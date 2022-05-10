ARCHBOLD — Liberty Center and Wauseon have the early leg up on the Northwest Ohio Athletic League field after the first day of the league’s annual championship meet on Tuesday with all six field events and the 3200 relay competing in the finals, along with preliminary sprint heats.
In the boys meet, LC and Wauseon are knotted at 40.5 points each, 7.5 points ahead of third-place Evergreen. Wauseon claimed a win in the 3200 relay in 8:23.84 while also earning a win in the shot put by Matt Shaw and a second-place effort in the long jump from Jonas Tester. Emmett Perry claimed the league pole vault title with a 12-6 leap for LC with Owen Box (second shot put, fourth discus) helping garner points for the Tigers.
Swanton’s Kayden Davis nabbed both the high jump and long jump crowns while Delta’s Josh Tresnan-Reighard won the discus.
On the girls side, LC leads the second-place Indians by 18 points, thanks to Emili Cramer’s win in the discus and third-place finish in the shot put, along with a solid win in the 3200 relay by the Tigers’ quartet of MaKayla Meller, Hope Oelkrug, Mallory Stark and Gracie Miller.
Bryan is just four points back of Wauseon in third as Rachel Fireovid won the long jump and Lexi Alspaugh finished second in the shot put. Bryan also earned key points with a runner-up finish in the 3200 relay. Archbold’s Sophie Rupp and Wauseon’s Teagan Rupp picked up wins in the high jump and pole vault, respectively, while Swanton senior Trista Eitniear was the shot put champion.
NWOAL Championships
At Archbold
Boys Meet (through six events)
Liberty Center 40.5, Wauseon 40.5, Evergreen 33, Swanton 27, Archbold 25.5, Delta 22, Patrick Henry 21.5, Bryan 19
Field Events
Discus - 1. Tresnan-Reighard (D), 139-7; Worline (E), Douglas (B), Box (LC). Shot put - 1. Shaw (W), 48-11.5; Box (LC), Seedorf (PH), Garcia (W). High jump - 1. Davis (S), 6-2; Behnfeldt (A), Bailey (A), Dunbar (E). Long jump - 1. Davis (S), 20-3.5; Tester (W), Dunbar (E), Wood (LC). Pole vault - 1. Perry (LC), 12-6; Rohrs (PH), Ju. Ruple (D), Short (A), Aeschliman (W).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wauseon (Wasnich, Callan, Torres, Pena), 8:23.84; Bryan, Archbold, Liberty Center.
Girls Meet (through six events)
Liberty Center 59, Wauseon 41, Bryan 37, Swanton 29, Patrick Henry 27, Archbold 19, Delta 9, Evergreen 8
Field Events
Discus - 1. Cramer (LC), 116-11; Hutchinson (W), Wooley (A), Eitniear (S). Shot put - 1. Eitniear (S), 38-6.25; Alspaugh (B), Cramer (LC), Giesige (LC). High jump - 1. S. Rupp (A), 5-1; Gerken (LC), Tester (W), Grothaus (B). Long jump - 1. Fireovid (B), 15-11; T. Rupp (W), Roth (LC), Wheeler (B). Pole vault - 1. T. Rupp (W), 9-0; Boyer (PH), Smith (PH), C. Oelkrug (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Liberty Center (Meller, H. Oelkrug, Stark, Miller), 9:53.25; Bryan, Patrick Henry, Wauseon.
