coach that ever really expected a lot out of us,” Sinn said of Shepard at the middle school level. “Even if we weren’t necessarily very skilled he just expected us to give 100% effort and having that backbone of being expected to give effort and then seeing the results that come out of it, it just instilled in me that whatever I put into something, especially on the track, that is the results that I am going to see out of it.”
Sinn saw results immediately and stuck out to those at the high school level, most notably Wayne Trace track and field head coach Troy Branch.
“As soon as I saw her run in seventh grade, I knew the talent was there,” Branch said. “She was going out there and putting up fantastic times for a seventh grader so I knew right away that if she kept working hard, she would definitely be successful in high school.”
Seeing that success at the high school level though, had to be put on pause, literally, to start her high school career.
Sinn’s freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. It wasn’t an ideal situation for a freshman with the eagerness to prove herself.
But that eagerness bubbled and built up over the next athletic season and when she came in for her sophomore year she was ready. At that point, no one, not even Sinn, truly knew what she was capable of. But by the end of the season, that became abundantly clear.
She qualified for state in three different events. As an individual in the 400-meter dash and as a team in the 3200-meter relay and the 1600-meter relay. And she didn’t just qualify either, she ran a 58.27 in the 400, placing fourth and as the anchor on the 1600 relay team, she helped them to a state runner-up finish with a time of 3:55.95.
“At first, this was just something that I was good at and I just enjoyed doing,” Sinn said of the beginning of her high school career. “But from there I just kept building on it and I really had no idea what I was capable of … when I placed fourth in the 400 though, I guess that is really when I saw myself taking it beyond just high school.”
But before she could get to taking it beyond high school, she still had two years left and headed into her junior season, getting the taste of state was behind her and her teammates. Their trip to Columbus in 2022 was strictly business.
“Last season was more of a redemption tour for us both in the 400 and in the 4x400. Getting runner-up in the relay the year before was really like a starstruck moment because it was just awesome to be competing there,” Sinn said. “So we went into the season last year knowing what we were capable of and knowing that if we worked hard and put everything into it that we could come out really successful and that’s exactly what we did.”
Successful is an understatement. Sinn qualified for two individual events in the 400 and 800 at state and once again qualified alongside the same three as the season prior in the 1600 relay. She improved her 2021 fourth-place time in the 400 by nearly three seconds, setting a school record of 55.92. Then as a part of a foursome, improved their time by seven seconds and set a school record time of 3:55.95 and saw herself standing on top of the Division III state podium twice in one day.
She was able to stand on the top of that podium twice, yes, because of some God-given talent. But also because of what she has put into it for so long.
“She’s definitely the hardest worker I’ve had, no doubt,” Branch said. “She’s very desperate and focused on what she wants ... she’s going to do everything in her power to get there and it just shows in practice and in the results of what she has been able to accomplish.”
“It’s just kind of an awesome moment for me to think about all of my high school career from being this little runner who wasn’t really sure what she was doing and having,” Sinn said. “And now I just have my eyes set on even bigger things, things I wouldn’t have even thought possible when I was younger.”
Those “bigger things” are what she is focused on as she begins her final season at Wayne Trace, already a track legend for the Raiders that holds two individual school records (400 and 800) and is a part of two more relay school records (1600 relay and 3200 relay).
One of those bigger things is, alongside her state champion relay teammates, helping the next young and inspired Wayne Trace athletes realize what she realized at a young age, that anything is possible.
“I have all these girls around me who kind of look at me and I feel like they’re a little bit intimidated and that’s not really what I want,” Sinn said. “It’s great having someone else who’s better than you, someone who is where you want to be and just learning from them … that’s what I want to be for these younger girls. I want to be someone they can look at and they can see all of the hard work that I’ve put in and how if you put in the effort, you are going to get the results out of it.”
“There are some kids that come out, just to run track and are okay if they get better and if okay if they don’t,” Branch said. “But some kids got that desire and she’s (Sinn), putting that desire in a lot of the other kids that I can see at this point.”
Despite all the help and inspiration that she provides to those younger athletes, Sinn is of course still focused on herself too. She wants to continue to get better as an athlete, and while getting back on the top of the podium in Columbus again is on her wish list, it isn’t necessarily at the forefront of her mind.
She’ll attend Michigan State next season, a dream that she only recently realized was possible, and preparing for that jump from Division III Ohio high school, to major Division I college, is what she is most focused on.
“My mindset is more just about me vs. me,” Sinn said. “I know what I did last year and this year I want to step on top of that ... I want to continue to build on that and just take myself to as high as a level as I can.”
“It’s not so much about winning, I know that probably sounds weird, but I don’t really care if I win another state title or not, it’s more about just getting myself to where I feel I am the strongest athlete that I can be and bringing myself to the top possible level that I can bring myself to.”
But despite continuing to be the relentless hard-worker in which she has built her track career on in the next few months to come, Sinn will still take a step back and realize everything that she has accomplished to this point, and be grateful for where her journey has taken her.
“Just seeing the end result of everything I’ve worked for the past how many years and all the effort I’ve put in, it’s just a really awesome moment to see it all come to life and be worth it.”
