BRYAN — Joshuah Taylor has always been a runner.
The Bryan senior knew a long time ago that he not only liked to run — he was good at it, too.
His mother Amiee still runs every day and competes in half and full marathons. His older brother Isaiah also ran cross country and track at Bryan. His twin sister Delilah and younger sister Tabithah are both current Golden Bear athletes, with Delilah prominently featured on a Bryan basketball squad that’s won three straight NWOAL titles.
“I grew up in a family that was always interested in running,” said Taylor. “My mom runs every day so I always grew up with her running. I have an older brother that ran cross country and I look up to him and I just found my passion in seventh grade in cross country. When I started my first day of practice, I knew that I could be really good at this.”
Really good might have been an understatement.
In four years at Bryan, Taylor has broken five distance records, including two school records (3200, 9:25.88; 5K, 15:31), the Celina Rotary Invite course record, the 1600 district track record and the Ayersville Diller Invitational 3200 record (9:43).
Garrett Gleckler, in the midst of his third season as the head track coach, saw potential right away in Taylor, the same potential that Taylor saw in himself. However, as good as Taylor was coming into high school, the massive improvements he made in those three years were clear to Gleckler as well.
“He came to the first practice in the summer and he went out of his way to introduce himself to me and from that point on, I could tell that he was really committed,” said Gleckler. “He wanted to continue to improve from his freshman year and it’s just been really impressive to see the growth he’s made the last few years.
“Some of the best kind of runners are year-long runners. They’re doing everything they need to do during the offseason and that is him. He puts in quite a bit of time in his training, whether it is 20 degrees outside or it is at night, it doesn’t matter what time of year it is, he puts in the time.”
All of that training has paid off with a chance to run collegiately at the Division I level next year with the University of Toledo.
Through all the high school success, however, Taylor has remained humble despite plenty of praise.
“I think a lot of runners look up to me and it’s really been different this year than last year. But it’s been really nice to have other runners come up to me and congratulate me,” said Taylor. “I can be walking through Wal-Mart and someone will say ‘nice job, I saw you in the paper.’ That support and having those people cheering me on has probably been my favorite thing.”
“He’s very humble,” added Gleckler. “Ever since his sophomore year when he started to see some of those huge gains and winning the Ottawa-Glandorf Invite that year, he’s always been a great motivator and encourager of his teammates. Xander Fackler is a sophomore this year and Josh has really taken him under his wing.”
Encouraging others has always been a priority for Taylor, especially when he began to understand the reach that he had amongst the runners not only at Bryan but in the area.
“I don’t think that I realized my own impact that I had on people, especially junior high runners,” he explained. “When I interact with people, for me, it’s just having a normal conversation but for them, it might be ‘I’m talking to Josh Taylor’ so I try to talk to as many people as I can and just try to motivate and encourage them.”
With his own high school teams, that encouragement goes as far as keeping track of his teammates’ times and pushing them to beat that record.
“For me it’s just as important as racing, just to make a mark on someone’s life and change their running career,” Taylor said. “My teammates, Xander Fackler and Kate Thormeier, I ran with them every day in the summer and it’s has been nice to have their friendships because it motivates me and encourages me to keep on going.”
Taylor’s career at Bryan is coming to a quick close, but it isn’t over yet. He earned a podium finish at the Division II state meet in 2021, and in track he wants to get to state and win either the 1600 or the 3200.
In college, he wants to do the same thing he certainly accomplished in his four years at Bryan: make an impact on the program.
“Going to college, I just really want to leave a mark at the college level and make an impact on the team,” Taylor said. “I’d really like to be able to race my first year of college. I think it is either the top seven or top nine that compete so it’d be really cool to work hard during the summer and find my place there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.