With one meet already under their belts last weekend, Defiance track and field is excited for the upcoming 2023 season, as they hope to compete in the Western Buckeye League and send three returning runners from their state-qualifying girls 1600 relay back to Columbus.
Those three girls from the 1600 relay now include two seniors as new addition Regan Rigg and returner Mira Horvath will hope to get the team to state in their final track seasons, while sophomore Samantha Hohenberger will hope to build on a stellar freshman season and Joslyn Renn returns as a junior.
As a whole, the girls side though is very young, with just three seniors and four juniors making up the 27-person roster.
“We are a young team and our seniors and juniors are learning how to lead,” Defiance head coach Steve Rittenour, who is coaching the girls for the first time after 19 years of coaching just the boys, said. “We have a young nucleus of runners both sprinters and distance runners. We need to keep improving every day to put ourselves in a position to be successful at the end of the season.”
Wahl was the only runner to qualify for regionals as an individual a year ago in the 800 as did the 3200 relay team, which comprised of Wahl, Horvath, sophomore Layla Briseno and Hohenberger.
The Bulldog girls finished seventh at the WBL meet from a season ago and will rely on some of those younger runners if they wish to improve that standing this season. Rittenour, however, believes that the key to a successful season will be improving in the field events. Oktavia Rohlf, who finished fourth in the WBL in both the shot put and discus, graduates.
“We have a lot of new faces that will need to learn how to compete and it will be interesting to see how the pieces all fit in the final puzzle,” Rittenhour said. “We will have to lean on our upperclassman to provide the leadership that will be needed as the team continues to develop.”
“We need to keep improving in the field events, we made good strides last year in some areas, but we need to improve in the other field events,” Rittenour continued. “We have a group of young runners that will need to learn how to compete both at practice and at meets and that is where we will need to lean on our upperclassmen to show the way.”
Horvath (mid-distance, relays, pole vault), Rigg (relays, hurdles) and Madi Zapata make up the three-person senior class while Briseno (relays, distance), Kendallyne Kroeckel (pole vault), Renn (relays) and Gabi Rittenour (sprints, long jump, pole vault) make up the junior contingent. Hohenberger (sprints, relays, long jump), Dynasty Lee (sprints, relays), Mya Homier (distance), Malorie Nofziger (sprints), Alexia Cruz (sprints), Avery McCarrier (thrower) and Mya Bloomfield (thrower) will be key sophomores while freshmen Isabelle Janowiecki (hurdles, sprints, high jump), Adriela Jordan (sprints), Asharie Lee (sprints) and Makenzie Dennie (relays, mid-distance, sprints) highlight a contingent of talented freshmen.
As for the boys, their first and biggest concern is the loss of the lone state qualifier on the team Josh Horvath, who placed third in a Division I regional in the 300 hurdles and 14th at state. Martin Castro, the only other individual regional qualifier who took 12th in the long jump also graduates as does Eli Fortman and Sevontre Graves who were a part of the 1600 regional qualifying relay team along with Horvath and sophomore Trevor Tressler.
The Bulldog boys, unlike their girls counterparts, have much more experience with seven seniors and 11 juniors lining a roster that also contains well over 20 underclassmen and 20 total freshmen alone.
Despite the 17-person upperclassmen group, Rittenour, who enters his 20th season as the boys head coach, believes that his team is young and will need to be brought along by the seniors.
“We have some parts, we are a young team and we need to lean on our seniors to provide the leadership that will be necessary for the team to be successful,” Rittenour said. “We need to focus on ourselves and our personal development as the season progresses so we can be in a position to compete for a championship.”
They finished fourth at the WBL meet a season ago led by Horvath’s win in the 300 hurdles and second-place finish in the 110 hurdles. Graves and Fortman each added fourth-place efforts in the 400 and 800, respectively.
Sophomore Anthony Wilder will be a key returner in sprints and relays after a freshman season that saw him place sixth at districts in the 200 meters and ninth in the 100 meters. Joseph Hasselbring and Nicasio Hall will be a couple of key sophomore hurdlers while Isaac Dankworth (sprints, relays, long jump), Romeo Valle (thrower) and Heaven Dalton (sprints, mid-distance, high jump) are just a few other key sophomores.
The junior class is led by their distance runners with Cole Bratt taking eighth at districts in the 1600 meter run a year ago and Josiah Gonzalez, who qualified for the state meet in cross country this past fall. Seniors Viktor Jurcevich and Peyten Corressel will also add to that distance group while seniors Evan DeTray (long jump), NIkita Hoeffel (pole vault), Brogan Castillo (long jump, relays) and Branden Gmutza (thrower), will add to the field events.
Colben Bachman (sprints, hurdles), Gaige Payseno (sprints, mid-distance), Lance McClure (sprints, hurdles, pole vault) will lead a large group of freshmen.
“We need to improve in the field events, we made good strides last year in the throws, we just need to keep developing our skills every day. We need to develop some depth in the vertical and horizontal depths as well as find and develop vaulters,” Rittenour said. “We need to improve in many areas and if we can continue to develop our skills and our leadership then we will be able to compete with the best team in the league.”
