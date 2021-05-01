For Liberty Center senior track athlete Kennedy Roell, the fact that she is able to run a senior season may in fact be a miracle.
It comes after two years of hard work battling back from two major surgeries.
Roell was born with hip and femoral retroversion. It causes bones in the legs and hips to turn sideways.
“I’ve always struggled with hip pain,” explained Roell. “I felt in it junior high and growing up. My parents always said it was growing pains and I’ll grow out of it.”
The pain in her hips did not stop her from running track her freshman year at Liberty Center.
“Freshman year was a successful track season,” said Roell. “I made it to state, then I remember going to my parents and telling them it isn’t growing pains. This is a little more.”
The success caused Roell to not tell anyone about how much trouble she was having.
“I didn’t want to say much about it because I knew I had the potential to go to state, and if I spoke up about it, I’d have to go see a doctor and he would have said to stop running now,” said Roell. “I tried to make it to the end of the season.”
Finally, she gave in and went to see a doctor.
“I remember going to the doctor and they took some x-rays,” explained Roell. “The surgeon called us and told us there is something serious here. He explained it to me, my femurs and my hips were turned 25% outwards.”
With the issue now figured out, Roell had the options of a corrective surgery, or to continue with the pain she was in.
“The surgeon said I had two options,” stated Roell. “One was to go through with the surgery, which was very extensive. I was looking at multiple surgeries and years of recovery. He said to plan to take up swimming or biking and don’t plan to run again. Option two was to not do the surgery. I could try to live my life.”
With the options laid out, Roell was looking at the second option. That was until one fateful day out shopping.
“At that point, I was definitely thinking I was not going to get the surgery,” explained Roell. “It was homecoming weekend, and I was out shopping and I could not make it from store to store, I was in so much pain. That was the point I decided on the surgery just to function in life.”
So, after state track her freshman year, Roell went through with the procedure to fix her leg and hip bones.
“My first surgery was not at all what I expected,” said Roell. “They completely broke my femur and hip, and relocated them. I was no crutches for three months. I started six months of physical therapy, then they did the other leg. Then they had to do a hardware removal on one side, then had to do the other side. It totaled to be about four surgeries.”
Once the surgeries were complete, it took some time just to get back to normal activities.
“It totaled to be two to three years of physical therapy,” said Roell. “I got to do all my physical therapy at the University of Michigan. That was awesome, I got to meet a lot of their football players. Even though I’m an Ohio State fan, it was still kinda fun. It was a long process, but it has changed by views on running and how I view sports.”
The recovery cost Roell her sophomore year. Her junior year — the 2020 season — was cancelled as the COVID-19 pandemic caused Ohio to cancel the high school spring sports season.
“That was a huge blessing is disguise,” Roell said on getting to work out last season. “It’s hard, because that was hard on a lot of people to lose that season, but it worked in my advantage.”
Liberty Center track coach Pam Righi saw how hard Roell was working to get back on the track, even during the pandemic.
“Looking back, I can see how a lot of things fell in place, but a lot of things were a struggle,” said Righi. “I can’t picture anyone to persevere through it like she did.”
Even after two years of physical therapy, Roell still was not sure she would be able to go her senior season.
“I wasn’t sure if running was even possible still,” said Roell. “The best way to describe it was two steps forward and one step back. That’s how the process went. I would reach a goal, then some muscle wouldn’t work, then I’d have to go back for physical therapy for a couple of months. That’s about how the two years went. There was a lot of steps forward and steps back.”
One person who did believe Roell could battle back was Righi.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said the LC track coach. “She went to physical therapy multiple times a day every single day. She was very consistent about it. She is blessed she had her parents supporting her through this.”
Roell also admits she could not have done any of this without the help of her parents.
“Huge thanks goes to my parents and coaches for being by my side,” stated Roell. “I don’t think I would be on the track without them and their motivation.”
Before the season began, Roell went for a follow-up with her doctor and gave a little surprise.
“I went and saw my surgeon for a follow-up appointment about two months ago,” stated Roell. He asked if I started jogging yet and I told him I had a full indoor season and I’m starting an outdoor season and his jaw dropped. He didn’t think that was possible.”
One person who did was Righi.
“It’s incredible for her to get the chance to do this,” said Righi. “When she was going through it, were we not sure whether it was going to work or not. We were constantly encouraging her. I was really hoping she would get here.”
The good news is all the physical therapy has paid off. Roell is back on the track and is set for a big senior season, which includes some lofty goals.
“My biggest goal is to break some records,” stated the LC senior. “I want the 100 and 200, but I’m not sure how attainable that is. Of course, to go to state would be awesome.”
Not only is running her senior season possible, but Roell will even extend her track career. She will join the track team at Indiana Wesleyan University next season.
“Not at all did I think that was possible,” Roell said of running track in college. “The opportunity kind of presented itself.”
That conversation is for the next time she goes to see the doctor.
