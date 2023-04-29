For Defiance’s Mira Horvath, the competitive gene is just in her nature.
Whether that be running track and cross country or on the basketball court, it is clear to those that watch her that there is a competitive fire that burns inside her and that has led to success in multiple facets of her athletic career as a Bulldog.
This season on the track, that competitive fire has certainly shown itself, as focusing mostly on distance early in her career, Horvath decided to focus on her mid-distance more in her senior season, running the 400-meter dash as an individual for the first time.
That switch has paid off, as she currently has one of the best 400 times in the area but it didn’t come easy, and it certainly didn’t come without risk.
As a runner, Horvath always knew that it was something she’d be interested in having older siblings that ran and the sport having a naturally competitive nature to it.
“I have older siblings who are in track so I really just followed them, and then I like to compete with people because I’m very competitive so running is just fun for me,” Horvath said.
Having already run cross country, Horvath ran distance originally in both her sophomore and junior years after a freshman year that was canceled by COVID-19. But the truth is, Horvath is much more than a distance athlete. She’s someone that her coaches, first Steve Wahl and now Steve Rittenour, knew could fit into whatever mold they needed her to fit into.
“It was pretty evident right off the bat that she was pretty talented,” former Defiance track head coach Steve Wahl said. “We knew she was going to be valuable to our team because she had a lot of versatility we could throw her in a number of events.”
“If you go back and look at some of our most successful teams, the teams that had more of those people, the better we did as a team so if you can throw girls into events where they are not necessarily used to competing, but if they are versatile, they should be able to handle it. We’ve had many of them in the past and Mira is certainly one of the better ones we’ve had.”
Horvath used that versatility to make the late switch to running the 400 meter dash.
“This year I wanted to focus more on speed because I’m kind of just an explosive person,” Horvath said. “The four-by-four was kind of my thing last year so I wanted to transfer that over into this year and try something new.”
Her ability to run the 400 was already well known as her four-by-four team from last year which included just one senior in Emily Wahl as well as freshman Samantha Hohenberger and sophomore Joslyn Renn, made it all the way to the state meet. Horvath was the anchor of that foursome that made it to the Division II state meet and placed 15th with a time of 4:12.28 in the preliminaries.
So far, the switch has come rather easy for Horvath, as her 400 meter time of 1:02.37 is good four fourth-best in the Crescent-News area and in the last four meets that the Bulldogs have participated in, she’s won the 400 meters in every single one.
But making the switch certainly wasn’t easy, as the event is notably one of the hardest to run according to current Defiance head track and field coach Steve Rittenour.
“The 400 is the toughest race, sprint-wise. It takes a special person to run want to run that because there is no easy way and especially to be competitive, it’s going to hurt and everybody that’s in that race knows it’s going to hurt,” Rittenour said.”But she’s been doing it and it’s a challenge but when you are lucky enough to find a runner like that that can fill those roles, it’s a coach’s dream.”
Right now, Horvath is focusing on improving her time in the 400 every day and getting back to running the event at a sub-one-minute pace, which she did at regionals last season during a leg of the 1600 relay.
“It was definitely a risk to make the switch but I think when you take a risk, it can actually help and you’ll find that it will take you somewhere that you didn’t really expect,” Horvath said. “Last year my four-by-four leg at regionals was really good, I broke 60 which is good being that I never really ran it before. So just seeing that I could be good at something else was really helpful in making me confident enough to make the switch.”
Horvath feels that her confidence as a whole has grown since coming in as a freshman as she has learned what it takes to really see the improvements in herself.
“I definitely feel like I’ve become more confident with running and I’m not afraid of anyone,” Horvath said. “ I think as a person running-wise, I still think I’m the same but I’m just taking steps forward every day and working harder and just my confidence and mindset is really key with running.”
Her generally competitive nature has allowed her to make the switch too, and it’s something that is not hard to find in the senior runner, both on the track and on the basketball court.
Horvath led the Bulldogs’ girls basketball team and was seventh in the area in points per game at 14.3 last season. She also led the team in rebounding (7.1 rpg) and steals (2.5 spg) as well.
“When she played basketball, you could always tell that she was one of the more competitive players on the floor,” Wahl, whose daughter Emily played with Horvath on the basketball court said. “She was always feisty and she was never afraid to battle for rebounds and dive for loose balls. And those are just the characteristics of really competitive people.”
That competitive nature is something that Wahl believes is crucial to succeeding on the track as well and led her to want to compete in the 400 meter relay.
“Kids just have to develop somewhat of a love for the sport and you have to love competing. If you’re someone that doesn’t like to compete with the person next to you, track probably isn’t your sport,” Wahl said. “I think that’s what Mira has. I think there are a lot of good distance runners in the area and I think she started to discover, what if I start focusing on some of the shorter races.”
Horvath is also still a big part of the Defiance relay teams, too, which have been a big part of the scoring for the team on the girl’s side with the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams all inside the top four in the Crescent-News area this year. She runs in the 800 and 1600 relays and has helped them to personal best times of 1:51.4 in the 800 relay and 4:21 in the 1600.
Horvath, who is one of three seniors on the track team, is the veteran and leader of those two squads and has really focused on building up the confidence of the younger runners in her final go-around.
“Our younger girls are very talented and they have a lot of potential but they just have to know that they can do it,” Horvath said. “It’s going to hurt, because running hurts and there is no way around that but champions, they are going to go through pain and hard times and failure, it just happens. So I just try to let them know to not be afraid of anyone else because they are all humans and can have bad races too so you just have to attack them when you get the chance.”
Rittenour has certainly seen the leadership from Horvath grow as well over the course of her senior season.
“It all starts with her, especially in practice and it’s been one of those natural progressions where she’s a little more vocal this year,” Rittenour said. “First, you lead by example but then hopefully you start seeing some of your runners doing some positive reinforcement and just some of the encouragement that comes a lot harder and she’s definitely done that.”
Horvath and her relay teams will be hoping to continue to work on their times and make it back to the state meet this season, this year in Division I, and though they all know how tough that road will be, Horvath certainly isn’t backing down from that challenge either.
“I’d really like to make state but that’s going to be crazy because there are a lot of good girls in this area. But in the moment it’s about who is going to work harder, who is going to push themselves and not be afraid … I’m just going to push myself every day towards the state goal and see what happens.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.